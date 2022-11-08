ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Early voting: 377K early votes cast in Louisiana midterm election

By Dionne Johnson
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — A total of 377,215 Louisiana registered voters cast their ballots, during the early voting period for the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

According to final data released Tuesday from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office , 272,266 people voted in-person and 104,949 people cast an absentee ballot.

1 person hits $2B Powerball jackpot, lottery officials announce

Based on party affiliation, 159,289 Democrats, 161,767 Republicans and 56,159 no-party.

In Lafayette Parish alone, a total of 17,576 people voted early.

Polls throughout Acadiana will remain open Tuesday, November 8 until 8 p.m.

Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

A valid ID is required.

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Mayoral candidates early votes results

Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) — There are 19 mayor seats up for grabs in the November 8 election. KTVE looks at 4 of those races Mayoral candidates for the town of Sterlington. “I’m going to see the sewer rates. I’m going to start cleaning up our town making sure it looks beautiful. I’m going to look into […]
STERLINGTON, LA
WWL-TV

Louisiana 8 Constitutional Amendments Election Results 2022

BATON ROUGE, La. — Click here Election results from all parishes and national results. Voters in Louisiana will go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to consider eight constitutional amendments. While most of the amendments deal with taxes, state budgets, or elections, the most watched ballot item is...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

ELECTION 2022: State Senate District 17

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Voters have elected a new person for Louisiana Senate District 17 because Rick Ward gave up his seat after 10 years. Caleb Seth Kleinpeter (R): 21,392 (51%) Jeremy LaCombe (D): 17,356 (41%) Kirk Rousset (R): 3,211 (8%)
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Governor Announces Resignation of DCFS Secretary Following Second Fentanyl-Related Child Death

Louisiana Governor Announces Resignation of DCFS Secretary Following Second Fentanyl-Related Child Death. Louisiana – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards stated on November 10, 2022, that he has accepted the resignation of Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Marketa Walters. Walters, who has led the agency since 2016, has a long and distinguished career fighting to enhance the lives of Louisiana children and families, and her expertise is recognized nationally. Her many accomplishments include implementing significant changes to the agency’s approach to foster care through the Quality Parenting Initiative and establishing Louisiana Fosters, which provides support for foster children and parents, in collaboration with Governor Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards. Since Governor Edwards’ first term, Louisiana has seen a record number of adoptions from the foster care system, with more than 5,379 children and teens being reunited with their forever families.
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

LIVE LOOK: Louisiana Election Day 2022

Happy Election Day, Louisiana! See live updates of several big state and local races happening across the Bayou State below. Several local races in and across the Greater New Orleans area. Louisiana state legislature. Proposed constitutional amendments. LIVE UPDATES: Louisiana Election Day.
LOUISIANA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Edwards' European trip costs Louisiana taxpayers more than $39,000

(The Center Square) — Hotel and airfare for Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ August trip to the Netherlands and France totaled more than $5,600. With his protective detail provided by the Louisiana State Police costing $33,846, the trip cost taxpayers $39,474.83. That might not be the final tally...
LOUISIANA STATE
postsouth.com

Julia Letlow holds Louisiana congressional seat

Republican Julia Letlow will retain her seat as U.S. Representative for Louisiana's 5th congressional district following Tuesday's mid-term election. Letlow won the election with 65% with 21 of 24 precincts reporting at 8:40 p.m. avoiding a runoff against Oscar Dantzler. Letlow was first elected to Congress in 2021 following March...
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY News 10

Governors of Louisiana, Arkansas exchange friendly jabs on social media as Tigers vs. Razorbacks game begins

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Governor John Bel Edwards and Governor Asa Hutchinson are friendly competitors this weekend as the LSU Tigers face off against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The two tweeted each other with mild jabs shortly after the game started Saturday. Hutchinson’s tweet included a picture of the two governors side-by-side, each representing their […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
WDSU

Louisiana DCFS Secretary resigns

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services Secretary has resigned. Gov. John Bel Edwards said he accepted Marketa Walters' resignation in a news release issued on Thursday. Edwards said Walters had led the agency since 2016. Her resignation comes just weeks after criticism of...
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

