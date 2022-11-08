Early voting: 377K early votes cast in Louisiana midterm election

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — A total of 377,215 Louisiana registered voters cast their ballots, during the early voting period for the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

According to final data released Tuesday from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office , 272,266 people voted in-person and 104,949 people cast an absentee ballot.

Based on party affiliation, 159,289 Democrats, 161,767 Republicans and 56,159 no-party.

In Lafayette Parish alone, a total of 17,576 people voted early.

Polls throughout Acadiana will remain open Tuesday, November 8 until 8 p.m.

Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

A valid ID is required.

