Penthouse on Billionaires’ Row in New York City Sells for $72 Million

In one of the year’s priciest real estate deals, a penthouse at New York City’s 220 Central Park South has sold for $72 million, records show. The full-floor unit is just over 5,000 square feet with three bedrooms and a roughly 312-square-foot terrace, according to the building’s offering plan. The unit wasn’t officially on the market.
New York, New York, Home With 1,443 Square Feet and Two Bedrooms Asks $2.79 Million

This exceptional home located in New York, New York, features 1,443 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Patricia Parker. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. The custom kitchen by Poliform is generous in scale and offers fully integrated Miele appliances and beautiful Italian cabinetry, accented by Calacatta Gold marble countertops and backsplash. +/-, and faces due north and east, showcasing spectacular views of the Manhattan skyline. The secondary bedroom (depicted in the original floorplan) has floor-to-ceiling windows facing north and convenient access to a bathroom in an equally refined palette of materials, including the signature brass fixtures and bronze detailing. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. Pets are welcome and pied-a-terres are allowed. It offers an outstanding amenity package and top-notch services: 24/7 doorman, attended lobby, concierge, cold storage, bicycle storage, as well as the following amenities on the 21st and 22nd floors: a golf-simulator room, children's playroom, media room, residents' library adjacent to a landscaped terrace with fire pit, Sky Lounge with a convenient catering kitchen, Movement Studio with double-height ceilings, 52' indoor heated pool, the Aqua Spa with steam room and sauna, private treatment room, and lavishly-equipped fitness center.
Charlize Theron Selling Another Bungalow in L.A.’s Beverly Grove

Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron is ready to part with her longtime Los Angeles bungalow, having launched it onto the market last week for $1.995 million. Ms. Theron, 47, has owned the Mediterranean-style spread, in the city’s Beverly Grove neighborhood, since 2000, when she snapped it up for a pinch over $519,000 using a trust named after her mother, records with PropertyShark show.
What Does the Proposed Mansion Tax Mean for Los Angeles?

Every week, Mansion Global poses a tax question to real estate tax attorneys. Here is this week’s question. Q: Los Angeles residents are voting on a proposed mansion tax soon. I plan to sell my $10 million home in Los Angeles next year. If it passes, what would the tax mean for me?
Mansion Global Daily

U.S. Inventory Hits Two-Year High, Toronto Home Sales Slump, and More. Mansion Global’s daily round-up of the latest luxury real estate news from around the world. U.S. Housing Inventory Hits a Two-Year High as Demand Cools. The number of homes for sale in the U.S. hit a two-year high...
