This exceptional home located in New York, New York, features 1,443 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Patricia Parker. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. The custom kitchen by Poliform is generous in scale and offers fully integrated Miele appliances and beautiful Italian cabinetry, accented by Calacatta Gold marble countertops and backsplash. +/-, and faces due north and east, showcasing spectacular views of the Manhattan skyline. The secondary bedroom (depicted in the original floorplan) has floor-to-ceiling windows facing north and convenient access to a bathroom in an equally refined palette of materials, including the signature brass fixtures and bronze detailing. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. Pets are welcome and pied-a-terres are allowed. It offers an outstanding amenity package and top-notch services: 24/7 doorman, attended lobby, concierge, cold storage, bicycle storage, as well as the following amenities on the 21st and 22nd floors: a golf-simulator room, children's playroom, media room, residents' library adjacent to a landscaped terrace with fire pit, Sky Lounge with a convenient catering kitchen, Movement Studio with double-height ceilings, 52' indoor heated pool, the Aqua Spa with steam room and sauna, private treatment room, and lavishly-equipped fitness center.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO