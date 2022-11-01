Read full article on original website
Related
mansionglobal.com
Penthouse on Billionaires’ Row in New York City Sells for $72 Million
In one of the year’s priciest real estate deals, a penthouse at New York City’s 220 Central Park South has sold for $72 million, records show. The full-floor unit is just over 5,000 square feet with three bedrooms and a roughly 312-square-foot terrace, according to the building’s offering plan. The unit wasn’t officially on the market.
mansionglobal.com
New York, New York, Home With 1,443 Square Feet and Two Bedrooms Asks $2.79 Million
This exceptional home located in New York, New York, features 1,443 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Patricia Parker. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. The custom kitchen by Poliform is generous in scale and offers fully integrated Miele appliances and beautiful Italian cabinetry, accented by Calacatta Gold marble countertops and backsplash. +/-, and faces due north and east, showcasing spectacular views of the Manhattan skyline. The secondary bedroom (depicted in the original floorplan) has floor-to-ceiling windows facing north and convenient access to a bathroom in an equally refined palette of materials, including the signature brass fixtures and bronze detailing. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. Pets are welcome and pied-a-terres are allowed. It offers an outstanding amenity package and top-notch services: 24/7 doorman, attended lobby, concierge, cold storage, bicycle storage, as well as the following amenities on the 21st and 22nd floors: a golf-simulator room, children's playroom, media room, residents' library adjacent to a landscaped terrace with fire pit, Sky Lounge with a convenient catering kitchen, Movement Studio with double-height ceilings, 52' indoor heated pool, the Aqua Spa with steam room and sauna, private treatment room, and lavishly-equipped fitness center.
mansionglobal.com
Charlize Theron Selling Another Bungalow in L.A.’s Beverly Grove
Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron is ready to part with her longtime Los Angeles bungalow, having launched it onto the market last week for $1.995 million. Ms. Theron, 47, has owned the Mediterranean-style spread, in the city’s Beverly Grove neighborhood, since 2000, when she snapped it up for a pinch over $519,000 using a trust named after her mother, records with PropertyShark show.
mansionglobal.com
Microsoft Co-Founder Paul Allen’s €90 Million Superyacht Tatoosh Sells
A 300-foot superyacht that belonged to the late tech titan and Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen has sold, according to an announcement Thursday from Fraser Yachts, the brokerage handling the sale. The firm hasn’t disclosed how much the vessel sold for, but it had a hefty price tag of €90 million...
mansionglobal.com
Los Angeles’s Most Expensive Apartment Is as La La Land as It Gets
Aiming to be the ultimate VIP experience—with a price tag to match—this Los Angeles condo is as exclusive as it gets in the city, which is why they called it the “One L.A.” penthouse. In fact, it’s the most expensive apartment ever offered in Los Angeles.
mansionglobal.com
£8 Million Modernist Mansion Fit for Hollywood Stands on 65 Acres of English Countryside
An uber-contemporary residence that would be firmly at home among the ultramodern architecture of the Hollywood Hills, but in fact, sits on 65 acres of prime British countryside, has come to the market for £8 million (US$9 million). The modern spread is positioned within the Howardian Hills Area of...
mansionglobal.com
Roger Ferris-Designed Modern Estate in the Hamptons Hits the Market for $43 Million
A Roger Ferris-designed modern home—which also includes a restored guest house—on a 2.6-acre compound in Water Mill, a hamlet within the town of Southampton, New York, is coming on the market Thursday for $43 million, Mansion Global has learned. The main house sits on about 1 acre, which...
mansionglobal.com
The Most Expensive Home in Manhattan Beach, California, Is This Contemporary Build Steps From the Water
This four-level contemporary residence shares an oceanfront stretch of Manhattan Beach, California, known as The Strand with fellow trophy homes—though it’s aiming to be the most expensive among them. The 2016 home, designed by Grant Kirkpatrick of the architecture firm KAA Design Group, has a “resort feel to...
mansionglobal.com
What Does the Proposed Mansion Tax Mean for Los Angeles?
Every week, Mansion Global poses a tax question to real estate tax attorneys. Here is this week’s question. Q: Los Angeles residents are voting on a proposed mansion tax soon. I plan to sell my $10 million home in Los Angeles next year. If it passes, what would the tax mean for me?
mansionglobal.com
Mansion Global Daily
U.S. Inventory Hits Two-Year High, Toronto Home Sales Slump, and More. Mansion Global’s daily round-up of the latest luxury real estate news from around the world. U.S. Housing Inventory Hits a Two-Year High as Demand Cools. The number of homes for sale in the U.S. hit a two-year high...
Comments / 0