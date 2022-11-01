Peak to Peak Charter School, a K-12 charter public school located in the Boulder Valley School District, and Highland Electric Fleets, a provider of electrification-as-a-service for school districts, have partnered to launch a fleet of electric buses to serve the school’s students.

Highland provides the school with full-service fleet electrification, including financing and comprehensive services, for a fixed annual fee over ten years. There is an option for a five-year extension. Under the agreement, Highland will cover electricity costs as well as bus and charger maintenance.

This enabled Peak to Peak to avoid the cost of purchasing electric buses. Electric buses cost $350,000 each.

McCandless Truck Center will provide the electric buses and manage the electric vehicle charging stations and infrastructure installed on the Peak to Peak campus.

Peak to Peak had been using Boulder Valley School District buses prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the pandemic caused a bus driver shortage. Peak to Peak was no longer able to rent buses for field trips, athletics, and student activities.

An event celebrating the launch of the fleet was held Thursday.

Colorado has allocated $65 million for electric school buses statewide.

Highland Electric Fleets operates in 30 states and Canada.

The post Colorado charter school launches fleet of electric buses appeared first on Transportation Today .