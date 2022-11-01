ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Lyme, CT

Amtrak to begin selecting contractor for Connecticut River Bridge project

By Melina Druga
Transportation Today News
Transportation Today News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mj7q8_0ivFbTff00

Amtrak recently announced it will enter in early 2023 into the procurement phase to select a contractor for the construction of a new Connecticut River Bridge.

Built in 1907, the Connecticut River Bridge is located on the Northeast Corridor (NEC) between the towns of Old Saybrook and Old Lyme. It is used by Amtrak, CTRail’s Shore Line East, and freight trains.

The project will build a two-track, electrified, and resilient movable bridge structure equipped with new communication, controls, catenary, power, security features, signal, and track. The new bridge is expected to decrease delays for travelers and provide better reliability.

Solicitation information, submittal requirements, the procurement process, and an upcoming online presentation are available on Amtrak’s Procurement Portal. Interested contractors are not required to attend the online presentation.

The selected contractor will perform any environmental mitigation required by the permitting/ National Environmental Policy Act process.

Amtrak plans to award the contract in late 2023, and construction is scheduled to begin in early 2024.

The new bridge is expected to have a lifespan of 150 years and will be delivered via a design-bid-build delivery method.

The project is part of more than $500 million in investments from Amtrak, the Connecticut Department of Transportation, and the Federal Railroad Administration.

The post Amtrak to begin selecting contractor for Connecticut River Bridge project appeared first on Transportation Today .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 61

Amtrak train strikes pedestrian on tracks near New London: Officials

GROTON, Conn. — An Amtrak train is stopped just east of New London after it struck a person Friday morning, according to officials. The train, Amtrak 171, was traveling from Boston to Roanoke, Virginia. Just before 10 a.m., the train struck a person who was "trespassing on the track" near Groton on the western end of the Thames Bridge, Amtrak officials said.
NEW LONDON, CT
WTNH

1 struck by Amtrak train in Groton

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A person was struck by an Amtrak train in Groton Friday morning, Amtrak officials said. Amtrak train 171 was traveling from Boston to Roanoke just before 10 a.m. when a person was struck on the tracks near Groton on the west end of the Thames Bridge. The status of the […]
GROTON, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Essex home on Connecticut River with floating dock listed for $5.2M

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Not all waterfront homes in Connecticut offer views of Long Island Sound. Some, like an Essex home for sale, trade in Sound views for river frontage. Listed for $5.2 million, the home on 159 River Rd. has direct frontage...
ESSEX, CT
WTNH

A look at the operations of Coast Guard in Connecticut

(WTNH) – News 8 got a behind-the-scenes look into Coast Guard operations on Thursday. A flight crew from Air Station Cape Cod brought an MH60 Helicopter to Coast Guard Station New Haven on Thursday to get a look at the Connecticut shoreline from the air. Several Coast Guard stations patrol, protect ports and perform search […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
sheltonherald.com

Developer sues Stratford over rejected 129-unit apartment complex

STRATFORD — The developer behind a controversial 129-unit apartment building proposed for Hawley Lane has filed a lawsuit against the Stratford Inland Wetlands Commission over the board’s rejection of the project. Mountain Development Corporation, a New Jersey-based development company responsible for the Merritt 8 Corporate Park, is asking...
STRATFORD, CT
Transportation Today News

Rhode Island officials celebrate $82.5M for Pell Bridge modernization

U.S. Sens. Jack Reed (D-RI) and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) joined U.S. Reps. Jim Langevin (D-RI) and David Cicilline (D-RI) Monday to celebrate an $82.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to modernize the Pell Bridge between Newport and Jamestown, Rhode Island. The funding, part of the INFRA grant program, would upgrade the bridge […] The post Rhode Island officials celebrate $82.5M for Pell Bridge modernization appeared first on Transportation Today.
JAMESTOWN, RI
NBC Connecticut

East Haven Considers Banning Gas Stations From Selling Fuel to ATVs

East Haven is looking to get tougher to prevent ATV joy rides with a similar idea to what some other communities have already done. “The police department does a really good job but they can’t chase them because of the state statute,” said Joseph Deko, D – East Haven Town Council Chairman.
EAST HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Washington St. in Middletown reopens after serious crash

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Washington Street in Middletown is back open Wednesday afternoon after a serious crash. Fire officials said the westbound side of Washington St. was closed at Newfield St. It has since reopened. Three vehicles were involved in the crash, officials said. Fire, police and ambulances are...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

Pedestrian killed in Wethersfield crash on Berlin Turnpike

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash in Wethersfield on Wednesday night. According to Wethersfield police, a woman was crossing the Berlin Turnpike at about 8:20 p.m. when she was hit by a passing vehicle. She was pronounced dead at a hospital. Her identity has not yet been publicly […]
WETHERSFIELD, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol police ID pedestrian killed in crash last weekend

BRISTOL – A pedestrian killed last weekend during a car accident has been identified. Police on Friday said the victim has been identified as Steven Charette, who was 59 years old when he was killed last Saturday, around 6:25 p.m., in the area of Pine and Mitchell streets. Police...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Search for West Hartford shooting suspect crosses into Massachusetts

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A search for a West Hartford shooting suspect has crossed over to Massachusetts on Friday afternoon. West Hartford police responded to reports of shots being fired near the University of St. Joseph’s campus on Friday morning before a serious rollover crash. Police said the driver in the crash was the […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Dies in Car Crash on Washington Street in Middletown

A Middletown man has died after a car accident on Washington Street that happened Thursday evening. Police said they were called to the area of 1189 Washington St., also known as Route 66, for a serious car crash a little after 4:30 p.m. Responding officers said two cars were in...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
FOX 61

Middletown man dies in crash on Route 66

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A Middletown man was killed in a crash in front of his apartment complex on Thursday afternoon and another Middletown man was taken to the hospital, according to police. Middletown Police were dispatched to the area of 1189 Washington Street (Route 66) for a serious motor...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Seasonal Jobs Now Available in Connecticut

It's that time of the year when stores start looking for seasonal workers to support the holiday shopping rush. But due to inflation and recession fears, some big-name companies are pumping the breaks. Still, a few places across the state are looking to bring on more employees, including UPS. Friday...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Transportation Today News

Transportation Today News

135
Followers
285
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Transportation Today is a publication of Macallan Communications. It is your daily source of news about the latest regulations and innovations that drive the transportation industry across its diverse network: roadways, railroads, aviation and maritime. Our team of experienced journalists provides the most salient transportation policy news each day as well as exclusive features. We offer insights on the latest developments impacting transportation and infrastructure coming from Congress and the Administration, and news about federal and state agencies that influence this key industry that moves people and goods – the lifeblood of the U.S. economy.

 https://transportationtodaynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy