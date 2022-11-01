Amtrak recently announced it will enter in early 2023 into the procurement phase to select a contractor for the construction of a new Connecticut River Bridge.

Built in 1907, the Connecticut River Bridge is located on the Northeast Corridor (NEC) between the towns of Old Saybrook and Old Lyme. It is used by Amtrak, CTRail’s Shore Line East, and freight trains.

The project will build a two-track, electrified, and resilient movable bridge structure equipped with new communication, controls, catenary, power, security features, signal, and track. The new bridge is expected to decrease delays for travelers and provide better reliability.

Solicitation information, submittal requirements, the procurement process, and an upcoming online presentation are available on Amtrak’s Procurement Portal. Interested contractors are not required to attend the online presentation.

The selected contractor will perform any environmental mitigation required by the permitting/ National Environmental Policy Act process.

Amtrak plans to award the contract in late 2023, and construction is scheduled to begin in early 2024.

The new bridge is expected to have a lifespan of 150 years and will be delivered via a design-bid-build delivery method.

The project is part of more than $500 million in investments from Amtrak, the Connecticut Department of Transportation, and the Federal Railroad Administration.

The post Amtrak to begin selecting contractor for Connecticut River Bridge project appeared first on Transportation Today .