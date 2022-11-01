Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 Evrod Cassimy: My top 4 memories in Detroit
After nine years, I have had so many amazing memories of Detroit... almost too many to count! Here are my top four favorite memories of this great city in no particular order:. The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater: My memories here began when it was known as Chene Park. If you know me, you know I love music and I live here at the Aretha during the summer months. This is one of my FAVORITE places to see a concert... and I’ve seen everyone here! Fantasia, TLC, Anthony Hamilton, Kem, SWV, Next, Patti LaBelle, Tamar Braxton, Kanye West’s Sunday Service, Xscape, Tank, Tamia, India Arie and, of course, The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, herself. Oh, and I’ve performed here too! There’s something about this outdoor covered venue on the water that just makes enjoying a live concert here magical. That and the blue drink (IYKYK). I’ve made some lifelong friends here, too, so this place will always be special to me.
seenthemagazine.com
Shop Local: SEEN November Editor's Picks
We love to shop from all of the incredible boutiques and brands across Metro Detroit. Check out a few of our favorite finds for November. MOVA-VENUS GLOBE, $198. Lori Karbal, Birmingham. lorikarbal.com. CARLY DRESS by Ser. O. Ya, $245. Guys N Gals, West Bloomfield. shopguysngals.com. LOOSE FIT HEAVYWEIGHT FLANNEL SHIRT,...
seenthemagazine.com
Quandell Wright is Reshaping Fashion with William Palmer Hommé
Many children pass time by drawing and coloring, but not all of them end up pursuing a career from it; however, at age 8, Quandell Wright sketched a pair of shoes and vowed to become a high-end fashion designer. “The shoe sketches turned into clothing sketches, and I just never...
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
Detroit News
5 restaurants opened in Metro Detroit in October and 3 that got new owners
Maybe it was all the election commercials drowning out everything else, but new restaurant buzz seemed a little quieter this month. Here are details on five concepts that made their debut in October, plus three that switched ownership and, sadly, one neighborhood diner that closed permanently. Symposia. Executive chef Elliott...
Where to Get Thanksgiving Dinner in Metro Detroit
Here’s what’s happening at Oak & Reel, San Morello, Stage Deli, and more The post Where to Get Thanksgiving Dinner in Metro Detroit appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
seenthemagazine.com
Things to do in Metro Detroit this Weekend 11/4 - 11/6
Enjoy a family friendly hayride through the trails of Heritage Park this weekend. Rides leave every 30 minutes from 5:30 to 7:30 pm (last ride leaves at 7 pm). After the ride you can buy cider and s'more kits for $1 each to roast around the campfire. The Nature Center will also be open until 7 pm. Tickets are $5 and must be purchased in advance.
fox2detroit.com
Things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan
Sip bourbon at the inaugural Ypsilanti Bourbon Fest, dress up for Youmacon, or get started on your holiday shopping – here's what's going on this weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Youmacon. Thursday, Nov. 3 through Sunday, Nov. 6. Detroit Marriott at...
Run of the Dead, UniverSoul Circus and comedy shows happening this weekend
If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there will be a 5K and 10K run and walk to celebrate Día de los Muertos in Southwest Detroit, and the UniverSoul Circus returns.
Detroit News
Detroit's fulfillment center at fairgrounds won't fully open now until 2023
A 3.8 million-square-foot fulfillment center originally scheduled to fully open in Detroit by the spring of 2022 now won't fully launch until next year. The fulfillment center is built on the city's old Michigan State Fairgrounds on Woodward near Eight Mile and was expected to provide at least 1,200 full-time jobs.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Former sportscaster Eli Zaret helps celebrate WDIV’s 75th anniversary
WDIV is marking its 75th anniversary, and you’re invited to be a part of the celebration by watching a prime time special called “Going 4 It: The Inside Story of the Rise of WDIV”. Former Local 4 Sportscaster Eli Zaret talked with “Live In The D” hosts...
Take a Peek Inside This Abandoned Movie Theater in Allen Park
A once popular movie theater in Allen Park now sits empty and abandoned like something out of an apocalyptic movie. The Allen Park Theater was built in the 1940s and at one time was filled with moviegoers and the smell of popcorn in the air. Now the theater sits dark and empty since closing its doors in 2019.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog Joints
Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette is known as one of the best Michigan hot dog joints. This iconic diner offers a no-frills menu with chili-topped dogs, burgers, and fries. The food is simple but delicious. The staff is friendly, and you will love the atmosphere. Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Paul Gross: Looking back at WDIV career ahead of station’s 75th anniversary special
DETROIT – WDIV is preparing to air its special documentary Friday night showcasing the rise of Local 4 News throughout history in honor of the station’s 75th anniversary. Getting in the spirit, Local 4 meteorologist Paul Gross is sharing a photo and a story from when he got his start at the station. Gross has been with WDIV for 40 years, and has the hair story to prove it.
Detroiters see disenfranchisement in Karamo bid to tweak majority-Black city's voting rules
Republican secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo has issued a striking defense of her last-minute legal bid asking a court to potentially reject tens of thousands of Detroit votes: It's a way to protect the voting rights of Detroiters. Those potentially impacted by the lawsuit don't buy Karamo's characterization. Instead, some see it as a ploy to disenfranchise voters in the nation's largest majority-Black city.
Emagine Theatres offers free movie ticket to Veterans
(CBS DETROIT) - In honor of Veteran's Day, Emagine Theatres is offering a free movie ticket to veterans. The offer will only be available on Sunday, Nov. 6 for active and veteran service members. Tickets are only available in theaters. Veteran's Day is Friday, Nov. 11.
'This is a Black city'
In Detroit, a last-minute lawsuit from Republican secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo seeks to stop some of the city's absentee ballots from being counted. Karamo says she's trying to make sure routine absentee votes she considers "illegal" don't dilute other votes in the city, but Detroiters see it as an attempt to disenfranchise them.
wrif.com
Farewell Lakeside Mall – Screamin’ Scott
The Year was 1976 when America was celebrating its bi-centennial. News around the neighborhood was that the greatest mall ever was finished. Back then, my pals in the area went to the Macomb or Oakland Mall for years. Holidays like Easter and Christmas had many memories. Then, a new concept of an even greater mall with all your favorite stores all in one place was built.
News of Sterling Heights Lakeside Mall Renovation Leads To Mis-Leading News
Recent news that Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights would be getting a major $1 Billion renovation that includes over 2,800 multi-family apartments including 750 for senior housing, nearly 150,000 square feet of retail and dining (in addition to the existing 400,000,) 60,000 square feet of office space and a 120-room hotel, according to the City of Sterling Heights.
onedetroitpbs.org
Detroit’s home repair crisis: Homeowners face high costs, eligibility barriers to fix homes
Detroit residents have spoken. After City officials and community groups held 65 public meetings and posted an online survey seeking residents’ input about how the City should use its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, Detroiters say their top priority is home repairs. According to the University of Michigan’s Detroit Metro Area Community Study (DMACS), an estimated 37,630 Detroit homes need major repairs. For 13% of those households, the level of repair has reached hazardous conditions.
