Chicago, IL

Secret Chicago

Magic Awaits At This Massive Harry Potter™ Experience Opening In Chicago Next Week

In September, we announced that an extraordinary Harry Potter™ experience is making its worldwide debut in Chicago—and that day is nearly here! On November 11th, Potterheads can return to Hogwarts™ with Harry Potter™: Magic At Play, bringing whimsical surprises, interactive sets, and hands-on adventures to the Water Tower Place on the Magnificent Mile. This unique journey to Hogwarts™ that opens next week isn’t just looking at props; it takes witches, wizards (and yes, even muggles!) into the world of Harry Potter™, where you will be able to interact, explore, play, and climb your way through the Wizarding World™. Let the magic find you at this interactive experience in Chicago—get tickets here! Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and Superfly X (The Friends Experience, The Office Experience, and Prince: The Immersive Experience) produced this magical voyage, so you can be sure that no detail has been overlooked.
CHICAGO, IL
1520 The Ticket

Legend Says This Grave at a Chicago Cemetery Will Show You of Your Death

Cemeteries seem to inspire macabre stories and legends. No more so than a certain graveyard in Illinois that has a statue who many claim will show you how you'll die someday. Graceland Cemetery in Chicago is so infamous for its legends and stories that Only In Your State recently did a feature on it. What they didn't mention is one grave, in particular, has a figure that is said to have supernatural powers.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

First look at this year's Christkindlmarket Chicago mugs

CHICAGO - Here is your first look at this year's collectible Christkindlmarket mugs. The inspiration comes from the city of Chicago’s "Year of the Dance" celebration. The options include a blue mug with the city skyline and a non-alcoholic beverage mug featuring a dancing penguin. The annual pop-up market...
CHICAGO, IL
midwestliving.com

10 Things to Do Indoors in Chicago This Winter

In the depths of winter, when temperatures dip to the single digits and snowplows roam, it's logical to dream of elsewhere. But where to go? Hear us out: Chicago. Yes, in the winter. Though it's mighty chilly, the city opens its arms (and doors) with plenty to do right here, right now.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago magazine

A Groovy Slideshow of Chicago’s Mod-est Neighborhood

Pill Hill got its name because, in the 1960s, doctors who worked at nearby South Chicago Hospital began settling on the Stony Island Ridge. They were attracted by a new development of mid-century modern houses, built to keep middle-class residents on the South Side. Pill Hill is no longer a...
CHICAGO, IL
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Oak Park, IL

Oak Park, IL is a melting pot of culture reflected in its cuisine. Use this list when you visit to make sure you try Oak Park’s best Brazilian, Italian, Serbian, Mediterranean, Chicago Italian, Japanese, Latino, Mayan, American, Mexican and more. This writer looked at websites, articles, and reviews to find you the 15 best restaurants in Oak Park! We hope you enjoy!
OAK PARK, IL
birchrestaurant.com

16 Best Restaurants in Plainfield, IL

Plainfield, IL has a lot of pubs – and delicious pub food. This list of the 15 best restaurants in Plainfield reflects that. From tacos and bingo at Backroads Burger & Bar to craft whiskey cocktails at Next Whiskey Bar, to private events hosted at Hopscotch & Vine to an authentic-feeling 1920s speakeasy at Opera House Steak and Seafood, Plainfield IL knows how to pub.
PLAINFIELD, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Halloween crowds in Hyde Park reach pre-pandemic levels, but no arrests for third year in a row

Harper Avenue returned to its pre-pandemic Halloween popularity Monday evening, Oct. 31 as several thousand people trick-or-treated along its 5700 and 5800 blocks. Dinosaur costumes seemed to be the rage as several candy-container-carrying T-Rexes wandered up and down the street, periodically stopping to pose with ladybugs, Spidermen, elevators, girls with a pearl earring and others.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Our favorite sandwiches in the Chicagoland area for National Sandwich Day

It’s National Sandwich Day, which seems like a good enough excuse as any for Kevin Powell and Michael Piff to geek out over their favorites. What makes or breaks a great sandwich? What is the first thing you look for on the menu at a deli or sandwich shop? What are the places that come to mind first when you think of the BEST sandwiches in Chicago? Is a hot dog a…nevermind. That’s a debate for another day.
CHICAGO, IL
qrockonline.com

Chicago Man Charged With Handing Out Cannabis Edibles To Trick-Or-Treaters

In this Aug. 15, 2019 photo marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. The California Supreme Court has ruled San Diego failed to adequately analyze the potential environmental impacts of its marijuana dispensary law. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) A suburban Chicago man has been charged with handing out...
CHICAGO, IL

