In September, we announced that an extraordinary Harry Potter™ experience is making its worldwide debut in Chicago—and that day is nearly here! On November 11th, Potterheads can return to Hogwarts™ with Harry Potter™: Magic At Play, bringing whimsical surprises, interactive sets, and hands-on adventures to the Water Tower Place on the Magnificent Mile. This unique journey to Hogwarts™ that opens next week isn’t just looking at props; it takes witches, wizards (and yes, even muggles!) into the world of Harry Potter™, where you will be able to interact, explore, play, and climb your way through the Wizarding World™. Let the magic find you at this interactive experience in Chicago—get tickets here! Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and Superfly X (The Friends Experience, The Office Experience, and Prince: The Immersive Experience) produced this magical voyage, so you can be sure that no detail has been overlooked.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO