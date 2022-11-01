Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
East Garfield Park drive-by shooting victim Pierre Riley dies, family says
One of the victims of the Halloween night drive-by shooting in East Garfield Park that initially injured 14 has died, his family said.
Chicago's 'Donut King' celebrating 50 years in business at Old Fashioned Donuts in Roseland
Chicago's 84-year-old "Donut King" starts at 6 a.m., working 12 hours days, six days a week.
Chicago home owner gets home refurbished thanks to nonprofit
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Home renovations can be expensive.But not this one: All the work is being done for free. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot talked to the deserving homeowner and the Chicago group that made it possible.The loud sounds of removing old and moldy drywall from a basement, but it's not noise for Austin homeowner Rosetta Scott. "It's music to my ears! It's a rap. Like the rappers. It's a rap."Scott is among six Austin homeowners having their homes remodeled by Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago in partnership with Lowe's, providing funding and volunteer labor. "I want the Austin neighborhood...
$1.5 Billion Power Ball Drawing tomorrow but there were several $50K and $100K winners around Chicago
Tomorrow, (Saturday, November 5th) is another drawing for Powerball. The jackpot is a whopping $1.5 Billion!!. Sure no one won Wednesday’s drawing, but there were three $100K winners and nine $50K winners in Illinois on November 2nd. I hope you didn’t throw away your ticket just because you heard...
Woman, 25, wounded when gunfire breaks out in Austin
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and wounded early Friday in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 25-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 1:24 a.m. when gunfire broke out in the 5400 block of West Madison Street, police said. She suffered gunshot wounds to the right arm...
12-year-old South Side boy safely located
CHICAGO — Family and police were looking for a 12-year-old boy who was last seen Thursday after school. As of Thursday night, he was safely located.
Application Windows For Senior Snow Removal Programs Open Across Proviso
Hillside men shoveling their front yard after a major snowstorm in 2021. | File. Thursday, November 3, 2022 || By Community Editor || @maywoodnews. Proviso Township suburbs in the Village Free Press readership area have opened the window for applying for senior snow removal services this winter. Some suburbs’ deadlines are just around the corner while others are still open.
12 students hospitalized after pepper spray accidently discharged at South Side school
The Chicago Fire Department said the incident happened at Parker Community Academy in Englewood. 12 students were hit by the spray while gathered in the school’s cafeteria and were transported to hospitals in fair condition.
5 out-of-state women charged with burglarizing Kohl’s in Woodridge
WOODRIDGE, Ill. — DuPage County prosecutors say five out-of-state women face theft charges after burglarizing a Woodridge-area Kohl’s on Thursday. Around 3:50 p.m., Woodridge Police Department officers responded to Kohl’s in the 1000 block of 75th St. amid reports of a theft in progress. Arriving officers witnessed a vehicle suspected of being involved in the burglary run a stop light at 75th Street and Dunham Road. When officers attempted to pull over the vehicle, the car sped up and tried to evade police.
This Chicago Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
New batch of affordable housing to be built on South Side
The Park Station Lofts will be a mixed-income multi-used development on city-owned property at 63rd and Maryland. It’s a transit oriented project, just 350-feet from the Cottage Grove Station on the CTA’s Green Line.
Chicago Parents Warned to Check Childrens’ Candy for Drugs, Ketchup
CHICAGO — As costumed kids head out tonight to Trick or Treat, parents in the Chicagoland area have been warned to take a closer look at their haul of candy before letting them dig into their bags and buckets. Chicago parents are encouraged to check their kids’ candy for drugs, or even worse, Chicago’s least favorite condiment, ketchup.
Halloween crowds in Hyde Park reach pre-pandemic levels, but no arrests for third year in a row
Harper Avenue returned to its pre-pandemic Halloween popularity Monday evening, Oct. 31 as several thousand people trick-or-treated along its 5700 and 5800 blocks. Dinosaur costumes seemed to be the rage as several candy-container-carrying T-Rexes wandered up and down the street, periodically stopping to pose with ladybugs, Spidermen, elevators, girls with a pearl earring and others.
Four people attacked, robbed passenger on CTA train in Loop, police say
Chicago police are looking for four people who beat and robbed a CTA passenger in the Loop on Wednesday evening. CPD said the victim needed medical treatment after the attack. The robbery occurred on a Green Line train near Adams and Wabash around 10:45 p.m., according to a bulletin from Mass Transit detectives. They said the victim was injured during a struggle with the group but did not release any other details about the incident.
Trash collectors find human remains in Chicago alley
The remains were found around 8:55 a.m. in an alley in the 4900 block of West Washington Boulevard, Chicago police said. Detectives were conducting a death investigation while an autopsy was being conducted.
'You are now the hunted': Chicago mayor issues warning to gunman in East Garfield Park drive-by
Families of the victims of a Chicago Halloween shooting that wounded 14 are asking for strength.
Hundreds of apartments now available at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some people have so much fun shopping, you would think they live at the mall.But now people can actually call the Fox Valley Mall home.This afternoon - more than 300 new apartments are officially open in Aurora.Lumen of Fox Valley is a mix of studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments.There's also a swimming pool with a deck and grilling stations.It was built where the sears store used to be.
1-month-old infant found dead in Chicago's Lake Meadows neighborhood
CHICAGO - An infant was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in Lake Meadows on Chicago's South Side Wednesday. Police say they are investigating the death of 1-month-old, Sia Patel, who was found in the 500 block of East 33rd Place around 8:46 a.m. First aid was attempted before the...
Routine Chicago Trash Collection Leads To Chilling Discovery
How an average morning spurred a horrifying investigation.
One Of Illinois’ Most Wonderful Events Of The Year Offering Free Admission
Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way into Lincoln Park Zoo for their FREE admission nights this Holiday season!. "This festive, one-of-a-kind holiday experience offers a merry, family-oriented tradition in the heart of the city." - LPZ. Let me state the obvious: Christmas is the most wonderful time of...
