Chicago, IL

CBS Chicago

Chicago home owner gets home refurbished thanks to nonprofit

CHICAGO (CBS) --  Home renovations can be expensive.But not this one: All the work is being done for free. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot talked to the deserving homeowner and the Chicago group that made it possible.The loud sounds of removing old and moldy drywall from a basement, but it's not noise for Austin homeowner Rosetta Scott. "It's music to my ears! It's a rap. Like the rappers. It's a rap."Scott is among six Austin homeowners having their homes remodeled by Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago in partnership with Lowe's, providing funding and volunteer labor. "I want the Austin neighborhood...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 25, wounded when gunfire breaks out in Austin

CHICAGO - A woman was shot and wounded early Friday in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 25-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 1:24 a.m. when gunfire broke out in the 5400 block of West Madison Street, police said. She suffered gunshot wounds to the right arm...
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

Application Windows For Senior Snow Removal Programs Open Across Proviso

Hillside men shoveling their front yard after a major snowstorm in 2021. | File. Thursday, November 3, 2022 || By Community Editor || @maywoodnews. Proviso Township suburbs in the Village Free Press readership area have opened the window for applying for senior snow removal services this winter. Some suburbs’ deadlines are just around the corner while others are still open.
BROADVIEW, IL
WGNtv.com

5 out-of-state women charged with burglarizing Kohl’s in Woodridge

WOODRIDGE, Ill. — DuPage County prosecutors say five out-of-state women face theft charges after burglarizing a Woodridge-area Kohl’s on Thursday. Around 3:50 p.m., Woodridge Police Department officers responded to Kohl’s in the 1000 block of 75th St. amid reports of a theft in progress. Arriving officers witnessed a vehicle suspected of being involved in the burglary run a stop light at 75th Street and Dunham Road. When officers attempted to pull over the vehicle, the car sped up and tried to evade police.
WOODRIDGE, IL
thechicagogenius.com

Chicago Parents Warned to Check Childrens’ Candy for Drugs, Ketchup

CHICAGO — As costumed kids head out tonight to Trick or Treat, parents in the Chicagoland area have been warned to take a closer look at their haul of candy before letting them dig into their bags and buckets. Chicago parents are encouraged to check their kids’ candy for drugs, or even worse, Chicago’s least favorite condiment, ketchup.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Halloween crowds in Hyde Park reach pre-pandemic levels, but no arrests for third year in a row

Harper Avenue returned to its pre-pandemic Halloween popularity Monday evening, Oct. 31 as several thousand people trick-or-treated along its 5700 and 5800 blocks. Dinosaur costumes seemed to be the rage as several candy-container-carrying T-Rexes wandered up and down the street, periodically stopping to pose with ladybugs, Spidermen, elevators, girls with a pearl earring and others.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Four people attacked, robbed passenger on CTA train in Loop, police say

Chicago police are looking for four people who beat and robbed a CTA passenger in the Loop on Wednesday evening. CPD said the victim needed medical treatment after the attack. The robbery occurred on a Green Line train near Adams and Wabash around 10:45 p.m., according to a bulletin from Mass Transit detectives. They said the victim was injured during a struggle with the group but did not release any other details about the incident.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Hundreds of apartments now available at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some people have so much fun shopping, you would think they live at the mall.But now people can actually call the Fox Valley Mall home.This afternoon - more than 300 new apartments are officially open in Aurora.Lumen of Fox Valley is a mix of studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments.There's also a swimming pool with a deck and grilling stations.It was built where the sears store used to be.
AURORA, IL
fox32chicago.com

1-month-old infant found dead in Chicago's Lake Meadows neighborhood

CHICAGO - An infant was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in Lake Meadows on Chicago's South Side Wednesday. Police say they are investigating the death of 1-month-old, Sia Patel, who was found in the 500 block of East 33rd Place around 8:46 a.m. First aid was attempted before the...
CHICAGO, IL

