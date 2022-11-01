ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Why am I seeing pheasants in Pennsylvania again?

In an annual occurrence at this time of year across Pennsylvania, amazed observers begin reporting sightings of ring-necked pheasants along roads, in backyards, in fields and elsewhere. For several months, from mid-October through February, the pheasant is back in Pennsylvania, in limited numbers near the spots where the Pennsylvania Game...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy