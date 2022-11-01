Read full article on original website
New Amsterdam Fans Are Thanking The Show For Season 5 Episode 7's Roe V. Wade Storyline
The NBC hit "New Amsterdam" has always walked a fine line between real life and fiction. The medical procedural set and filmed in New York City, per Deadline, filmed an eerily prophetic 2019 episode about a flu pandemic, initially titled "Pandemic." Then as the novel coronavirus wreaked havoc on New York and the rest of the world, the real hospital where the show is filmed began taking in COVID-19 patients. The episode never aired.
‘Chicago Med’: Asjha Cooper Leaves NBC Series After Two Seasons
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Chicago Med Season 8, Episode 6, “Mamma Said There Would Be Days Like This.”]. Asjha Cooper is hanging up her white coat, as the actress who plays Vanessa Taylor on NBC’s Chicago Med is leaving the popular medical drama. According...
The graphic video of Takeoff's death and what it says about our desensitization to trauma
A viral video of Migos rapper Takeoff's death on Tuesday morning has circulated online, which experts call "dehumanizing" and "disgusting."
‘Chicago P.D.’: LaRoyce Hawkins Says Atwater’s ‘Sympathetic Reflex’ Is Why He Could Become Detective Soon
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 6, “Sympathetic Reflex.”]. It was not Officer Kevin Atwater’s (LaRoyce Hawkins) day in the latest Chicago P.D. episode. In “Sympathetic Reflex,” Atwater responded to a call only to sit with a young man who died...
‘The Winchesters’: Bianca Kajlich on Millie’s New Role & Working With a ‘Force of Nature’
[Warning: The following contains plot points from The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 4, “Masters of War.” So if you don’t want to be spoiled, maybe there’s a support group for ya?]. War is hell, and it wreaked havoc on John Winchester (Drake Rodger) this week as...
‘The White Lotus’: How Laura Dern Made a Sneaky Cameo in the Season 2 Premiere
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The White Lotus Season 2, Episode 1, “Ciao.”]. The White Lotus Season 2 is a star-studded TV affair that’s even glitzier upon second glance, or rather, second listen, of its premiere episode, “Ciao.”. While most of the A-List cast...
The Women of ‘Manifest’ Talk Season 4 Love Triangles and Saying Goodbye (VIDEO)
Fans can expect many exciting story threads to be picked up again with the Season 4 return of Manifest, which was canceled by NBC in June 2021 but rescued by Netflix two months later. One big part of the new season will inevitably be the continuing love triangle between Michaela...
‘Your Honor’ Season 2 Premiere Delayed Until January 2023
The second season of Showtime‘s Your Honor has been pushed back a month, as the Bryan Cranston-starring legal thriller is now set to premiere on Sunday, January 15 at 9/8c. It was initially scheduled to premiere on streaming/on demand on December 9 and on linear December 11. According to Deadline, the reason for the change is so that the serialized drama can be aired without the interruption of the Christmas holidays.
‘The White Lotus’ Cast Warns of Dangerously Toxic Couples & ‘Miserable’ Employees (VIDEO)
In the second half of our The White Lotus Season 2 video coverage, we find out more about creator/writer Mike White’s sun-dappled social satire/murder mystery set in Sicily. The guests this round are finance bro Cameron Babcock (Theo James) and his wife, stay-at-home mom/true crime fan Daphne (Meghann Fahy); a frustrated young assistant Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) yearning to embrace life after lockdown; and Albie DiGrasso (Adam DiMarco), an idealistic recent college grad traveling with his less enlightened dad and grandfather.
‘Dead To Me’: Jen & Judy Are Back for One Last Ride in Final Season Trailer (VIDEO)
Break out the oversized wine glasses and put out the Mexican lasagna: after an over two-year hiatus, Netflix‘s Dead To Me is finally back for its third and final season this November and we’re about to embark on a wild last ride, judging by the newly-dropped trailer!. Created...
Julie Powell, Chef and Author Known for ‘Julie & Julia’ Memoir Dead at 49
Julie Powell, an author known for cooking her way through every recipe in Julia Child‘s Mastering the Art of French Cooking book, which led to a popular food blog, her Julie & Julia memoir being adapted into a movie starring Meryl Streep, and a new wave of fans for Mrs. Child, has died on October 26 in her upstate New York home at the age of 49. Her death was reported to The New York Times by her husband, Eric Powell, who stated the cause was cardiac arrest.
‘The Rookie: Feds’: Lucy Chen Calls With a Surprising Reveal About Brendon’s Dad (VIDEO)
The Rookie: Feds and flagship series The Rookie are crossing over once again in this week’s episode of the former, titled “The Reaper.” And in an exclusive sneak peek, we see Lucy Chen (Melissa O’Neil) making a helpful call to Brendon Acres (Kevin Zegers). In the...
‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Canceled After 2 Seasons at Netflix
Netflix will be canceling Fate: The Winx Saga after only two seasons, according to showrunner Brian Young. “This is not fun news to share, but Netflix [has] decided not to move forward with Season 3 of Fate: The Winx Saga,” Young wrote in an Instagram post on November 1. “This is especially tough because I know how many of you loved this season. It’s a heartbreaking silver lining, but a silver lining all the same.”
Jan Broberg Revisits Childhood Trauma in ‘A Friend of the Family: True Evil’ Documentary (VIDEO)
It was a documentary that brought Jan Broberg‘s shocking true story of her two-time childhood kidnapping to the world. The events of Netflix‘s Abducted in Plain Sight were dramatized in Peacock‘s A Friend of the Family, currently in-season. And now, Broberg is returning to this harrowing time of her life in the new documentary A Friend of the Family: True Evil coming to Peacock.
Zach Braff, Vanessa Hudgens, Evelyne Brochu And William Fichtner To Star In ‘French Girl’
EXCLUSIVE: Zach Braff, Vanessa Hudgens, Evelyne Brochu and William Fichtner are set to star in the indie comedy French Girl. Written & directed by James A. Woods & Nicolas Wright, the pic is a fish out of water comedy which follows Gordon Kinski (Braff) a high school teacher living in Brooklyn, who accompanies his girlfriend & chef Sophie Tremblay (Brochu) to her hometown of Quebec City where she is testing for a Michelin 3 star restaurant at the Chateau Frontenac, owned by wunderkind super-chef Ruby Collins (Hudgens.) The pic is produced by Valerie D’Auteuil, Andre Rouleau through Caramel Films & Anders Bard through aBard...
‘Manifest’ Sneak Peek: Watch the First 7 Minutes of Season 4 Now
When Manifest‘s final season picks up, two years have passed since the Stones’ lives were changed in a devastating way — Grace (Athena Karkanis) was killed and baby Eden was kidnapped by Angelina (Holly Taylor). And in the first seven minutes of the Season 4 premiere, just released by Netflix, it doesn’t look like anything’s getting better anytime soon.
Familiar Faces on ‘Grey’s,’ a Radical ‘Good Fight,’ Netflix Checks Out a ‘Blockbuster,’ British Suspense Thrillers
Former Grey’s Anatomy stars Jesse Williams and Greg Germann make a guest appearance. Nearing the finish line, The Good Fight goes radical with its politically charged drama. Netflix presents a sitcom set in the world’s last Blockbuster video-rental store. Other streaming highlights include two multi-part British suspense thrillers, perfect for binge-watching.
Netflix Officially Announces ‘Stranger Things’ Day 2022
For the fifth year running, Netflix will be celebrating Stranger Things Day on November 6, the day Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) went missing and the story began in the hit supernatural series. This year’s event will honor the sci-fi horror drama with the show’s fans both in real life and...
Midterm Elections Cause Major Primetime TV Schedule Changes
With all eyes on the U.S. midterm elections, which take place on Tuesday, November 8, ABC, CBS, and NBC will be pre-empting their upcoming primetime schedules. The three networks will be airing news coverage of the elections throughout Tuesday evening, as key decisions in a number of Governor races, plus the balance of the House and Senate will be determined. This means several primetime series, including the FBI franchise, The Voice, and Bachelor In Paradise, will be affected.
2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: Full Lineup & TV Schedule
NBC is preparing to kick off its annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this year on November 24, marking its 96th edition of the celebration. The three-hour event that takes to the streets of New York City will feature more than 5,000 volunteers, 16 giant character balloons, 28 floats, 40 novelty and heritage inflatables, more than 700 clowns, 12 marching bands, and ten performance groups alongside an array of musical stars, and even Santa Clause will be there.
