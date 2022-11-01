Read full article on original website
This 31-year-old spent $2,300 on an acre of Arizona land—less than a decade later, it's worth $15,000
When Louis Herron spent $2,333 on an acre of land in 2013, he knew was getting a good deal. But he never predicted the property in Flagstaff, Arizona, a 30-minute drive from the Grand Canyon, would become over six times more valuable in less than a decade. Now the acre, which currently hosts two tiny homes, is worth up to $15,000, according to an appraiser estimate reviewed by CNBC Make It.
Kelly pulling away from Masters in latest Arizona U.S. Senate poll
(The Center Square) – Republican challenger Blake Masters can rile up a crowd of Arizonans but he appears to be struggling to catch incumbent U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly among likely voters. The latest Arizona Public Opinion Pulse Poll conducted by OH Predictive Insights gives the incumbent the edge and...
Is Arizona's Kari Lake the most 'dangerous' politician in America?
Kari Lake, the Arizona Republican candidate for governor and former Fox 10 Phoenix news anchor, seems to be everywhere lately. Earlier this month, the Atlantic declared her “Trumpism’s leading lady,” then spent more than 3,500 words explaining why. The Washington Post elaborated a few days later. “[Lake] has emerged as a Republican phenom by amplifying Donald Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen,” read the subhead of its even longer profile. Last week, Axios went several steps further and reported that top Democratic strategists now believe Lake has the “potential to soar to a vice presidential spot or a post-Trump presidential candidacy.”
Senator Sinema reacts to Interior Department’s announcement to protect Colorado River System
WASHINGTON – Arizona senior Senator Kyrsten Sinema released a statement following the U.S. Interior Secretary’s announcement on new steps to improve and protect long-term sustainability of the Colorado River System. “Arizona has long been a leader in conserving water during our historic drought, and we will continue to...
Very bright fireball over Arizona and Nevada, U.S.
A very bright fireball was observed streaking through the night sky over Arizona and Nevada at 01:53 UTC on October 25, 2022. The event was seen by people from Utah to California and detected by a NASA all-sky meteor camera at the MMTO observatory in southern Arizona and several internet-accessible cameras in the region.
Liz Cheney’s PAC airs ad urging Arizona voters to reject GOP candidates Kari Lake and Mark Finchem
CNN — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney is putting money behind her vow to do everything she can to prevent election deniers from winning in November, as her political action committee announced Friday that it is spending $500,000 on an ad urging Arizona voters to reject GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake and Republican Secretary of State nominee Mark Finchem.
Arizona governorship race: Kari Lake tries to debate Katie Hobbs, gets booted
Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for the Arizona governorship, caused a few disruptions during a candidate town hall, which aired over the weekend. According to The Hill, Lake’s opponent, Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s secretary of state, was present at the event, but the two candidates weren’t going to debate.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey suing Biden admin over demand to remove shipping containers filling gaps at border
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is suing the Biden administration over a demand the state remove large shipping containers along the southern border.
Navajo Nation planning to investigate missing tribal members
LEUPP, Ariz. — Navajo Nation officials have issued an executive order to investigate and locate missing tribal members in a manner that is empathetic to victims and their families. Tribal President Jonathan Nez met Monday with Navajo Nation police, the FBI and prosecutors in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah...
Sixth set of human remains found in Lake Mead this year
More human remains have been found at Lake Mead, the sixth set discovered this year.The United States’ largest reservoir has dropped to a record low due to intense and persistent drought conditions in the West, revealing long-hidden corners of the lakebed.Divers spotted what appeared to be a human bone on 17 October and officials subsequently confirmed it human remains, a representative for Lake Mead National Recreation Area told The Independent in a statement.The bones were found in the Callville Bay area of the lake, and no foul play is suspected at this time, the statement added.The new discovery means...
New US plan could lead to federal action on Colorado River
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Interior Department announced Friday that it will consider revising a set of guidelines for operating two major dams on the Colorado River in the first sign of what could lead to federal action to protect the once-massive but shrinking reservoirs behind them. The public...
Kari Lake torches Dem opponent's no-show, says Katie Hobbs will make Arizona 'California 2.0'
Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who faces Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, joined Fox News' Sean Hannity for a Monday town hall event.
Feds consider deeper cuts as Colorado River woes worsen; Voting on Arizona judges; Best Valley chocolate shops
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. States have not agreed on needed water cuts to rescue Colorado River reservoirs. On Friday, the federal government signaled it plans to act. Maricopa County voters. 55 judges on their ballot, from the...
Biden unveils plan to pay farmers and cities for Colorado River water cuts
The Interior Department announced that it will use some of the $4 billion in drought mitigation funding from the Inflation Reduction Act to pay farmers, cities and Indigenous tribes for drawing less water from the Colorado River. The program will focus on pushing for voluntary water cuts in the three...
Bill would put Navajo legislative leader on indefinite leave
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz — Navajo Nation Council Speaker Seth Damon is facing disciplinary action for being intoxicated during a family vacation in Las Vegas. Navajo lawmaker Otto Tso introduced legislation Friday in the Tribal Council to place Damon on administrative leave without pay indefinitely. The council can take action on the bill after the five-day public comment period ends.
Tensions rise over drought-stricken Colorado River water use
As the Interior Department continues to delay implementing a program to reduce water consumption from the drought-stricken Colorado River Basin, tensions are thickening between the seven states with stakes in the watershed. Now, lawmakers in Congress are fanning the flames as Capitol Hill looks ahead to must-pass, biennial water legislation.
New push to shore up shrinking Colorado River could reduce water flow to California
Colorado River reservoirs are dropping amid drought and climate change. The Biden administration has announced new measures to address the crisis.
Senator Wash North Shore planned burning said BLM
According to the Bureau of Land Management's (BLM) Colorado River District, fire managers plan to conduct a prescribed burn at the Senator Wash North Shore recreation area. The post Senator Wash North Shore planned burning said BLM appeared first on KYMA.
U.S. warns western states it may impose Colorado River water cuts
Oct 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. government warned on Friday that it may impose water supply cuts on California, Arizona and Nevada to protect the Colorado River and its two main reservoirs from overuse, drought and climate change.
AZ Briefing: Obama stumps for Arizona Democrats; UA research center gets $150 million; Paloma Regional Preserve in Peoria
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. With just five days until Election Day, former President Barack Obama provided Arizona Democrats with a boost of energy and optimism. A planned Phoenix-based research center operated by the University of Arizona will...
