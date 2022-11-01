Read full article on original website
20% of terror attacks are likely financed by crypto, warns UN official
(Kitco News) The number of terror attacks financed by crypto is likely surging, with the current estimate standing at around 20%, according to a United Nations official. Cash remains the most common way to finance terrorist attacks, but the use of crypto is on the rise — moving from 5% a couple of years ago to 20%, Svetlana Martynova, senior legal officer at the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate, told Bloomberg in an interview in Mumbai.
China says U.S. has 'no right' to interfere in Hamburg port deal
BEIJING, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The U.S has "no right" to interfere in Chinese cooperation with Germany, China's foreign ministry said Thursday, after Washington cautioned against Beijing getting a controlling stake in Hamburg's port terminal. U.S. interference is symptomatic of its practice of coercive diplomacy, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian...
Gold price surges $50, should investors be selling into the rally?
(Kitco News) Gold prices surged nearly $50 on Friday as the latest U.S. jobs report clarified some of the Federal Reserve's mixed messages, and China signaled a possible easing of its Covid-Zero policy. But caution is still advised as all previous quick rallies have been used as selling opportunities. Gold...
Fed says financial system holding up through turbulent year
Nov 4 (Reuters) - Even as global central banks rapidly tightened financial conditions this year, U.S. households, banks and businesses have so far been able to adapt, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said as the Fed released its semiannual report on financial stability. "Over the period, household and business...
Gold price plummets as Fed's Powell drops the hammer
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply lower in early U.S. trading Thursday, with gold scoring...
U.S. is not in recession, White House not preparing for one - officials
WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The United States is not in a recession, White House chief of staff Ron Klain said on Thursday, adding that economic data showed the nation's economy was solid. "We are not in a recession," U.S. President Joe Biden's top aide told MSNBC in an interview...
A stagflationary debt crisis looms
The US Federal Reserve is grappling with how to reduce inflation, which at 8.2% (September CPI) is running about four times the Fed's 2% target, without causing a recession or pushing unemployment higher by lifting interest rates too much. US inflation. Source: Trading Economics. The Fed has two options when...
Canada cuts 2022/23 deficit forecasts, pledges targeted new spending
OTTAWA, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Canada set out on Thursday C$11.3 billion ($8.2 billion) in new spending this year and next, and slashed its budget deficit forecast by nearly a third for the current fiscal year, in an economic update it promised would not push up inflation further. The finance...
Croatia's Fortenova says it was not notified of Sberbank's stake sale
SARAJEVO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Croatian food producer and retailer Fortenova Grupa said on Thursday it had not been officially notified of a deal that Russian state bank Sberbank Rossii PAO (SBER.MM) reached to sell its 43% stake in the company. Formerly known as Agrokor, Fortenova is one of the...
Dollar advances after hawkish Fed; pound sinks as BoE warns of 'very challenging' outlook
LONDON/NEW YORK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The dollar firmed on Thursday, after the Federal Reserve signalled U.S. interest rates will likely peak at a higher rate than markets had expected, while the pound fell after the Bank of England raised rates but warned of a "very challenging outlook." The BoE...
Central banks stay firmly in rate hike mode but slowdown on cards
LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The United States, Australia, Britain and Norway have all raised interest rates this week in the latest sign that central banks remain in tightening mode to contain red-hot inflation. In fact, 10 big developed economies have raised rates by a combined 2,365 basis points (bps)...
UK's Hunt: BoE rate hike 'very tough' for those with mortgages
LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said the Bank of England's interest rate hike on Thursday would be "very tough" for families with mortgages and businesses with loans. "Today's news is going to be very tough for families with mortgages up and down the country, for...
Will the Fed 'break' markets in 2023? Lobo Tiggre
Lobo Tiggre, editor at TheIndependentSpeculator.com, explains why he thinks the Fed will keep hiking, and 'break' the economy by 2023. He also spoke with David Lin, Anchor and Producer at Kitco News, about mining stocks, Elon Musks Twitter plans, and inflation. Disclaimer: The content on this website, including, without limitation,...
China to keep yuan stable, says c.bank governor
HONG KONG, Nov 3 (Reuters) - China will keep the yuan currency stable and increase flexibility of the yuan exchange rate, the central bank governor said on Thursday. Yi Gang, governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), also said it is necessary to deepen financial reform and strengthen and improve modern financial supervision, according to a statement from the PBOC.
IMF staff recommends Turkey raise rates, boost central bank independence
NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Turkey should tighten monetary policy and give its central bank more independence, a mission from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday. "To address (Turkey's) challenges, the mission recommended early policy rate hikes accompanied by moves to strengthen the central bank's independence," said...
UK court approves $105 mln confiscation order against Glencore unit
LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - A London court approved on Thursday a confiscation order of 93.5 million pounds ($105.29 million) against the British subsidiary of mining and trading group Glencore (GLEN.L) for seven bribery offences in relation to its oil operations in Africa. Judge Peter Fraser approved the confiscation order...
ECB's top brass keep focus on fighting inflation
FRANKFURT, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank's (ECB) two top officials emphasised on Friday the central bank's focus on bring down inflation in the euro area before it becomes entrenched. Investors are trying to gauge how far the ECB is prepared to go in fighting double-digit growth in...
Bank of England raises rates by most since 1989 even as long recession looms
LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Bank of England raised interest rates by the most since 1989 on Thursday but it also warned that Britain faced a long recession and told investors borrowing costs were likely to go up by less than they expect. The BoE increased Bank Rate to...
South Africa says it needs $84 bln for energy transition in next 5 years
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 4 (Reuters) - South Africa needs about 1.5 trillion rand ($84 billion) over the next five years for its plans to cut carbon emissions, harness economic opportunities from the energy transition and support affected communities, its president said on Friday. At the COP26 climate summit last year wealthy...
Collins says Fed policy moving into new phase, open to smaller rate hikes
Nov 4 (Reuters) - Boston Federal Reserve President Susan Collins said on Friday that while she supports pressing forward with interest rate rises to lower inflation, there's a good chance the pace of future increases could be smaller than what the U.S. central bank has been delivering over recent months.
