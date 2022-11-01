(Kitco News) The number of terror attacks financed by crypto is likely surging, with the current estimate standing at around 20%, according to a United Nations official. Cash remains the most common way to finance terrorist attacks, but the use of crypto is on the rise — moving from 5% a couple of years ago to 20%, Svetlana Martynova, senior legal officer at the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate, told Bloomberg in an interview in Mumbai.

