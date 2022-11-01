Read full article on original website
Starbucks’ revenue rose 3% to a record $8.41 billion in its fiscal fourth quarter as U.S. customers shrugged off higher prices on frothy drinks and snacks. The Seattle coffee giant said its same-store sales __ or sales at locations open at least a year __ were up 7%. That beat Wall Street’s forecasts. North American strength offset weakness in China, where pandemic lockdowns are still impacting sales. But Starbucks said its net income fell 50% to $878 million as it invested heavily in store remodels and employee wages. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 81 cents per share, also beating analysts’ forecasts.
DoorDash defied an overall slowdown in U.S. restaurant delivery in the third quarter. The San Francisco delivery company said its orders jumped 27% in the July-September period as it expanded overseas and added new retailers like Dick’s Sporting Goods. DoorDash’s revenue rose 33% to $1.7 billion in the third quarter, exceeding Wall Street’s expectations. It expects gross order volumes to hit $13.9 billion to $14.2 billion in the fourth quarter, also higher than forecast. But DoorDash’s third-quarter loss of 77 cents per share was also higher than expected. DoorDash said its costs rose as it absorbed employees from Wolt, the Finnish delivery service it acquired in June.
Supply problems have again forced Moderna to delay some COVID-19 vaccine deliveries, a move that surprised Wall Street and contributed to a disappointing third quarter. The vaccine developer said Thursday that short-term issues prompted it to shift some deliveries planned for this year into 2023. It now expects 2022 revenue from advance purchase agreements to be as much as $3 billion lower than its forecast from August. CEO Stephane Bancel said the company was dealing with complex manufacturing issue and working on some robust fixes. The COVID-19 vaccine is Moderna’s main revenue source. Total revenue fell 32% to $3.36 billion.
