ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Man arrested after central Nebraska pursuit

MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. -- Authorities in central Nebraska said they noticed a suspicious vehicle in Clarks that matched a vehicle from a Wednesday night pursuit that was stopped for the safety of the public. Around noon, Merrick County Sheriff's Office said another pursuit started. After evading law enforcement for several...
MERRICK COUNTY, NE
knopnews2.com

Why North Platte has shown up as a potential nuclear target on maps

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It’s a topic many people don’t like to think about - nuclear escalation between countries. Since the collapse of the Soviet Union, maps of places they considered targets have been leaked to the American public. A lot of the targets are larger metropolitan areas or strategic sites like military operations.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Troopers arrest 2 after incidents in Dawson, Jefferson counties

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people overnight after separate incidents. The first incident occurred in Lexington. Late Tuesday, NSP was contacted by Lexington Police regarding a subject with an arrest warrant. That subject was believed to be in possession of a handgun, but his exact location was unknown. NSP also received information from the Kearney Police Department that the same subject had made a threat against the NSP office in Lexington.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska State Patrol arrests Kearney man after alleged threat toward officers

LEXINGTON, NE - A Kearney man is in jail after police broke in into his hotel room and arrested him. On Tuesday night, Clifton Dedrick of Kearney was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol at the Comfort Inn in Lexington. The Lexington Police contacted the NSP regarding Dedrick, who had an active arrest warrant and who they believed had a gun. According to Kearney Police, Dedrick had made a threat against the NSP office in Lexington.
LEXINGTON, NE
albionnewsonline.com

LLNRD approves new irrigated acres in five counties

Due to groundwater rising in specified areas, the Lower Loup Natural Resources District Board recently approved new irrigated acres for 2023 in an area between the Middle Loup and North Loup Rivers in Valley, Loup, Sherman, Howard and Custer counties. Over 1,100 acres were approved. Groundwater levels in some parts...
CUSTER COUNTY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Habitat TIF study referred, ice rink OK'd by North Platte City Council

North Platte City Council members Tuesday plowed through their agenda in about 20 minutes, dividing along familiar lines as they did so. All agenda items received positive votes, including a 5-3 tally to refer North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity’s quest for TIF eligibility for its next planned development area to the city Planning Commission.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

New automated camera system showing benefits for North Platte Police Department

The North Platte Police Department is already seeing benefits from placing a handful of cameras throughout the city that read the license plates of passing vehicles. Police Chief Steve Reeves said late last week that in the short time the cameras have been in use, the department has recovered a stolen car, discovered a vehicle with a stolen license plate and arrested four individuals who had outstanding warrants.
NORTH PLATTE, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy