wrestlinginc.com
GCW Owner Jokes That Stephanie McMahon Is 'Gang Affiliated'
Stephanie McMahon may be the co-CEO and Chairwoman of WWE, but GCW owner Brett Lauderdale says she's down with Nick Gage and MDK. Lauderdale has referred to McMahon as a close personal friend, and there have been rumblings of a possible business relationship between GCW and WWE, which Lauderdale addressed during a recent interview with Wrestling Inc.'s Nick Hausman.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Nixed ODB’s Royal Rumble Appearance
Former TNA Knockouts Champion ODB has confirmed that she was called to appear at the Royal Rumble – but someone in WWE “turned it down”. ODB rose to fame in TNA with a run lasting seven years, which included holding the Knockouts Championship on a total of four occasions. She also held the Knockouts Tag Team Championships on one occasion – albeit alongside Eric Young.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Blasted For Botching Rhea Ripley’s Booking On RAW
Rhea Ripley certainly put in a lot of work in order to become one of the top Superstars in WWE’s women’s division. Her efforts were fruitful, because she is already a multi-time champion in the company. WWE was also blasted for how they booked Ripley on RAW this week.
ringsidenews.com
Belief That Bobby Lashley Will Be Fed To Roman Reigns After Brock Lesnar Match
Roman Reigns has been on a roll as the Undisputed Universal Champion following his shocking return back in 2020. The leader of The Bloodline has been ruling Friday Night Smackdown with an iron fist, and that’s not changing anytime soon. In fact, some believe that Bobby Lashley will be fed to Reigns next year.
ringsidenews.com
WWE NXT Releases Five Wrestlers From Contracts
WWE recently underwent another mass purge of NXT talent. The NXT releases are presently underway and we now have a list of talents who are no longer with WWE. PW Insider recently provided the list of talents who are no longer with WWE. Bodhi Hayward stood out in those vignettes with his facial reactions. He was most recently seen in Andre Chase University. He was reportedly cut from TV because of the plot that Duke Hudson had killed him.
wrestlinginc.com
Bret Hart Gives His Thoughts On Sami Zayn
Even though his days in the ring are long since over, Bret Hart still holds respect for many wrestlers in the business, other than Goldberg at least, and one guy Hart is a big fan of is WWE superstar and fellow Canadian Sami Zayn. Even now that Zayn is reaching...
wrestlinginc.com
Wade Barrett Credits Vince McMahon For Bringing Former Gimmick To WWE TV
Recently promoted "WWE SmackDown" commentator Wade Barrett has spent nearly two decades in pro wrestling as both a voice at the announce booth and a talent inside the ring. Arguably his most memorable run after leaving The Nexus came when he introduced the "Bad News Barrett" persona to the WWE Universe. On a recent episode of "Out of Character with Ryan Satin," Barrett looked back at the origins of the gimmick and the role "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes had to play in it all.
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar appear ahead of Crown Jewel battles
Two of WWE's biggest stars are set to appear on Monday night's edition of Raw. Both Brock Lesnar and undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns will be in the building less than a week before both take part in big matches at Saturday's Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. Reigns...
wrestlinginc.com
Dana Brooke Talks Relationship With Seth Rollins Following WWE Raw Comment
A week after posting a fiery response to an offhand comment Seth Rollins made about her on commentary on the October 24 episode of "RAW," Dana Brooke revealed on the "Ten Count" podcast the two haven't talked. "Seth and I are good friends," she said. "I absolutely love Becky [Lynch] as well, too. Maybe he didn't mean it in the way that I took it."
rajah.com
Karrion Kross Says Fans Will See A Proper Supervillain When He Becomes The Undisputed Champion
WWE SmackDown Superstar Karrion Kross spoke with The Sun on a variety of topics such as how he has no animosity towards anyone in the WWE and how things just did not work out during his first time on the main roster. Karrion Kross said:. “Not necessarily, I wasn’t overly...
rajah.com
Matt Hardy On If He Has Plans On Returning To The WWE To Retire
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as if he plans on returning to the WWE and ending his professional wrestling career in the promotion he established himself as a pro wrestling legend.
rajah.com
Brock Anderson Reveals Conversation He Had With CM Punk Behind-The-Scenes In AEW
Brock Anderson recently appeared as a guest on The Family Business podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW star and son of Arn Anderson revealed a conversation he had behind-the-scenes with CM Punk. Featured below are some of the highlights from the...
rajah.com
Jeff Jarrett Thinks Logan Paul As WWE Champion "Works," Makes Case For Him Winning At Crown Jewel
Jeff Jarrett thinks Logan Paul beating Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel "would work in every way." The WWE Hall Of Fame legend made his case for this opinion during the latest episode of his official podcast, "My World with Jeff Jarrett." Featured below are some of the highlights from...
rajah.com
Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake Shares His Thoughts On The Acclaimed
During his appearance on Good Karma Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake shared his thoughts on current All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster). Beefcake also reflected on his induction into the WWE Hall Of Fame, and more. Check out the highlights below.
rajah.com
Butch Talks About Wanting To Improve His Mic Skills, Working With Triple H, Not Enjoying Social Media
Butch recently appeared as a guest on the Out Of Character with Ryan Satin podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the wrestling veteran spoke about working alongside Paul "Triple H" Levesque on the WWE main roster, how he doesn't like to spend time on social media, improving his microphone skills for promos in WWE and more.
rajah.com
Rey Mysterio Explains Past WWE Departure, Plans To Retire As WWE Superstar
Rey Mysterio recently spoke with The National to promote the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 special event later this week in Saudi Arabia. During the discussion, the masked WWE legend spoke about his 2015 departure and eventual return to WWE and how it is where he wants to end his legendary in-ring career.
rajah.com
Bodhi Hayward Comments On Recent WWE Release; Says He's Hurt & Embarassed
Coming off of the heels of his recent WWE release, former WWE NXT Superstar and Chase U member Bodhi Hayward posted on Twitter, where he reflected on his brief WWE stint:. “What up, Brodies. It’s your boy, Bohdi Hayward — Brady Booker here to tell you I was just released from the WWE. I’m hurt, I’m embarrassed, and Brodies, I’m just down bad. For the past 18 months, Andre Chase University and wrestling have been my whole life. But I am no stranger to adversity. Adversity is something that has come up my whole life, and I’ve always found a way to get on top. I will do it again. I’m Brady Booker, and I’m here to stay.”
wrestlingheadlines.com
Full Coverage of the WWE Q3 2022 Earnings Call with Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan and Others
WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon, Co-CEO Nick Khan, Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, President & Chief Financial Officer Frank A. Riddick, and Senior Vice President & Head of Investor Relations Seth Zaslow hosted a Third Quarter 2022 Earnings call today from WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT. You can check out coverage of today’s press release at this link. Below are highlights from the call:
rajah.com
WWE Live Results (11/01): Dortmund, Germany
WWE recently had their SmackDown Live Event, which took place inside the Westfalenhallen in Dortmund, Germany. The show saw The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Solo Sikoa) go up against Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match in the main event.
rajah.com
Jim Cornette Says WWE Corrected The Mistakes They Did With LA Knight
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how WWE realized the wrongdoings they did against LA Knight and how they corrected those mistakes. Jim Cornette said:. “They’re correcting mistakes, and the...
