Coming off of the heels of his recent WWE release, former WWE NXT Superstar and Chase U member Bodhi Hayward posted on Twitter, where he reflected on his brief WWE stint:. “What up, Brodies. It’s your boy, Bohdi Hayward — Brady Booker here to tell you I was just released from the WWE. I’m hurt, I’m embarrassed, and Brodies, I’m just down bad. For the past 18 months, Andre Chase University and wrestling have been my whole life. But I am no stranger to adversity. Adversity is something that has come up my whole life, and I’ve always found a way to get on top. I will do it again. I’m Brady Booker, and I’m here to stay.”

1 DAY AGO