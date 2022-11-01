Read full article on original website
KRGV
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Nov. 4, 2022
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on Twitter. Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 below:
Look: O'Connor downs Los Fresnos for 20th straight win in UIL 6A volleyball playoffs
The Panthers took down Los Fresnos in straight sets in their Thursday night area-round match, as San Antonio O'Connor extended a 20-game winning streak and advanced to the regional semifinals of the UIL 6A volleyball playoffs for the third straight season
Edcouch, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Pioneer pride: A truck devoted to the Diamondbacks school spirit
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Manny Saucedo shows his devotion for the Pioneer Diamondbacks on and off the field. Saucedo has worked at Pioneer since 2016. Unlike other supporters of the school, Saucedo remodeled his Ford Ranger to show his Diamondback pride. “It took me quite a while but to do this, but I made it […]
La Joya bus driver dies after experiencing medical emergency with students on board
LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A school bus driver with La Joya Independent School District was pronounced dead after experiencing a medical emergency while dropping off students. At 4:45 p.m., a school bus driver was dropping students off to their homes when the driver experienced a medical emergency and crashed into a fence near a […]
utrgvrider.com
Child development center impacting Vaqueros
New grant will assist student parents with care costs. The Child Development Center at UTRGV has received nearly $4 million in grant money from the U.S. Education Department to provide much-needed assistance to all UTRGV student parents across Willacy, Starr, Cameron and Hidalgo counties, university officials say. The center, which...
Click2Houston.com
Rio Grande Valley abortion clinic bought by anti-abortion pregnancy center
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. For years, protesters gathered daily outside the Rio Grande Valley’s last abortion clinic, praying for the day it would be put out of business. If their prayers were ever...
kurv.com
De La Cruz Lodges Complaint Over O’Rourke Rally In San Juan
A South Texas congressional candidate is accusing Beto O’Rourke of violating electioneering laws in San Juan. The Democratic governor candidate held a rally at a polling location in the city earlier this week. Republican congressional candidate Monica De La Cruz posted a video on social media that questioned whether the rally violated the law by being too close to the polling place.
sbnewspaper.com
SB student takes part in practicum
HARLINGEN—Texas State Technical College’s Career Services department recently held its first in-person Interview Practicum after holding them virtually for two years due to the pandemic. Among the participants was San Benito’s Maria Reyes, who is studying for an Associate of Applied Science degree in Aircraft Airframe Technology. The...
Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Wintering White Pelicans
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley is a prime destination for avian winter visitors, and a couple of dozen American white pelicans have selected this Brownsville resaca as one of their favorite sites. It’s early morning, and these pelicans are relaxing while tending to a little feather maintenance prior to their next foray […]
Remains of missing McAllen woman identified in Colorado 35 years later
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities in Baca County, Colorado, have identified the remains of a missing McAllen woman 35 years after her disappearance. Nora Elia Castillo was formally reported missing in 1996 — but the reporting party told authorities that she had been missing since 1986 or 1987, a post from the Baca County Sheriff’s […]
megadoctornews.com
Celebrating Newly Renovated Site in Harlingen, Nov. 18th
Harlingen, TX – Serving as the hub of Behavioral Health Solution’s Lower Valley and southern coastal programs, the newly renovated building located at 2301 Industrial Blvd, Harlingen, TX 78550 will deliver on BHS’s commitment to providing high quality, evidence-based, and behavioral health prevention, intervention, treatment, and recovery support services throughout the City of Harlingen and Cameron County. Purchased in 2019, the building recently completed renovations and constitutes the agency’s vision to see “One life, one family, one community in a culture of behavioral wellness.”
KRGV
La Joya ISD student credited with aiding school bus driver in medical emergency crash
A student with the La Joya Independent School District is being credited with helping save 18 other students during a Thursday bus ride home. The students at Juarez Lincoln High School were on a bus driven by 60-year-old Jesus Garcia, who suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel, according to La Joya ISD Police Chief Raul Gonzalez.
kurv.com
More Details Released About Deadly Crash In La Joya
The Texas Department of Public Safety is releasing more details about a deadly crash that happened in La Joya on Wednesday. Investigators say the man killed in the crash was from Guatemala. The 11 other men injured in the crash were from Poland, Romania, El Salvador, Guatemala and Mexico. One of those men has been released from the hospital.
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Everything O’Rourke said at Weslaco campaign rally
WESLACO, Texas – Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke was in Hidalgo County on Monday and Cameron County on Tuesday, holding six rallies in total. The rallies took place in Edinburg, Weslaco, San Juan, McAllen, Brownsville and Harlingen. The event in Weslaco was held outside Weslaco City Hall. O’Rourke was...
KRGV
2023 trial date set for woman accused in McAllen crash that killed Louisiana National Guardsman
A trial date has been set for a Georgia woman accused of causing a McAllen crash that killed an off-duty Louisiana National Guardsman last year. Bianca Farmer was indicted on charges of intoxication assault with a vehicle and intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle in July. Farmer is accused of crashing into a utility pole when driving under the influence on Sept. 5, 2021, according to the indictment against her.
southtexascommunitynews.com
Smugglers Leave Two Illegal Migrants Stranded in the Rio Grande
On October 31, the McAllen Border Patrol Station received a call requesting assistance for two Cuban national females stranded in the Rio Grande. RGV Riverine units responded to the area and located the two migrants stranded and trapped in the river. The Riverine agents were unable to facilitate a rescue due to the shallow water and swift moving current. The Mission Fire Department (MFD) was contacted and responded to the scene. Using MFD equipment, agents and MFD personnel collaborated and were able to rescue the migrants. They were medically evaluated and did not require further treatment.
Texas man admits trying to smuggle migrants hidden in RV, prosecutors say
A complex search of a recreational vehicle at the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint near Sarita this summer uncovered 10 migrants in distress.
1 migrant dead as 12 ejected from truck after police chase in Hidalgo County
At least one migrant has died after 12 people were ejected from a tan pickup truck evading law enforcement in Hidalgo County, state officials told ValleyCentral on Wednesday.
