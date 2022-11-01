ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

High School Football PRO

Edcouch, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Valley View High School - Pharr football team will have a game with Edcouch-Elsa High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00.
EDCOUCH, TX
ValleyCentral

Pioneer pride: A truck devoted to the Diamondbacks school spirit

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Manny Saucedo shows his devotion for the Pioneer Diamondbacks on and off the field. Saucedo has worked at Pioneer since 2016. Unlike other supporters of the school, Saucedo remodeled his Ford Ranger to show his Diamondback pride.  “It took me quite a while but to do this, but I made it […]
EDINBURG, TX
utrgvrider.com

Child development center impacting Vaqueros

New grant will assist student parents with care costs. The Child Development Center at UTRGV has received nearly $4 million in grant money from the U.S. Education Department to provide much-needed assistance to all UTRGV student parents across Willacy, Starr, Cameron and Hidalgo counties, university officials say. The center, which...
EDINBURG, TX
kurv.com

De La Cruz Lodges Complaint Over O’Rourke Rally In San Juan

A South Texas congressional candidate is accusing Beto O’Rourke of violating electioneering laws in San Juan. The Democratic governor candidate held a rally at a polling location in the city earlier this week. Republican congressional candidate Monica De La Cruz posted a video on social media that questioned whether the rally violated the law by being too close to the polling place.
SAN JUAN, TX
sbnewspaper.com

SB student takes part in practicum

HARLINGEN—Texas State Technical College’s Career Services department recently held its first in-person Interview Practicum after holding them virtually for two years due to the pandemic. Among the participants was San Benito’s Maria Reyes, who is studying for an Associate of Applied Science degree in Aircraft Airframe Technology. The...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Wintering White Pelicans

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley is a prime destination for avian winter visitors, and a couple of dozen American white pelicans have selected this Brownsville resaca as one of their favorite sites. It’s early morning, and these pelicans are relaxing while tending to a little feather maintenance prior to their next foray […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Remains of missing McAllen woman identified in Colorado 35 years later

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities in Baca County, Colorado, have identified the remains of a missing McAllen woman 35 years after her disappearance. Nora Elia Castillo was formally reported missing in 1996 — but the reporting party told authorities that she had been missing since 1986 or 1987, a post from the Baca County Sheriff’s […]
MCALLEN, TX
megadoctornews.com

Celebrating Newly Renovated Site in Harlingen, Nov. 18th

Harlingen, TX – Serving as the hub of Behavioral Health Solution’s Lower Valley and southern coastal programs, the newly renovated building located at 2301 Industrial Blvd, Harlingen, TX 78550 will deliver on BHS’s commitment to providing high quality, evidence-based, and behavioral health prevention, intervention, treatment, and recovery support services throughout the City of Harlingen and Cameron County. Purchased in 2019, the building recently completed renovations and constitutes the agency’s vision to see “One life, one family, one community in a culture of behavioral wellness.”
HARLINGEN, TX
kurv.com

More Details Released About Deadly Crash In La Joya

The Texas Department of Public Safety is releasing more details about a deadly crash that happened in La Joya on Wednesday. Investigators say the man killed in the crash was from Guatemala. The 11 other men injured in the crash were from Poland, Romania, El Salvador, Guatemala and Mexico. One of those men has been released from the hospital.
LA JOYA, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Video: Everything O’Rourke said at Weslaco campaign rally

WESLACO, Texas – Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke was in Hidalgo County on Monday and Cameron County on Tuesday, holding six rallies in total. The rallies took place in Edinburg, Weslaco, San Juan, McAllen, Brownsville and Harlingen. The event in Weslaco was held outside Weslaco City Hall. O’Rourke was...
WESLACO, TX
KRGV

2023 trial date set for woman accused in McAllen crash that killed Louisiana National Guardsman

A trial date has been set for a Georgia woman accused of causing a McAllen crash that killed an off-duty Louisiana National Guardsman last year. Bianca Farmer was indicted on charges of intoxication assault with a vehicle and intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle in July. Farmer is accused of crashing into a utility pole when driving under the influence on Sept. 5, 2021, according to the indictment against her.
MCALLEN, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

Smugglers Leave Two Illegal Migrants Stranded in the Rio Grande

On October 31, the McAllen Border Patrol Station received a call requesting assistance for two Cuban national females stranded in the Rio Grande. RGV Riverine units responded to the area and located the two migrants stranded and trapped in the river. The Riverine agents were unable to facilitate a rescue due to the shallow water and swift moving current. The Mission Fire Department (MFD) was contacted and responded to the scene. Using MFD equipment, agents and MFD personnel collaborated and were able to rescue the migrants. They were medically evaluated and did not require further treatment.
MCALLEN, TX

