ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Man Utd will look to Bayern Munich forward to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United have reportedly lined up Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Erik ten Hag is looking to replace the five-time Ballon d’Or winner with an experienced forward, who has won silverware with both Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain. In 2018, the Cameroon international...
FOX Sports

Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 18: Casemiro

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. If Brazil lines up with one holding midfielder in Qatar, you can almost guarantee that it will be Casemiro. Casemiro, a five-time Champions League-winner with Real Madrid, has earned a reputation for being a defensive menace in the midfield and Brazil will need all of that energy to balance their wealth of attacking talent.
The Associated Press

EA Sports™ Unveils All-New FIFA World Cup 2022™ Updates Coming to FIFA 23

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Today, Electronic Arts, Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) unveiled all-new updates and additions to EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23 ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022™, celebrating the world’s game. Fans will be able to download the free* World Cup update beginning November 9th, 2022 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Players will also be able to experience the pinnacle of international football on EA SPORTS FIFA Mobile** beginning on November 8th, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005936/en/ Photo: EA SPORTS
CALIFORNIA STATE
theScore

Field set, possible matchups revealed for Champions League round of 16

Seeding for the Champions League round of 16 was finalized Wednesday, as AC Milan secured the final available place in the knockout stage by crushing Red Bull Salzburg 4-0 and finishing second in Group E. Elsewhere, Benfica pipped Paris Saint-Germain to top spot in Group H by beating Maccabi Haifa...
CBS Sports

Juventus vs. PSG odds, predictions, how to watch, live stream: 2022 UEFA Champions League picks for Nov. 2

Juventus' run in the 2022 UEFA Champions League has been marred with poor luck and even worse results. Juve fans will see one of the world's top clubs at home in the group stage finale when Paris Saint-Germain visits Wednesday on Paramount+. Top Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic finished with just one goal in five UCL starts this season and is out (adductor) for the game, while Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi come into the matchup with nine combined goals over their last three games. You can stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for 30 days with the promo code UEFA22.
NME

EA confirms it will release a “major” game in the next few months

EA has confirmed it still has one big title to release this financial year, with the secret project coming as part of a “major IP”. Speaking on an investors call earlier this week (November 1), EA said it would be releasing the game before March 31, 2023 but is keeping the nature of the project secret for the time being.
NME

Developers raise safety concerns as disgruntled ‘Modern Warfare 2’ player visits Activision studio

Developoers across the games industry have criticised a Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 player that turned up to an Activision studio to dispute a “wrongful” ban. On Monday (October 31), a since-deleted Reddit post (PC Gamer, via Eurogamer) claimed that the author had visited Activision’s Texas studio to speak with an employee after they were “wrongfully banned” from Modern Warfare 2.
TEXAS STATE
DBLTAP

Mauro Icardi FIFA 23: How to Complete the Out of Position SBC

Mauro Icardi FIFA 23 Out of Position SBC went live Nov. 2 during the new Ultimate Team promotion. Out of Position draws themes from previous FUT promotions like Shapeshifters to reinvent players in the game. Players received special promotional items with statistic boosts and position changes to alter how they operate in games. Galatasary striker Mauro Icardi is the latest player to receive a promotional item shifting out to the left wing with two alternate positions.
Yardbarker

Kylian Mbappe Shattered a Historic Lionel Messi Champions League Record

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe once again made history in his UEFA Champions League career. Mbappe was a standout performer in PSG’s 2-1 Champions League away group stage win over Juventus on matchday six, chipping in with two goal contributions in the contest. The French forward opened up the scoring in the match with a thunderous goal in the first half, which was the seventh goal of his ongoing Champions League campaign.
DBLTAP

FIFA 23 Team of the Group Stage Release Date

FIFA 23 Team of the Group Stage release date remains unknown as fans prepare for the next UEFA themed promotion. Team of the Group Stage is an annual FIFA Ultimate Team promotion celebrating the best performing players from UEFA competition group stages. Those competitions include the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League. It is one of the staples of the FUT calendar, but its release date remains a mystery.
T3

FIFA 23 makes me feel old

FIFA Ultimate Team's menus within menus and endless challenges make my brain hurt
Reuters

Soccer-Mexico at the World Cup

FIFA ranking: 13 (as of Oct. 6) Mexico have played in 16 World Cups, including the last seven. Their best performances came in 1970 and 1986, when they reached the quarter-finals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy