A Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 player has managed to explore Warzone 2.0’s map over a week early, thanks to an exploit in the game’s multiplayer mode. Call of Duty YouTuber JGOD has seemingly found an exploit that allows players to explore Warzone 2.0’s map early, ahead of its release on November 16. As can be seen in the Twitter video below, JGOD uses a helicopter to escape the boundaries of an Invasion map, which is based on a section of Warzone 2.0’s map.

1 DAY AGO