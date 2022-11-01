Read full article on original website
‘Modern Warfare 2’ best EBR-14 attachments and loadout
Modern Warfare 2 is packed with options for players who prefer to pick their targets off from afar. Although not every map is designed for long-range sniping, the EBR-14 is a fantastic option for most matches because it’s incredibly versatile for mid-range shootouts. The EBR-14 is the first marksman...
‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ player uses exploit to explore the ‘Warzone 2.0’ map early
A Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 player has managed to explore Warzone 2.0’s map over a week early, thanks to an exploit in the game’s multiplayer mode. Call of Duty YouTuber JGOD has seemingly found an exploit that allows players to explore Warzone 2.0’s map early, ahead of its release on November 16. As can be seen in the Twitter video below, JGOD uses a helicopter to escape the boundaries of an Invasion map, which is based on a section of Warzone 2.0’s map.
How to get gold camo in ‘Modern Warfare 2’
Modern Warfare 2 is finally here, bringing a whole new set of maps along with it. Not only that, but the weapons system has been completely overhauled this time around, with a much deeper Gunsmith and shared attachment platforms. Despite all the new bells and whistles, some classic COD staples remain, like the gold camo that can be equipped to guns.
‘Lady Vengeance’ star Lee Young-ae helps send body of Itaewon crowd crush victim home to Russia
South Korean actress Lee Young-ae of Jewel In The Palace and Lady Vengeance fame has offered financial aid to help the family of an Itaewon crowd crush victim send her body home to Russia. Partygoers were caught in a fatal crowd crush while in the popular Itaewon district to celebrate...
‘Syphon Filter 3’ has been rated for release on PS4 and PS5
Syphon Filter 3 has been rated for release in Korea, suggesting that the 2001 game will soon arrive on Sony’s PlayStation Plus Classics Catalogue. The Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea (via Gematsu) has announced a classification decision on a PS4 and PS5 release of Syphon Filter 3, a third-person shooter released by Bend Studio in 2001.
‘Blood Bowl 3’ has been delayed until 2023
Nacon has confirmed that the release date for Blood Bowl 3 has been pushed back to 2023. A turn-based combat game inspired by the board game of the same name, Blood Bowl 3 is a blend of American football and Warhammer-influenced fantasy from Cyanide Studio. “Brutal, crazy, tactical… this is...
‘Death Stranding’ developer will stay independent “as long as I’m alive” says Hideo Kojima
Despite numerous rumours and interested parties, Hideo Kojima has stated that his studio, Kojima Productions, will remain independent for as long as he lives. Speaking on the latest episode of his Spotify podcast Brain Structure, Kojima stated that despite repeated attempts to acquire Kojima Productions, he would never accept these offers as he wishes for the studio to remain independent.
Hideo Kojima says ‘Abandoned’ conspiracies are “really quite a nuisance”
Hideo Kojima has finally spoken out on the conspiracies that he’s involved with Abandoned, saying it’s “really quite a nuisance”. Despite Blue Box Game Studios creator Hasan Kahraman confirming to NME that Kojima was “absolutely not” involved in the cult PS5 survival shooter, rumours have persisted about his involvement.
Netflix’s ad-supported plan is missing some of its biggest titles
The new Netflix plan with adverts is missing a lot of popular films and television shows. After the streaming giant launched its Basic plan which would keep the remaining subscription price by introducing adverts, Netflix gave users the option to upgrade or stay at the same price. Those on the...
Crime-thriller K-drama ‘Bargain’ will stream on Paramount+ in 2023
The crime-thriller K-drama series Bargain will be available on global video streaming platform Paramount+ next year. Paramount and Korean streaming service TVING announced earlier today (November 4) that the series will be made available for streaming on Paramount+ sometime in 2023. The series is currently available for streaming on TVING, with the last three episodes released today (November 4).
Square Enix announces story-focused NFT project ‘Symbiogenesis’
Square Enix has announced Symbiogenesis, a new NFT project that the company hails as “its first digital collectible art project designed from the ground up for Web3 fans.”. Details about the project are incredibly thin on the ground right now, but Square Enix states that Symbiogenesis is set in a “self-contained world” in which “a wide cast of characters symbiosis, all of which can be collected as digital art.”
The latest Day of the Devs stream proves it’s here to stay for another decade
This Week In Games is a weekly column that tackles gaming’s biggest stories. This week, Andy Brown celebrates 10 years of Day of the Devs and explores what made its latest stream so special. Day of the Devs turns 10 this year, and if last night’s (November 3) birthday...
