Platte County, MO

mycouriertribune.com

Liberty North shushes competition for state championship

COLUMBIA — Long training sessions in the summer culminated in this moment. Miles upon miles, workouts after workouts, was it worth it? Absolutely. Those tough days make Friday, Nov. 4 a special day. The day that Liberty North claimed the Class 5 State Championship title. Liberty North and Rock...
LIBERTY, MO
KCTV 5

KC metro football schedule for rainy playoff games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Playoff football continues Friday night around Kansas City on what should be a rainy evening on the gridiron. This week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week was the Olathe Northwest Ravens. Thursday scores:. Olathe Northwest 35, Olathe South 21. Olathe West 42, Blue Valley 20.
KANSAS CITY, MO
martincitytelegraph.com

Center seniors lead team to a 9-0 season and district playoff, thanks to a special bond

It’s been a special season at Center High School, especially for the 20 seniors on the football team. Center enters the district playoffs this Friday with a spotless 9-0 record, a Missouri River Valley Conference championship, and a bye week to rest up in the first round as the top seed in the district. They will play against Carl Junction in round two of the Class 4, District 7 tournament on their home turf.
KANSAS CITY, MO
University Daily Kansan

Kansas men's basketball tops Gorillas in exhibition contest

The Jayhawks rallied from a hot start by the Pittsburg State Gorillas to win their one and only exhibition game of the year 94-63 on Thursday night. The Gorillas kicked off a hot start with two 3-pointers from redshirt sophomore RJ Fourney to put them up 6-0. They were able to double that lead going into the under 16 timeout as they led 12-0.
PITTSBURG, KS
247Sports

Bill Self provides injury update on MJ Rice following freshman's absence from exhibition game

Kansas basketball freshman MJ Rice did not play in KU’s exhibition game against Pitt State on Thursday evening due to a back injury, Bill Self said postgame. According to Self, Rice hasn't practiced in about a week as a result of the injury. Self said a timetable for his return is a little murky at the moment, but the team doctors feel he's trending in the right direction. KU will play again on Monday, in the season-opener against Omaha.
LAWRENCE, KS
Chiefs Focus News & More

3 Takeaways from the post trade deadline

After a full week of transactions, including a record 10 trades conducted on the day of the deadline, the Chiefs were able to make a few moves. These moves were highlighted by last week’s trade with the New York Giants, acquiring former first-round pick Kadarius Toney. In exchange for Toney, the Chiefs gave a 2023 3rd- and 6th-round pick.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

Missouri cannabis company grows into flower, buying massive Kansas City grow facility

A Springfield-based cannabis company is acquiring a massive growing and manufacturing facility in Kansas City, positioning Show-Me Organics as a vertical player in the budding Missouri marijuana market. The deal to purchase the local 80,000-square-foot cannabis operation from Holistic Industries — one of the nation’s largest, private multi-state operators in the cannabis industry — is The post Missouri cannabis company grows into flower, buying massive Kansas City grow facility appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO

