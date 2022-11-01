Read full article on original website
Related
mycouriertribune.com
Liberty North shushes competition for state championship
COLUMBIA — Long training sessions in the summer culminated in this moment. Miles upon miles, workouts after workouts, was it worth it? Absolutely. Those tough days make Friday, Nov. 4 a special day. The day that Liberty North claimed the Class 5 State Championship title. Liberty North and Rock...
KCTV 5
KC metro football schedule for rainy playoff games
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Playoff football continues Friday night around Kansas City on what should be a rainy evening on the gridiron. This week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week was the Olathe Northwest Ravens. Thursday scores:. Olathe Northwest 35, Olathe South 21. Olathe West 42, Blue Valley 20.
sportsinks.com
Football in Kansas: Takeaways from a wild Thursday include Clay Center, KC Piper, and Olathe Northwest
Five takeaways from a wild Thursday night of Round of 16 contests. The other R16 games will occur Friday. Class 6A Olathe Northwest and Class 4A KC Piper both defeated ranked teams. SIK’s Bethany Bowman also has video interviews posted from 6A Olathe West’s victory Thursday. Check out more this...
Rain impacts Kansas City-area high school football playoffs
Some Kansas City area school districts are making changes to kickoff for football playoff games because of the rain and weather.
martincitytelegraph.com
Center seniors lead team to a 9-0 season and district playoff, thanks to a special bond
It’s been a special season at Center High School, especially for the 20 seniors on the football team. Center enters the district playoffs this Friday with a spotless 9-0 record, a Missouri River Valley Conference championship, and a bye week to rest up in the first round as the top seed in the district. They will play against Carl Junction in round two of the Class 4, District 7 tournament on their home turf.
University Daily Kansan
Kansas men's basketball tops Gorillas in exhibition contest
The Jayhawks rallied from a hot start by the Pittsburg State Gorillas to win their one and only exhibition game of the year 94-63 on Thursday night. The Gorillas kicked off a hot start with two 3-pointers from redshirt sophomore RJ Fourney to put them up 6-0. They were able to double that lead going into the under 16 timeout as they led 12-0.
Bill Self provides injury update on MJ Rice following freshman's absence from exhibition game
Kansas basketball freshman MJ Rice did not play in KU’s exhibition game against Pitt State on Thursday evening due to a back injury, Bill Self said postgame. According to Self, Rice hasn't practiced in about a week as a result of the injury. Self said a timetable for his return is a little murky at the moment, but the team doctors feel he's trending in the right direction. KU will play again on Monday, in the season-opener against Omaha.
Some Kansas City area districts move Friday football games due to rain
Several Kansas City-area high schools moved their Friday football regional playoff games to Thursday due to rain in the forecast.
kshb.com
PODCAST: Kansas City area high school football playoffs continue on first Friday in November
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The calendar has turned into November as Kansas and Missouri high school football teams enter the second week of the playoffs. KSHB 41 Sports Director Mick Shaffer and Preps KC Editor Dion Clisso are back to preview Friday night’s action.
3 Takeaways from the post trade deadline
After a full week of transactions, including a record 10 trades conducted on the day of the deadline, the Chiefs were able to make a few moves. These moves were highlighted by last week’s trade with the New York Giants, acquiring former first-round pick Kadarius Toney. In exchange for Toney, the Chiefs gave a 2023 3rd- and 6th-round pick.
Power Play: These are the most drawn Powerball numbers
The Powerball jackpot reached $1.2 billion for the Nov. 2, 2022 drawing. These are the numbers that have been drawn the most since 2015.
AOL Corp
KSHB 41 hires Mike Nicco of Leavenworth, Kansas to replace Chief Meteorologist Gary Lezak
Fifty-four-year-old Mike Nicco will replace Gary Lezak as Chief Meteorologist for KSHB 41 as the beloved weather news veteran prepares to retire on Dec. 1, according to reports by the television station. Born in Leavenworth, Kansas, and raised in Missouri, Nicco has long aspired to work as a meteorologist in...
KSHB 41 Kansas City names Mike Nicco as Chief Meteorologist
Mike Nicco, raised in Missouri and a University of Kansas graduate, has been hired as the next chief meteorologist for KSHB 41.
Last Second Renaissance Revival style home in Kansas City was built in 1899 in a prestigious neighborhood on The Paseo
Dr. Generous Henderson House, Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Built in 1899, the historic home of Dr. Generous Henderson was a mansion that is now renovated. If you’re wondering if Generous was his real first name, it was.
Missouri Bar Builds Massive Cornhole Board, Drunk People Rejoice
Its huge cornhole board is 10 times the size of a normal board
kshb.com
Weather blog: Rain, snow forecast for Kansas City with an approaching strong storm
A strong storm is developing over the western United States and it is heading our way. The new LRC is setting up for the season, and this storm will be one that we will track through the next year. This November version of the cycling pattern is about to produce...
A guide to must-see holiday light displays in the Kansas City area
From the Country Club Plaza lights or Christmas in the Park at Longview Lake, the Kansas City area is home to many holiday events.
KMBC.com
Here's what to expect on the ballots in Kansas, Missouri for Nov. 8 election
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There have already been thousands of votes cast in Kansas and Missouri but most people will still vote on Tuesday and it's a long ballot in both states. One of the changes for Election Day is a new Missouri law allowing no-excuse early voting in the state.
Build KCI uses new video to show off terminal progress
Build KCI shared a new video showing progress crews made in October 2022, on Kansas City's new airport terminal.
Missouri cannabis company grows into flower, buying massive Kansas City grow facility
A Springfield-based cannabis company is acquiring a massive growing and manufacturing facility in Kansas City, positioning Show-Me Organics as a vertical player in the budding Missouri marijuana market. The deal to purchase the local 80,000-square-foot cannabis operation from Holistic Industries — one of the nation’s largest, private multi-state operators in the cannabis industry — is The post Missouri cannabis company grows into flower, buying massive Kansas City grow facility appeared first on Startland News.
Comments / 0