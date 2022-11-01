Kansas basketball freshman MJ Rice did not play in KU’s exhibition game against Pitt State on Thursday evening due to a back injury, Bill Self said postgame. According to Self, Rice hasn't practiced in about a week as a result of the injury. Self said a timetable for his return is a little murky at the moment, but the team doctors feel he's trending in the right direction. KU will play again on Monday, in the season-opener against Omaha.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO