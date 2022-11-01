Using Their Voice: Widener Students Known for Political Engagement and Voter Turnout

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
A Shoutout to The Eagles on American Football DayMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Where To Buy Delicious Holiday Pies in PhillyTeressa P.
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Tiffin Indian Cuisine opens 10th location in MalvernMarilyn JohnsonMalvern, PA
Related
‘Our patients will suffer’: Pennsylvania doctors and elected officials criticize Mehmet Oz’s abortion comments
“They want to have their doctors and themselves be the only people that are involved in making their medical decisions.”. Dr. Lisa Perreira, the chief medical director of the Women’s Centers, took a moment in the middle of her work day to respond directly to U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz.
delawarepublic.org
Delawareans are taking advantage of early voting option
Early voting is underway in Delaware, and one county is seeing more than half the number of early voters. The Department of Elections says - as of 11 am Wednesday - 24,648 people had voted early in Delaware. 12,980 of those votes were in Sussex County with 7,831 in New Castle County, and 3,837 in Kent County.
WDEL 1150AM
Update: Del. early voting turnout hovers around 3%, with 3 days left
Thousands of Delawareans have already exercised their civic duty for the November general election, thanks to early voting and absentee voting. As of about midday Thursday, about 3% of the state's registered voters, or 24,648 Delawareans, had utilized early voting centers since they became available last Friday, October 28th. The highest turnout was in Sussex County, more than New Castle and Kent Counties combined (12,980 in Sussex, 7,831 in New Castle, 3,837 in Kent).
phlcouncil.com
JOB OPPORTUNITY: PART TIME CONSTITUENT SERVICES REPRESENTATIVE FOR COUNCILMEMBER GAUTHIER
Councilmember Jamie R. Gauthier has represented Philadelphia’s 3rd Council District since January 6, 2020. Since then, Councilmember Gauthier and her team have worked hard to build a 3rd District Council office that prioritizes direct engagement with residents, transparency, accountability, responsiveness, shared decision-making with our constituents, the centering of the most vulnerable among us, passion for our work, and fun. Internally, we’ve strived to foster an environment of empowerment, where each team member provides ideas and input, enabling us to make decisions with our constituents’ best interests in mind. We now invite interested individuals to apply for the integral role of our team’s Constituent Services Representative.
delawarepublic.org
Superintendents, Secretary of Education, sign Wilmington Learning Collaborative agreement
Brandywine, Christina, and Red Clay superintendents officially signed the Wilmington Learning Collaborative Agreement Tuesday. Now that the agreement is signed, work is underway to appoint the Wilmington Learning Collaborative Council that will steer the collaborative and conduct a needs assessment. The focus of Governor John Carney’s signature education initiative is...
WGME
'We are not co-parenting with the government': PA parents question district gender policy
EXTON, Pa. (CITC) — Pennsylvania parents are demanding answers from a public school district on whether or not it hides their children's gender transitions from them. Parents expressed their outrage over this topic at last week's West Chester Area School District (WCASD) Board of Education meeting. Many allege a lack of clarity, with some saying they had to go so far as to obtain documents through formal public information requests to gather answers.
campussafetymagazine.com
Widener Campus Safety Director Constantly Nurtures Connections with Students, Officers
CHESTER, Penn. — There are many traits that make a successful leader, including self-awareness, integrity, creativity, and innovation. This year’s Campus Safety Higher Education Director of the Year winner Anthony Pluretti possesses all of these qualities, but the most impressive is his ability to connect with others — both the people he serves and the people he leads.
DA Krasner warns any who would interfere in Philly elections: ‘Don’t’
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. In 2020, two men with guns arrived in Philadelphia with plans to interfere with the vote-counting process that was underway at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. They traveled from Virginia in a vehicle sporting stickers promoting a QAnon conspiracy theory.
WDEL 1150AM
Police investigate online threat against state senate candidate
The Republican candidate for the state's 9th Senate District which represents Christiana and portions of Newark, Pike Creek, Stanton and Newport, has filed a complaint with New Castle County Police over a pair of online threats. Brenda Mennella told WDEL's Rick Jensen Show the first one happened via Facebook a...
billypenn.com
How Philadelphians working to end gun violence feel about the Krasner impeachment effort
The first time Larry Krasner ran for Philadelphia district attorney, Terrez McCleary voted for him. When he ran for a second term, she refrained from voting at all. “I don’t agree with a lot of things that his office does, I’m not a fan of his,” said McCleary, who founded Mothers Bonded By Grief after the shooting death of her daughter. “However,” she added, “I do not hold him accountable for a lot of the outcomes of these cases, and a lack of arrests.”
Washington Examiner
West Chester University course teaches first-year students to resent white people
EXCLUSIVE — A required course for first-year students at West Chester University in Pennsylvania teaches students to resent white people, among other things. The class forces upon freshmen the core elements of critical race theory and advances radical left-wing ideology through the diversity, equity, and inclusion agenda, according to a student in the class. Speaking on the condition of anonymity due to fear of retaliation, the student shared some of the material taught in the school's mandated First Year Experience Requirement .
Boutique Makes History as 1st African-American-Owned Shop in Wayne
Hillary White Jean wanted to offer high-end fashion to customers, so she sought out a Wayne storefront and created JWH Boutique, writes TaRhonda Thomas for 6abc. Now JWH Boutique has made history as the first African-American-owned business in Wayne. Jean is from Haiti and came to America when she was...
Fight breaks out at Academy Park HS over change to dress code policy
SHARON HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- A fight broke out at a Delaware County high school over a revision to its dress code policy. It happened Tuesday morning at Academy Park High School.According to the Sharon Hill Police Department, several staff members and police officers were attacked.A number of students were taken into custody.Last Thursday, the school board decided that hooded sweatshirts and hats could not be worn during the school day.Those items must be stored in a locker or closet during the day.The school district released the following statement:Today, students at Academy Park High School engaged in a walkout and demonstration over a new board expectation restricting the use of hats and hoodies in all district buildings.After the assembly of students adjourned, some students engaged in physical disruption, which necessitated a lockdown and police response.Students were dismissed early from school and the campus was cleared. School officials are working with local authorities to identify those parties involved and appropriate consequences will be issued per our district code of student conduct.
phillyvoice.com
Philly is turning to civil prosecution – and mobile cameras – to fight its illegal dumping problem
The scourge of illegal dumping in Philadelphia is among the most infuriating nuisances that residents and city cleanup crews encounter in their day-to-day lives. Wastelands full of discarded tires, furniture and other bulky junk are common features of the city landscape, whose nooks are rife with reminders of the blatant disregard often shown for communities and the environment.
Government Technology
Chester, Pa., Lost $400K to Phishing Scheme Over Summer
(TNS) — City Receiver Michael T. Doweary is pressing Chester City Council for answers on what he deemed an "extremely troubling" incident in which Councilman William Morgan allegedly sent an estimated $400,000 to an unknown scammer during a "phishing" incident in June. Doweary sent Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland and council...
phillyvoice.com
Questlove, DJ Jazzy Jeff to hold pop-up concerts in Philly on Election Day
Questlove and DJ Jazzy Jeff will put on pop-up concerts at polling places in Philadelphia on Election Day as part of a national effort to encourage voter turnout for the midterm elections. The shows are port of an initiative dubbed Joy To The Polls, a nonpartisan movement that encourages young...
thedp.com
Mehmet Oz’s former Penn classmates discuss the Senate candidate's career trajectory, campaign platform
On a Thursday afternoon this past September, Mehmet Oz was campaigning in the suburbs of Philadelphia in Springfield, Pa. During a town hall on Sept. 8, while criticizing his opponent Lt. Gov. John Fetterman on his approach to crime policy, Oz recalled his time as a medical student at Penn.
NBC Philadelphia
Officials Reverse Ban on Hoodies Following Protest, Fights at Delco High School
School officials in Delaware County have reversed a ban on hooded sweatshirts and hats after the ban led to numerous demonstrations, fights and the arrest of ten students earlier this week. Video obtained by NBC10 shows one of the fights inside Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill on Tuesday....
fox29.com
'It was chaos': Protest over high school dress code change sparks large fight
SHARON HILL, Pa. - The school board in the Southeast Delco School District held an emergency meeting Wednesday night after a peaceful protest over a change in the dress code at Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill turns into a brawl. The fights broke out Tuesday morning both inside...
ohsmagnet.com
OHS school bathrooms close throughout the building
While overcoming adversity in high school can be seen as a usual thing any teenager has to be able to do, at the OHS a new obstacle has started to plague the students. At OHS in the past two years the bathroom situations have become a nuisance for students. Right now the main issue for our bathrooms is the pipes. Also, the bathroom toilets are getting clogged a lot. They have brought plumbers in to try and fix the piping issues. Bathrooms have been closed due to vandalism.
Comments / 0