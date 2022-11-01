Deal | Flashy Asus ROG Strix G15 gaming laptop with AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX and Radeon RX6800M receives massive 35% discount

Read full article on original website
Related
Asus gaming laptop with Nvidia RTX 3070 just slashed by $250 in this early Black Friday deal
Best Buy has taken $250 off an Asus TUF gaming laptop with a powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU.
TechRadar
Nvidia RTX 4090 GPU flexes its muscles at 13K gaming
Nvidia’s RTX 4090 is a beast at 4K gaming, and even able to cope with 8K resolutions, but how about 13K? Well, it can manage there too – just about – as a YouTuber has proved. The key to this 13K feat, as you might guess, is...
Best gaming PC deals for November 2022
You won't always be in a position to build your own PC. These are the best deals on prebuilt gaming desktops around.
Digital Trends
HP Envy x360 13 vs. Apple MacBook Air M1
It’s not often that laptop technology and marketing converge to produce so many excellent value options for laptop buyers, but now is one of those times. The Apple MacBook Air M1 has been superseded by the M2 version, and yet it remains an excellent laptop with outstanding performance, a solid build quality, and excellent battery life at a relatively affordable $1,000 price. The HP Envy x360 13 is also well-built and offers solid performance with great battery life (for a Windows laptop), and it can be purchased for as little as $700.
Digital Trends
This HP Pavilion Laptop deal cuts the price nearly in half
If you’re looking for great student laptop deals, then the 15-inch HP Pavilion Laptop is a great option, especially since it has a lot of specifications you can customize before buying it, so it can perfectly fit your budget. Even better, it has a discount that brings the base price down by $420 from $900, so you can grab it for $480 and customize it from HP’s website directly.
Phone Arena
Best Buy is now selling open box and refurbished Galaxy S22 Ultra units at amazing prices
Whether or not you consider the Galaxy S22 Ultra the all-around best Android phone available right now, we can probably all agree that Samsung's S Pen-wielding 6.8-inch powerhouse is among the most desirable Christmas gift options for mobile tech enthusiasts. Of course, the ultra-high-end handset doesn't come cheap, normally fetching...
Digital Trends
Dell’s new G16 gaming laptop just got a $250 price cut
You won’t often see gaming laptops that are equipped with the latest components in retailers’ gaming laptop deals, so this is an offer that you shouldn’t ignore — a $250 price cut for the Dell G16, which was just released a few months ago. The machine will only set you back $1,350 instead of its original price of $1,600, but that’s only if you’re able to take advantage of this discount from Dell. We don’t expect it to last long, so you should finalize your purchase of the Dell G16 gaming laptop as fast as possible.
AMD announces $999 RX 7900 XTX and $899 RX 7900 XT, available next month
RDNA 3 is bringing performance per watt and performance per dollar.
Digital Trends
Lenovo Slim 9i vs. Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 7
Lenovo has one of the widest ranges of 14-inch laptops around. Among its ThinkPad, Yoga, and Slim lineups, you can choose from a variety of different prices and features. The Slim 9i is the company’s premium consumer clamshell laptop, and the Yoga 9i is its premium 360-degree convertible 2-in-1.
Cult of Mac
Get lifetime access to Microsoft Office on Mac or Windows for only $40
Microsoft Office and its components are a mainstay for millions of digital workers. Capable of providing an educational or professional boost, a lifetime license to Microsoft Office on Mac or Windows is currently available at a reduced price. Usually sold for $349, you can get the entire suite on either platform for just $39.99 throughout November.
laptopmag.com
The best early Black Friday laptop deals LIVE: $200 off MacBook Air M1, a $199 Windows 11 laptop and more
Some of the best Black Friday laptop deals are already here!. November is here and Black Friday deals are already underway with the biggest sales event of the year expanding yet again. We are already seeing retailers offer up some of the lowest prices of the year on laptops and we'll be sharing the very best of those deals with you live straight through the end of the month.
Best cheap Black Friday Chromebook deals 2022
If you need a simple and affordable laptop, a Chromebook is always a solid choice. This guide has all of the best Chromebook deals of the month.
notebookcheck.net
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT: Penultimate RDNA 3 graphics card unveiled for US$899
The focus of AMD's grand RDNA 3 reveal was understandably the top-of-the-line Radeon RX 7900 XTX. Its younger sibling, the Radeon RX 7900 XT didn't get nearly as much attention. A leak from earlier predicted that it would get a hefty VRAM upgrade over its RDNA 2 counterpart, and it turned out to be true. The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT will be available for purchase on December 13 starting at US$899.
Phone Arena
Samsung is now selling the 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 4 powerhouse at lower than ever prices
There are two types of compelling Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 deals Samsung has been dishing out like crazy since (before) the two foldable powerhouses were released, and of course, the best time to pull the trigger is when you can combine two different discounts and thus maximize your savings.
Phone Arena
Best Buy's Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Black Friday deal is here and it's pretty spectacular
Instead of waiting until the end of November as tradition dictates and disturbing your Thanksgiving dinner digestion by dropping a sudden avalanche of deals on thousands of popular products across dozens of different categories, Best Buy has started a slow and gradual drip of Black Friday 2022 promotions last week.
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX and 7900 XT launched at $999 and $899
Highly anticipated: AMD Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards have just been unveiled and we've got all the details you need to know, plus our general thoughts on what AMD has shown off. The graphics card market this late in 2022 and into 2023 is certainly going to be very exciting with a boat load of competition between these new Radeon GPUs and Nvidia's RTX 40 series.
Black Friday gaming PC deals 2022: Stellar RTX 30-series gaming rigs for less
Intense discounts on prebuilt gaming PCs even ahead of the big sales weekend.
A Day Before AMD's RDNA 3 Drops, PowerColor Teases Red Devil RX 7000 Design
PowerColor teases what is almost certainly its Radeon RX 7000 graphics card.
TechRadar
AMD challenges Nvidia with Radeon RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT graphics card reveal
The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT is here, and it could give Nvidia a real reason to worry. Announced during AMD's Together We Advance_Gaming event on Thursday in Las Vegas, the RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT are Team Red's opening salvo in the renewed graphics card battle with Nvidia following Nvidia's release of the RTX 4090 and imminent release of the RTX 4080.
Comments / 0