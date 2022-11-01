-- According to The Wall Street Journal, Saudi Arabia has shared intelligence with the U.S. warning of an imminent attack from Iran on targets in the kingdom, putting the American military and others in the Middle East on an elevated alert level, said Saudi and U.S. officials. The relevance to this of course is that WWE is headed to Saudi Arabia this week to hold the Crown Jewel event on Saturday, causing some to wonder whether the show would continue to go on in light of the elevated threat level.

