Liam Gallagher has responded to Robbie Williams’ recent comments that Oasis were “bullies” during their heydey. Williams was speaking to Apple Music‘s Zane Lowe as part of a new interview about his recent Number One album ‘XXV’ and his music career. Asked about his relationship with Gallagher and Oasis, Williams said: “Ultimately, I’m a huge fan of Oasis and [always] was. I was there and I was part of it, and it was fucking unbelievable: incredible hedonism, reckless abandon and rock’n’roll, and ‘let’s turn it to 11, 12 and let’s see where this goes’. It’s part of that competitive nature of me, too.”

17 HOURS AGO