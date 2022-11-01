Read full article on original website
NME
Actor DL Hughley says Kanye West would “already be in a conservatorship” if he was a woman
Actor and comedian DL Hughley has claimed that Kanye West would “already be in a conservatorship” if he was a woman. Hughley made the remarks earlier this week when he was asked by TMZ for his view on West’s recent behaviour. West has been dropped from several...
Kanye West's Yeezys TORCHED: $15K Worth Of Shoes Set On Fire After Rapper's Anti-Semitic Remarks
A Florida-based man is torching several pairs of Yeezy sneakers designed by Kanye West as a way to protest against the rapper's anti-Semitic remarks, RadarOnline.com has learned. Danny Shiff was left fuming over West's comments regarding the Jewish community, documenting himself sacrificing his sneaker collection in a now-viral video as...
NME
Kanye West reportedly paid a settlement to an ex-employee who alleged he praised Hitler and Nazis
Kanye West reportedly paid a settlement to a former employee who alleged he had used antisemitic language in the workplace. According to documents obtained by NBC, six other people who have worked with the rapper, or seen him in professional settings over the past five years, also claimed they had heard him praise Hitler or talk about conspiracy theories related to Jewish people.
NME
How the understated Takeoff became the real superstar of Migos
Takeoff, really, was always the best member of Migos, and that’s no mean feat for a group considered modern trap royalty. It became evident that after the Atlanta trio’s 2013 breakthrough hit ‘Versace’, that the group changed the sound of rap music forever. The fatal shooting of the 28-year-old rapper in Houston yesterday (November 1) is a huge loss to the scene, an understated, but unmissable member of the trio.
NME
Megan Thee Stallion responds to Drake lyric on new album ‘Her Loss’: “Stop using my shooting for clout”
Megan Thee Stallion has responded to a lyric on Drake and 21 Savage’s new collaborative album ‘Her Loss’ that appears to reference her being shot in 2020. In the first verse of the album’s ninth song ‘Circo Loco’, Drake raps: “This bitch lie ’bout getting shot but she still a stallion“.
NME
Olly Alexander says he won’t wear Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty after reported Johnny Depp appearance in fashion show
Olly Alexander (aka Years & Years) has said he will no longer be wearing items from Rihanna‘s Savage x Fenty range after it was reported that Johnny Depp will make an appearance in the brand’s next fashion show. TMZ recently reported that Depp, who remains a controversial figure...
NME
Johnny Depp will make “star” guest appearance in Rihanna’s Fenty fashion show
Johnny Depp is set to make a “star” guest appearance at Rihanna‘s next fashion show. The actor and musician, 59, is set to be the first male to headline the fashion show’s “star moment” in the history of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty, according to TMZ. The role has previously been filled by the likes of likes of Cindy Crawford and Erykah Badu.
NME
Elon Musk reportedly wants to bring back Vine
Elon Musk has reportedly tasked a number of Twitter engineers with working on a rebooted version of Vine. The short-form video platform, which allowed users to upload and view six-second video clips, was founded in June 2012 and was acquired later that year by Twitter. However, its popularity waned and it was eventually shut down in October 2016.
NME
“Vomit-inducing” slasher ‘Terrifier 2’ is being submitted for an Oscar to troll the Academy
The “vomit-inducing” horror film Terrifier 2 is being submitted for an Oscar. Damien Leone’s slasher film is being nominated for one of Hollywood’s highest honours in a fan-driven campaign. The ultra-violent unrated film about a killer clown has been a hit with fans of gore, and now Bloody Disgusting is throwing its weight behind the film.
NME
Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ meets ‘Ain’t No Mountain High Enough’ in Girl Talk remix
Girl Talk has remixed Taylor Swift’s latest single ‘Anti-Hero’ with Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell’s ‘Ain’t No Mountain High Enough’ – check it out below. The song arrived as part of Swift’s ‘Midnights’ album which was released on Friday October 21 and was soon followed by a deluxe edition featuring seven more tracks.
NME
Drake pays fresh tribute to “legendary, unprecedented” Takeoff
Drake has paid fresh tribute to late Migos rapper Takeoff, describing him as “legendary” and “unprecedented”. Takeoff, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas in the early hours of Tuesday morning (November 1). He was 28 years old.
NME
BTS make history with the most Number One hits on the Billboard Hot 100 this decade
BTS have achieved the most Number One hits on the Billboard Hot 100 this decade. Billboard took to its official Twitter on November 1 to publish a list of artists who have achieved the most Number One hits on the Hot 100 chart in the past decade. The K-pop boyband are ranked in the first place with a total of six chart-topping hits.
NME
Liam Gallagher responds to Robbie Williams’ claim Oasis were “bullies”
Liam Gallagher has responded to Robbie Williams’ recent comments that Oasis were “bullies” during their heydey. Williams was speaking to Apple Music‘s Zane Lowe as part of a new interview about his recent Number One album ‘XXV’ and his music career. Asked about his relationship with Gallagher and Oasis, Williams said: “Ultimately, I’m a huge fan of Oasis and [always] was. I was there and I was part of it, and it was fucking unbelievable: incredible hedonism, reckless abandon and rock’n’roll, and ‘let’s turn it to 11, 12 and let’s see where this goes’. It’s part of that competitive nature of me, too.”
NME
Adele reveals people have been pronouncing her name incorrectly
Adele has confirmed that people have been pronouncing her name incorrectly. In a recent Q&A with fans the pop star responded to a question, adding that the fan had said her name correctly. “Love that,” Adele said to the fan’s question submitted via video after a fellow Londoner pronounced her...
NME
Stormzy, Future, Burna Boy, PinkPantheress and more set for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ soundtrack
Stormzy, Future, Burna Boy, PinkPantheress and many more acts are set to feature on the soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In addition to Rihanna’s contribution ‘Lift Me Up‘, which was co-written with Tems (who, separately, has a cover of ‘No Woman No Cry’), the official soundtrack also features songs by Fireboy DML, Ckay, E-40 and Rema.
NME
Who is on ‘Saturday Night Live’ this week?
Amy Schumer will host the next edition of Saturday Night Live on November 5. This marks the third time the comedian has hosted the show, following stints in October 2015 and May 2018. She also made an appearance on the show during a sketch parodying The Bachelor when Kim Kardashian hosted in October last year.
NME
Harry Styles postpones tonight’s Los Angeles gig due to illness
Harry Styles has postponed his concert in Los Angeles tonight (November 4) due to illness. The former One Direction singer is currently midway through a 15-night residency at The Kia Forum stadium in Inglewood, California as part of his 2022 North American ‘Love On Tour’. He’s also played multiple nights in New York, Austin, Chicago and Toronto.
NME
Drake & 21 Savage share collaborative album “Her Loss” featuring ‘Rich Flex’ and ‘Major Distribution’
Drake and 21 Savage have shared their new collaborative album ‘Her Loss’. The album was first announced on October 23 with the release of the music video for ‘Jimmy Crooks’, which features both artists and was included on the tracklist of Drake’s 2022 album ‘Honestly, Nevermind’.
NME
Check out behind the scenes moments from Rebounder and CLIP’s Brooklyn Sound gig
NME and Brooklyn Brewery have officially revived New York City’s live music series, Brooklyn Sound. The three-show event kicked off on October 12 at Elsewhere, with Brooklyn’s own Nation of Language and Infinite Coles taking the stage for a sold-out show, and on October 25, MICHELLE and Sarah Kinsley drew a huge crowd to the Bell House for their Brookly Sound performances.
NME
Ricky Gervais deleted his James Corden tweet because he “felt sorry for him”
Ricky Gervais has said that he deleted a tweet about James Corden allegedly copying one of his jokes because he “started to feel sorry for him”. Gervais took to Twitter on Tuesday (November 2) to share his thoughts after Corden delivered a Late Late Show monologue about Elon Musks’ Twitter takeover.
