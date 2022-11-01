ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
unioncountydailydigital.com

MEVSD BOE To Consider 9.9-mill Levy

MARYSVILLE – Voters who live in the Marysville Exempted Village School District may very well see a school levy as part of their ballot in the May 9, 2023 election. In a special meeting conducted by the MEVSD Board of Education Wednesday, it was agreed that the Board will have a resolution on its agenda for its November meeting seeking to place a 9.9-mill levy on the May ballot.
MARYSVILLE, OH
ccsoh.us

Columbus City Schools Recognized for Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports

November 3, 2022 -- Columbus City Schools recently received a prestigious award for its work in Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS). The Ohio PBIS Network and State Support Team designated CCS as the recipient of the Ohio PBIS District Award for 2021-2022 for its district-wide implementation of PBIS. The district will be recognized at the Annual Ohio Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports and Ohio Leadership Advisory Council Showcase in December.
COLUMBUS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Letter to the Editor

What are the responsibilities of the Marysville City Council? I would argue the most important responsibility is to represent their constituents (the residents of Marysville). Any decision Council makes should be for the betterment of the citizens of Marysville. I ask how annexing 263 acres betters the lives of the existing citizens of Marysville. This is the question that Council should answer. The added traffic and the added burden on the school system are two major areas where the current people living in Marysville will be negatively impacted. There will be other negative impacts as well some small, such as longer times while shopping and some large, such as higher crime rates. There is a whole litany of other negative consequences that brevity forces me to not list here. I can think of no benefits for the current people of Marysville that the annexation of 263 acres for a development with over 600 houses will give. Some may say that housing costs are too high and having more houses will reduce the cost of housing in Marysville. Basic economics shows this will not be the case as does Mr. Berbee’s own analysis. These 600 plus home will not reduce the price of homes in Marysville or make it “more affordable”. For the sake of argument let’s assume that the 600+ homes would reduce the price of housing in Marysville. Is this a benefit to the people of Marysville, having the value of their largest investment (their home) reduced? Growth for the sake of growth in no way betters the citizens of Marysville’s quality of life.
MARYSVILLE, OH
wosu.org

Columbus diocese plans to cut nearly 20% of churches

Columbus will join cities across the Midwest this summer with a wave of Catholic church closings. The 23-county Diocese of Columbus plans to close nearly 20% of its churches—19 of 105. Eleven of them are in Franklin County, which has about half of the diocese's churches now. The plans...
COLUMBUS, OH
themetropreneur.com

Now Hiring: Cool Jobs in Columbus – November 2022

Are you someone who loves locally-owned businesses? Do you enjoy contributing to the unique culture and creative minds that make up the small business community in Columbus? If you’re seeking Full-time or Part-time work, check out these open positions around town!. Calling all music lovers! Are you a seasoned...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Affordable Housing Project Proposed for South Side

A plan to build a 70-unit apartment complex at 42 W. Jenkins Ave. will go before the Columbus Development Commission next week. The project is being developed by Community Development for All People (CD4AP), an organization with over 16 years of experience in developing affordable housing on the South Side.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Construction progresses in Ohio State’s Carmenton innovation district

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Named for a song, Carmenton today rings with the sounds of power tools and the high-pitched beeps of construction trucks. The first of an expected many private enterprises has opened in Ohio State University’s west campus innovation district, and the first three school-owned buildings are taking shape toward completion […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusfreepress.com

The Vance-Financiers on Columbus’ Museum Boards

Art museums and galleries across the US are unionizing. From Philadelphia to Columbus, Ohio, workers are going up against museums’ board of trustees to battle for union recognition. On these boards sit America’s local elites, some of whom are financing right-wing, Trump-backed political candidates, connecting the art world to reactionary finance capital.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus’ Ann B. Walker, journalist and trailblazer, turns 99

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Trailblazer, crusher of glass ceilings, and esteemed journalist Ann B. Walker celebrated her 99th birthday in Wolfe Park Tuesday. Walker has made history multiple times during her life: While at NBC4, she was the first woman broadcaster to report on the Ohio legislature and later served as the station’s and city’s […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

Two dozen books challenged at Big Walnut

SUNBURY — A book challenge update was given at the most recent Big Walnut Board of Education meeting. At a prior board meeting, several members of the public read what they considered to be offensive passages from “Looking for Alaska,” an award-winning novel for young adults that is optional reading for the English honors class at Big Walnut High School. This prompted Superintendent Ryan McLane to provide an update at the board meeting on Oct. 20. He said there were 25 books being challenged, but later clarified it to be 24 books, since the 25th hadn’t officially been challenged yet.
SUNBURY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Lockdown at Dominion Middle School lifted after police search

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus middle school was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after police received calls about an unknown person. According to a spokesperson with Columbus City Schools, police received a call just before 8 a.m. about a potentially unknown person inside Dominion Middle School. The school was placed on lockdown as police […]
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy