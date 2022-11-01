Read full article on original website
unioncountydailydigital.com
MEVSD BOE To Consider 9.9-mill Levy
MARYSVILLE – Voters who live in the Marysville Exempted Village School District may very well see a school levy as part of their ballot in the May 9, 2023 election. In a special meeting conducted by the MEVSD Board of Education Wednesday, it was agreed that the Board will have a resolution on its agenda for its November meeting seeking to place a 9.9-mill levy on the May ballot.
ccsoh.us
Columbus City Schools Recognized for Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports
November 3, 2022 -- Columbus City Schools recently received a prestigious award for its work in Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS). The Ohio PBIS Network and State Support Team designated CCS as the recipient of the Ohio PBIS District Award for 2021-2022 for its district-wide implementation of PBIS. The district will be recognized at the Annual Ohio Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports and Ohio Leadership Advisory Council Showcase in December.
wosu.org
First women of color graduate from Franklin County tech training program
Nine students graduated today from Franklin County’s free tech training program for women of color. The group is the first to graduate in a continuing program that offers certifications at no cost. The Tech Women of Color program is funded with more than $4 million dollars of Franklin County’s...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Letter to the Editor
What are the responsibilities of the Marysville City Council? I would argue the most important responsibility is to represent their constituents (the residents of Marysville). Any decision Council makes should be for the betterment of the citizens of Marysville. I ask how annexing 263 acres betters the lives of the existing citizens of Marysville. This is the question that Council should answer. The added traffic and the added burden on the school system are two major areas where the current people living in Marysville will be negatively impacted. There will be other negative impacts as well some small, such as longer times while shopping and some large, such as higher crime rates. There is a whole litany of other negative consequences that brevity forces me to not list here. I can think of no benefits for the current people of Marysville that the annexation of 263 acres for a development with over 600 houses will give. Some may say that housing costs are too high and having more houses will reduce the cost of housing in Marysville. Basic economics shows this will not be the case as does Mr. Berbee’s own analysis. These 600 plus home will not reduce the price of homes in Marysville or make it “more affordable”. For the sake of argument let’s assume that the 600+ homes would reduce the price of housing in Marysville. Is this a benefit to the people of Marysville, having the value of their largest investment (their home) reduced? Growth for the sake of growth in no way betters the citizens of Marysville’s quality of life.
ccsoh.us
Whetstone High School Recognized for Ohio School Counselor Accountability Report
November 4, 2022 -- For school counselors Anna Schwab, Megan Brautigam, Marie Fiascunari, and Matthew Agee their biggest hope is that students feel empowered to be themselves. The team aspires to make an impact so that students will feel valued and supported during their time at Whetstone. Recently, the Ohio...
cwcolumbus.com
Delaware developments not in the works yet, despite planned demolition at taxpayer expense
DELAWARE, Ohio (WSYX) — The state of Ohio is allocating more than $20 million for demolition around the state, including four sites in Delaware County. It’s supposed to promote economic development but plans either have not been set or are planned for three of the four projects around the county.
wosu.org
Columbus diocese plans to cut nearly 20% of churches
Columbus will join cities across the Midwest this summer with a wave of Catholic church closings. The 23-county Diocese of Columbus plans to close nearly 20% of its churches—19 of 105. Eleven of them are in Franklin County, which has about half of the diocese's churches now. The plans...
themetropreneur.com
Now Hiring: Cool Jobs in Columbus – November 2022
Are you someone who loves locally-owned businesses? Do you enjoy contributing to the unique culture and creative minds that make up the small business community in Columbus? If you’re seeking Full-time or Part-time work, check out these open positions around town!. Calling all music lovers! Are you a seasoned...
columbusunderground.com
Affordable Housing Project Proposed for South Side
A plan to build a 70-unit apartment complex at 42 W. Jenkins Ave. will go before the Columbus Development Commission next week. The project is being developed by Community Development for All People (CD4AP), an organization with over 16 years of experience in developing affordable housing on the South Side.
Ohio House GOP candidate still owes at least $1.45 million from 2014 fraud judgments, plaintiffs say
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A GOP candidate for a Columbus area seat in the Ohio House did not disclose to a state ethics committee a $150,000 judgement against him from a lender who accused him of fraudulent business practices in 2012. The plaintiff who sued him says David Dobos, who...
Construction progresses in Ohio State’s Carmenton innovation district
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Named for a song, Carmenton today rings with the sounds of power tools and the high-pitched beeps of construction trucks. The first of an expected many private enterprises has opened in Ohio State University’s west campus innovation district, and the first three school-owned buildings are taking shape toward completion […]
columbusfreepress.com
The Vance-Financiers on Columbus’ Museum Boards
Art museums and galleries across the US are unionizing. From Philadelphia to Columbus, Ohio, workers are going up against museums’ board of trustees to battle for union recognition. On these boards sit America’s local elites, some of whom are financing right-wing, Trump-backed political candidates, connecting the art world to reactionary finance capital.
Parents frustrated with lack of communication during lockdown at Columbus middle school
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dominion Middle School was placed on lockdown for more than an hour as police responded to a report of a suspicious person inside the building Wednesday morning. In an email sent to families, principal Dorothy Flanagan said a staff member saw what they believed was an...
WSYX ABC6
Troy Faulkner: Jan. 6 rioter who wore jacket promoting his Columbus business sentenced
A Whitehall man will spend five months in prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Troy Faulkner originally faced a long list of charges following his arrest several weeks after the riot. He was indicted on Feb. 17, 2021, then pleaded not guilty to all counts at his arraignment nine days later.
WLWT 5
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost files lawsuit against Dollar General for deceptive pricing
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Tuesday he is preparing to sue Dollar General for deceptive pricing. The announcement comes after Yost said his office receive consumer complaints from multiple counties. Yost said he is taking Dollar General to court for allegedly advertising goods for one...
High school football regional quarterfinals scores and highlights
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio high school football playoffs roll into week two for the regional quarterfinals as teams continue their quest to winning a state championship. Below is a look at the games that were featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 p.m. on NBC4. Regional Quarterfinal games on FFN Gahanna at Bradley […]
Columbus’ Ann B. Walker, journalist and trailblazer, turns 99
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Trailblazer, crusher of glass ceilings, and esteemed journalist Ann B. Walker celebrated her 99th birthday in Wolfe Park Tuesday. Walker has made history multiple times during her life: While at NBC4, she was the first woman broadcaster to report on the Ohio legislature and later served as the station’s and city’s […]
Delaware Gazette
Two dozen books challenged at Big Walnut
SUNBURY — A book challenge update was given at the most recent Big Walnut Board of Education meeting. At a prior board meeting, several members of the public read what they considered to be offensive passages from “Looking for Alaska,” an award-winning novel for young adults that is optional reading for the English honors class at Big Walnut High School. This prompted Superintendent Ryan McLane to provide an update at the board meeting on Oct. 20. He said there were 25 books being challenged, but later clarified it to be 24 books, since the 25th hadn’t officially been challenged yet.
Lockdown at Dominion Middle School lifted after police search
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus middle school was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after police received calls about an unknown person. According to a spokesperson with Columbus City Schools, police received a call just before 8 a.m. about a potentially unknown person inside Dominion Middle School. The school was placed on lockdown as police […]
WBNS 10TV Columbus
First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 2 of playoffs
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The playoffs for high school football continue on this week with the second round of games. 10TV's Dom Tiberi will be at Pickerington Central as they host Pickerington North for Game of the Week. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan. Watch...
