Swiss minister: economic situation means difficult years ahead
ZURICH, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The threat of recession in the euro zone and beyond, an energy supply squeeze and the eroding effect of inflation on purchasing power mean Switzerland faces difficult years ahead, Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter told the Neue Zuercher Zeitung.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow struggling to train conscripts as officers and trainers either on front line or killed, says UK
Shortage of staff, facilities and munitions mean new recruits receiving ‘little or no training’
From Russia with cash: Georgia booms as Russians flee Putin's war
TBILISI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - As war chokes Europe, a small nation wedged beneath Russia is enjoying an unexpected economic boom. Georgia is on course to become one of the world's fastest-growing economies this year following a dramatic influx of more than 100,000 Russians since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and Vladimir Putin's mobilisation drive to drum up war recruits.
