Nevada State

Meet some of the candidates running for statewide office in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Many statewide offices in the Silver State are up for grabs this election cycle and News 4-Fox 11 is introducing you to some of the candidates running for office. Nevada governor's race. Nevada US Senate race. Nevada attorney general race. Nevada...
'Kindertransport' play to benefit Holocaust education in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Theater producer Charlene Sher hopes to "ignite minds by touching hearts" through her production of "Kindertransport," an event to benefit Holocaust education and Jewish Nevada. Sher and Annette Aerenson joined us to talk more about the production. Visit JewishNevada.org to learn more.
