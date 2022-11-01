Read full article on original website
How Astros, Phillies have performed in Game 3 of World Series
Both franchises have some ugly memories they'll look to erase on Tuesday.
NBC Philadelphia
Phillies Tie World Series Record for Home Runs in Dominant Game 3 Win Over Astros
Phillies power their way to Game 3 win in front of another electric South Philly crowd originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Citizens Bank Park was a volcano waiting to erupt when Ranger Suarez took the mound just after 8 p.m. Tuesday night. The eruption came quickly and never stopped...
Baseball World Reacts to Astros Game 4 No-Hitter vs. Phillies
Houston pulled off the improbable, throwing the second no-hitter in World Series history.
CBS Sports
Phillies vs. Astros score: World Series Game 4 live updates as Houston breaks through with five-run inning
The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies continue the 2022 World Series with Game 4 on Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series on Tuesday, bludgeoning the Astros with five home runs in a 7-0 win. Teams who have won Game 3 in a tied best-of-seven series have historically won the series more than 69 percent of the time. Here's how to watch Game 4.
Simulated World Series: Astros take advantage of Phillies errors to win rain-delayed Game 3
After a rainout reshuffled the pitching matchups, the Astros still relied on a strong start from Lance McCullers to take a 6-2 win.
ESPN
Astros-Phillies World Series Game 5 highlights and takeaways
The Houston Astros earned a 3-2 series lead over the Philadelphia Phillies with a 3-2 win in Game 5 of the 2022 World Series. History is on the Astros' side as the series heads back to Houston. Per ESPN Stats & Information research, seven of the last nine teams that went home with a 3-2 series lead went on to win the series.
CBS Sports
2022 World Series schedule: Phillies vs. Astros dates, times, TV channel with Game 4 set for Wednesday night
The Philadelphia Phillies have a 2-1 lead over the Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series. The Phillies hit five home runs to take Game 3 on Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park. They'll try to stay perfect at home in the postseason on Wednesday night in Game 4. Monday night's originally scheduled Game 3 was rained out in Philly, and the postponement changed the entire World Series schedule. Games 3-5 are being played Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Citizens Bank Park. MLB will still have a travel day between Games 5 and 6, and Games 6 and 7 (if necessary) will be played in Houston on Saturday and Sunday. They were originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
World Series Game 3: Houston Astros at Philadelphia Phillies odds, picks and predictions
The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies return to World Series play Tuesday after a scheduled Sunday off day and rainout Monday. First pitch in Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park is slated for 8:03 p.m. ET (FOX). Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Astros vs. Phillies odds with MLB picks and predictions.
World Series: Can Phillies push Astros to the brink in Game 4? Follow as Bryce Harper tries to continue epic run
If Citizens Bank Park wasn't Bryce Harper's house before, it definitely is now. The Philadelphia Phillies' adopted franchise face followed up his series-clinching homer in the NLCS with a tone-setting homer against the Houston Astros' Lance McCullers Jr. in World Series Game 3, his first swing in the series' first game in Philadelphia. Next, he whispered some wisdom to third baseman Alec Bohm — who also homered — and the rout was on. The two-time MVP is now batting .382/.414/.818 in the playoffs and has the Phillies two wins from a championship.
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: World Series scores, schedule, bracket as Astros throw no-hitter in Game 4 win vs. Phillies
The Houston Astros tied the 2022 World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies with a historic Game 4 win Wednesday night. The Astros threw a combined no-hitter, just the second no-no in World Series history, as they tied the series at 2-2. Game 5 is set for Thursday night at Citizens Bank Park before the series heads back to Houston for Game 6.
After combined no-hitter vs. Phillies in Game 4, Astros back in control of World Series
The Astros sent the Phillies to their first postseason loss at home this year, and assured that the World Series will be headed back to Houston.
FOX Sports
2022 World Series top plays: Astros lead Phillies, Game 5 live updates
The Houston Astros face the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday in Game 5 of the 2022 World Series, exclusively on FOX and the FOX Sports App. The series is even at 2-2 after Houston made history with a Game 4 no-hitter against Philly on Wednesday. Justin Verlander is making his fourth...
How to Watch Phillies vs Astros World Series Game 5: TV Channel, Streaming Link
The Philadelphia Phillies need to bounce back in World Series Game 5 after getting no-hit by the Houston Astros in Game 4.
The Crawfish Boxes
World Series Game 3 Thread, Part Deux. November 1, 2022, 7:03 CT. Astros @ Phillies
Interesting non-World Series news for the Astros today. Rookie Jeremy Peña and young Kyle Tucker won the Golden Glove awards at their respective positions today. Peña was the first rookie shortstop to win the Gold Glove, and Tucker was only the third Astros outfielder to receive the award.
Phillies' bats go cold in crunch time in Game 5 loss
The Philadelphia Phillies continued to struggle in the clutch in a 3-2 loss to the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the World Series. The Astros lead the series 3-2 as it heads back to Houston. The
Red Reporter
The Phillies haven’t homered in over 21 hours
It has been a dangerously long time since anyone on the Philadelphia Phillies has used a baseball bat to sock a baseball a billion feet. Nearly an entire day, in fact!. That changes in a little under an hour, however, as the Phils will again play host to Dusty Baker and the Houston Astros, this time in a Game 4 setting that could set the entire city of Philadelphia into a crazed conflagration. Grease the light poles, Charlie!
Red Reporter
Reds GM Nick Krall’s most difficult task of the offseason
Is winning baseball games during the 2023 Major League Baseball season a priority for the Cincinnati Reds?. Is diving into the free agent market to strategically negotiate with the best of the best in hopes they sign lucrative deals to change the baseball landscape of the franchise a priority this winter for the Cincinnati Reds?
