Philadelphia, PA

CBS Sports

Phillies vs. Astros score: World Series Game 4 live updates as Houston breaks through with five-run inning

The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies continue the 2022 World Series with Game 4 on Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series on Tuesday, bludgeoning the Astros with five home runs in a 7-0 win. Teams who have won Game 3 in a tied best-of-seven series have historically won the series more than 69 percent of the time. Here's how to watch Game 4.
HOUSTON, TX
ESPN

Astros-Phillies World Series Game 5 highlights and takeaways

The Houston Astros earned a 3-2 series lead over the Philadelphia Phillies with a 3-2 win in Game 5 of the 2022 World Series. History is on the Astros' side as the series heads back to Houston. Per ESPN Stats & Information research, seven of the last nine teams that went home with a 3-2 series lead went on to win the series.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

2022 World Series schedule: Phillies vs. Astros dates, times, TV channel with Game 4 set for Wednesday night

The Philadelphia Phillies have a 2-1 lead over the Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series. The Phillies hit five home runs to take Game 3 on Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park. They'll try to stay perfect at home in the postseason on Wednesday night in Game 4. Monday night's originally scheduled Game 3 was rained out in Philly, and the postponement changed the entire World Series schedule. Games 3-5 are being played Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Citizens Bank Park. MLB will still have a travel day between Games 5 and 6, and Games 6 and 7 (if necessary) will be played in Houston on Saturday and Sunday. They were originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
960 The Ref

World Series: Can Phillies push Astros to the brink in Game 4? Follow as Bryce Harper tries to continue epic run

If Citizens Bank Park wasn't Bryce Harper's house before, it definitely is now. The Philadelphia Phillies' adopted franchise face followed up his series-clinching homer in the NLCS with a tone-setting homer against the Houston Astros' Lance McCullers Jr. in World Series Game 3, his first swing in the series' first game in Philadelphia. Next, he whispered some wisdom to third baseman Alec Bohm — who also homered — and the rout was on. The two-time MVP is now batting .382/.414/.818 in the playoffs and has the Phillies two wins from a championship.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

2022 MLB playoffs: World Series scores, schedule, bracket as Astros throw no-hitter in Game 4 win vs. Phillies

The Houston Astros tied the 2022 World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies with a historic Game 4 win Wednesday night. The Astros threw a combined no-hitter, just the second no-no in World Series history, as they tied the series at 2-2. Game 5 is set for Thursday night at Citizens Bank Park before the series heads back to Houston for Game 6.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

2022 World Series top plays: Astros lead Phillies, Game 5 live updates

The Houston Astros face the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday in Game 5 of the 2022 World Series, exclusively on FOX and the FOX Sports App. The series is even at 2-2 after Houston made history with a Game 4 no-hitter against Philly on Wednesday. Justin Verlander is making his fourth...
HOUSTON, TX
Red Reporter

The Phillies haven’t homered in over 21 hours

It has been a dangerously long time since anyone on the Philadelphia Phillies has used a baseball bat to sock a baseball a billion feet. Nearly an entire day, in fact!. That changes in a little under an hour, however, as the Phils will again play host to Dusty Baker and the Houston Astros, this time in a Game 4 setting that could set the entire city of Philadelphia into a crazed conflagration. Grease the light poles, Charlie!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Red Reporter

Reds GM Nick Krall’s most difficult task of the offseason

Is winning baseball games during the 2023 Major League Baseball season a priority for the Cincinnati Reds?. Is diving into the free agent market to strategically negotiate with the best of the best in hopes they sign lucrative deals to change the baseball landscape of the franchise a priority this winter for the Cincinnati Reds?
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX 2

Blues lose 6th straight, 5-2 to Islanders

The losing skid continues for the Blues. It’s now at six straight losses after Thursday’s 5-2 loss to the New York Islanders at Enterprise Center. After a solid first period and a 1-0 lead thanks to a Vladimir Tarasenko goal, the Blues looked in good shape. But then the second period happened! Four goals by […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO

