MetaMask Taps NFTBank to Give Users Access to NFT Portfolio Tracking
Non-fungible token (NFT) portfolio manager NFTBank announced that it has been chosen by Metamask, a software cryptocurrency wallet used to interact with the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain to power the pricing information of more than 5000 NFT collections owned by its users. Before this time, NFTBank already offers this service to heavyweight platforms like Chainlink, NFTfi, Pine, Stater, and Unlockd Finance.
Find Satoshi Lab launches a multi-chain NFT Marketplace
Renowned move-to-earn application STEPN’s parent business, Find Satoshi Lab, is introducing MOOAR, a membership-based multi-chain non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace. Along with the current STEPN fitness software and DOOAR, a Solana-based decentralized exchange, the addition of a marketplace aims to help the company in building its self-sustaining ecosystem. According to...
BC.GAME Invests 700 ETH in NFTs for a Better Metaverse
BC.GAME has invested 700 ETH in multiple NFTs with the ultimate goal of boosting the metaverse and iGaming sector. The ETH amount has been spread into 5 BAYC, 3 CryptoPunks, 1 Clonex, 2 Azuki, and 3 latest Art Gobblers. The cost of 700 ETH is believed to help the crypto...
Here’s what Tezos CEO believes would thrive after the end of current bear market
According to Kathleen Breitman, CEO of blockchain company Tezos, the current bear market in cryptocurrencies is still far from entering a new bull run despite its recent resurgence. Nonetheless, she asserts that a “small minority” of beneficial crypto applications will make it through the present difficulties and “thrive” in the future.
Stripe lays off 14% of its staff amid difficult market conditions
Stripe Inc., the industry leading digital assets payment platform that received a $95 billion valuation in its most recent funding round, is reducing its workforce by 14%. The company provides payment support for cryptocurrency businesses as well as support for USDC stablecoin payments on Polygon. Stripe has reportedly reduced its...
MoneyGram adds Bitcoin, Ether and Litecoin trading feature to its mobile app
MoneyGram, a market capitalization peer-to-peer payments service provider, has introduced cryptocurrency trading features to its mobile application. As other fintech companies expand their products in the sector, MoneyGram, a publicly traded peer-to-pay payments operator, has added cryptocurrency trading features to its mobile app. In accordance with the statement, users can...
Investors have redistributed 14% of Bitcoin supply since July 2022
Since July 2022, 14% of the total supply of Bitcoin has been reallocated. A redistribution of coins occurs in the market as a result of capitulating during the discovery phase of a Bitcoin bottom by some enfeeble clients due to declining investor profitability. According to Glassnode‘s most recent weekly analysis, the cost-basis of about 20.1% of the supply is currently within the threshold.
Fidelity to allow retail investors to trade Bitcoin and Ethereum
The renowned investment firm Fidelity Investments has recently decided to allow retail investors to trade Bitcoin and Ethereum. An early access list for customers to trade both assets has been established by the $4.5 trillion asset management company, giving 34 million investors potential access to cryptocurrencies. Notably, the company will...
Crypto Exchange Zipmex in Advance Talks for a Potential Buyout
Beleaguered Crypto exchange Zipmex is reportedly in buyout talks with a potential investor signaling an end to its liquidity crisis as per a Bloomberg report. According to the report citing sources familiar with the matter, the talk is in an advanced stage and could be completed before the end of the week.
Bakkt Set to Expand Product Offering With Apex Crypto Acquisition
Bakkt, a Georgia-based digital asset trading platform has reached a definitive agreement with Apex Fintech Solution to acquire trading infrastructure firm Apex Crypto. The agreement will see Bakkt pay the sum of $200 million to acquire Apex Crypto which provides services including execution, clearing, custody, cost basis, and tax services to fintech companies.
Protocol Ventures Forced to Close Shop After Continued Losses
Protocol Ventures, a leading fund of funds in the crypto asset class has announced plans to shut down its operations. The closure set for the end of the year or the first quarter of 2023, follows its continuous loss and failure to recover from it. As per a Bloomberg report,...
Vitalik Buterin is ‘kinda happy’ with the delay in ETFs
Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, recently spoke on cryptocurrency regulation, stating that he is somewhat pleased that regulators continue to reject requests for crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Buterin emphasized that the crypto business is still in its early phases of garnering institutional adoption due to the necessity for a...
Crypto Derivatives Exchange Platform BitMEX Cuts 30% of its Staff
Crypto derivatives exchange platform BitMEX has further reduced its headcount to refocus on building a vibrant derivative community. The derivatives exchange platform will axe about 30% of its employees according to a report by the Block. BitMEX adopted the measure to pivot away from its “beyond derivatives” strategy which focuses...
Compute North Largest Lender Generate Capital to Buy Miners Assets
Bankrupt crypto mining data center Compute North has resorted to selling its assets and facilities. Generate Capital which was once a lender of the Bitcoin (BTC) mining hosting firm, will be purchasing two mega mining facilities for $5 million. Already, a new filing has been made to the court in charge of Compute North bankruptcy proceedings.
Ethereum price analysis for 4 November 2022
Ethereum price analysis for 4 November 2022, Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency based on market cap, is in a downtrend since November 2021. You can read more about Ethereum price from CoinCodex. On the fifth day of this week, it seems that buyers take control of the price based on the weekly Heikin Ashi Candlestick. The weekly MACD is still negative but forms a positive histogram. The weekly RSI fluctuates below 50, and the price is still under the 50 SMMA line.
