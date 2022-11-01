The Mets have some business to do this offseason. And part of that could mean re-acquiring an infielder. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Justin Turner will be a free agent if the Los Angeles Dodgers don’t pick up his option. And hey, in that case, maybe he’d want to return to New York. The New York Post’s Mike Puma reported: [Turner] said he’s “in limbo” awaiting word from the Dodgers, who hold an option on him for next year. When I mentioned he could return to the Mets and come full circle, he didn’t hate the idea.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO