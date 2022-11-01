ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why did the Nets fire Steve Nash? Poor start leads Brooklyn to part ways with head coach; Ime Udoka 'strong frontrunner' for replacement

By Scott Rafferty
How to watch Celtics vs. Knicks: Start time, TV channel and live stream for 2022 Saturday NBA game

The Celtics and Knicks will meet in New York on Saturday night for an early-season Atlantic Division matchup. Boston kicked off the 2022-23 season with three straight wins, but the Celtics then dropped three of their next five games, including two overtime losses to the Cavaliers. While the team's performance hasn't been consistent overall, Jayson Tatum (30.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists per game) and Jaylen Brown (24.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists per game) have been terrific.
BOSTON, MA
ng-sportingnews.com

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight? Start time, TV channel and live stream for Bucks vs. Timberwolves Friday NBA game

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been an unstoppable force all season, but he's about to face one of the biggest frontcourts the NBA has to offer. When the Bucks take on the Timberwolves on Friday, Antetoknoumpo will go head-to-head with Minnesota's twin towers, Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns. Antetokounmpo has seemingly been...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ng-sportingnews.com

Kyrie Irving fine, suspension history: Tracking all $17 million dollars star guard has lost with Cavaliers, Celtics and Nets

The Nets finally reached their breaking point on Thursday night. Brooklyn announced that it had suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games after he repeatedly failed to apologize for a social media post that included a link to a film featuring antisemitic messaging. The seven-time All-Star told reporters that he took responsibility for his tweet, but he stopped short of apologizing during his afternoon media availability.
BOSTON, NY
ng-sportingnews.com

Best players in the G League: Scoot Henderson, Mac McClung headline top NBA prospects

It's an exciting season in the NBA's development league as all 30 teams, including NBA G League Ignite and Mexico City Capitanes, will be playing a 50-game schedule. NBA G League Ignite, which has sent multiple lottery picks to the NBA draft over the past two years, will be led by Scoot Henderson, who is projected to be a top-two pick in the 2023 draft. Along with Henderson, G League and basketball fans will have their eyes on London Johnson, who joined the Ignite in October after reportedly signing the highest salary for a player taking the G League pathway.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Miami coach Katie Meier suspended for 1st 3 games of season

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miami women’s basketball coach Katie Meier has been suspended for the first three games of the season while the school cooperates with an NCAA probe. Meier said Sunday that she is also cooperating with the NCAA. Neither she, the school nor the NCAA has released specifics of the probe, other than Miami calling it “an enforcement matter.” The NCAA has not announced any sanctions against Miami, which means this is a self-imposed penalty by the university. “For over 30 years I have led my programs with integrity, excellence, equity and grit,” Meier said in a statement. “I have, and will continue to, collaborate transparently with the NCAA as they review an enforcement matter with the Hurricanes’ women’s basketball program. I look forward to returning to competition on November 16th with the most talented student-athletes and coaches in the country.”

