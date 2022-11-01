Why did the Nets fire Steve Nash? Poor start leads Brooklyn to part ways with head coach; Ime Udoka 'strong frontrunner' for replacement

Read full article on original website
Forces inside NBA urging Brooklyn Nets owner to ‘back off’ Ime Udoka pursuit
A new report claims that there are some influential forces inside the NBA that are pushing Brooklyn Nets owner Joe
Lakers' LeBron James comments on Kyrie Irving's suspension: 'He caused some harm and I think it's unfortunate'
Lakers forward LeBron James on Friday addressed the suspension of Kyrie Irving, acknowledging his former teammate "caused some harm" with his recent actions regarding a film that included antisemitic messaging. Irving was suspended by the Nets for a minimum of five games on Thursday, with the franchise deeming him "currently...
How to watch Celtics vs. Knicks: Start time, TV channel and live stream for 2022 Saturday NBA game
The Celtics and Knicks will meet in New York on Saturday night for an early-season Atlantic Division matchup. Boston kicked off the 2022-23 season with three straight wins, but the Celtics then dropped three of their next five games, including two overtime losses to the Cavaliers. While the team's performance hasn't been consistent overall, Jayson Tatum (30.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists per game) and Jaylen Brown (24.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists per game) have been terrific.
How long is Pascal Siakam out? Groin injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Raptors forward
The injury bug has bitten the Raptors less than 10 games into the 2022-23 NBA season. Late in the third quarter of the Raptors' lone trip to Dallas on Friday, Pascal Siakam slipped and was forced to exit the game with an apparent injury. He would be ruled out for the remainder of the game shortly after.
Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight? Start time, TV channel and live stream for Bucks vs. Timberwolves Friday NBA game
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been an unstoppable force all season, but he's about to face one of the biggest frontcourts the NBA has to offer. When the Bucks take on the Timberwolves on Friday, Antetoknoumpo will go head-to-head with Minnesota's twin towers, Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns. Antetokounmpo has seemingly been...
Who is the Raptors all-time leading scorer? Pascal Siakam continues climb up Toronto's history book
Pascal Siakam is starting to climb his way up the Raptors franchise history book. After scoring his fourth point against the Mavericks on Friday, Siakam has passed Morris Peterson for sixth on Toronto's all-time scoring list. He needed just 409 games to get there. The All-NBA forward has been on...
How to watch NBA G League this season: TV channels, live streams for 2022-23 season
The 2022-23 NBA G League season is set to get underway on Friday, Nov 4. There is plenty to be excited about for this year's G League season, highlighted by Scoot Henderson and the G League Ignite competing for a full 50-game season for the first time in the development program's young history.
Nets' Kevin Durant clarifies comments after addressing Kyrie Irving suspension: 'I'm about spreading love always'
Kevin Durant publicly addressed Kyrie Irving's suspension for the first time on Friday morning, saying that he is hopeful the Nets will be able to move past an "unfortunate situation." Irving was suspended by Brooklyn for at least five games after he repeatedly failed to apologize for a social media...
Nets star Kyrie Irving apologizes to Jewish community for posting documentary with 'false, antisemitic statements'
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving took to Instagram late Thursday night, offering a formal apology to the Jewish community and those "hurt from the hateful remarks" in the anti-semetic documentary he shared on his Twitter account last week. "To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from...
Kyrie Irving fine, suspension history: Tracking all $17 million dollars star guard has lost with Cavaliers, Celtics and Nets
The Nets finally reached their breaking point on Thursday night. Brooklyn announced that it had suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games after he repeatedly failed to apologize for a social media post that included a link to a film featuring antisemitic messaging. The seven-time All-Star told reporters that he took responsibility for his tweet, but he stopped short of apologizing during his afternoon media availability.
Best players in the G League: Scoot Henderson, Mac McClung headline top NBA prospects
It's an exciting season in the NBA's development league as all 30 teams, including NBA G League Ignite and Mexico City Capitanes, will be playing a 50-game schedule. NBA G League Ignite, which has sent multiple lottery picks to the NBA draft over the past two years, will be led by Scoot Henderson, who is projected to be a top-two pick in the 2023 draft. Along with Henderson, G League and basketball fans will have their eyes on London Johnson, who joined the Ignite in October after reportedly signing the highest salary for a player taking the G League pathway.
Miami coach Katie Meier suspended for 1st 3 games of season
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miami women’s basketball coach Katie Meier has been suspended for the first three games of the season while the school cooperates with an NCAA probe. Meier said Sunday that she is also cooperating with the NCAA. Neither she, the school nor the NCAA has released specifics of the probe, other than Miami calling it “an enforcement matter.” The NCAA has not announced any sanctions against Miami, which means this is a self-imposed penalty by the university. “For over 30 years I have led my programs with integrity, excellence, equity and grit,” Meier said in a statement. “I have, and will continue to, collaborate transparently with the NCAA as they review an enforcement matter with the Hurricanes’ women’s basketball program. I look forward to returning to competition on November 16th with the most talented student-athletes and coaches in the country.”
TSN Archives: Wilt Chamberlain answers his critics (Dec. 20, 1961, issue)
This story, by correspondent the Philadelphia Evening Bulletin's Sandy Grady, first appeared as a "Man About Sports" column in the Dec. 20, 1961, issue of The Sporting News under the headline, "Wilt Fired Fast Reply to Pollard's Barbs". PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Step on a cat's tail and you'll get an...
