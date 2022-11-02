ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Iga Swiatek advances at WTA Finals while Coco Gauff loses in upset

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
 3 days ago

World number one Iga Swiatek defeated Daria Kasatkina in straight sets at the WTA Finals group stage, while Coco Gauff lost to Caroline Garcia in a similarly swift match.

Swiatek extended a winning streak against opponents in the top 10 to 13 in her fifth meeting with Kasatkina during their professional careers, with Swiatek winning her fourth of them 6-2 6-3.

The Polish star defeated her Russian opponent with ease, saving all three break points and continuing to excel in a season that has seen her rise to the top of the game.

“I think I started pretty well and that gave me a lot of confidence,” Swiatek told Tennis Channel.

“But on the other hand you have to be really careful and patient against Dasha. I wanted to play in a really solid way but put pressure on my opponent.

“I did that pretty well and I’m happy about it.”

The win continues a phenomenal season for Swiatek, who rose to world number one in April and has won eight titles including two Grand Slams at Roland Garros and Flushing Meadows this year.

WTA Finals debutante Kasatkina has also raised her level this season, making the semi-finals of the French Open and returning to the top 10 for the first time since 2019.

Meanwhile, Coco Gauff was defeated by Caroline Garcia 6-4 6-3.

France’s Garcia, world number six, lined up a match against Swiatek with the win against better-ranked Gauff.

It was the first time Garcia has defeated the American, having lost both of their previous meets.

The WTA Finals features eight women split into two groups, with the top two finishers moving into the semi-finals of the indoor tournament played on purple hard courts in Texas.

The Independent

The Independent

