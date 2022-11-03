A popular $3.99 app helps travelers find vegan restaurants all over the world. I put it to the test in a city that loves its meat.

The author trying out Happy Cow. Marielle Descalsota/Insider

I tried an app called HappyCow to help me eat only vegan food for a day in Singapore.

The app, which costs $3.99, functions like a curated directory of vegan and vegetarian restaurants.

The app didn't exactly make the experience easy — but it would have been much harder without it.

Me with a tray of meat. Marielle Descalsota/Insider

I live in Singapore and eat hawker food every day, so my diet consists of a lot of carbs, some vegetables, and many different kinds of meat, from chicken to mutton.

Recently, I've become interested in exploring the ways in which technology affects the food we eat.

In September, I tried out a Singapore-based app called Treatsure . Through the app, people can pay about $7.50 for access to high-end hotel buffet leftovers. I tried it out for a lunch, and I was hooked.

Next up, I wanted to see how apps are affecting the vegan and vegetarian experience, especially in a city like Singapore. Many of the hawker meals that have made this city a foodie paradise are centered around meat. For beloved dishes like chicken rice, nasi lemak, and biryani, the meat can't be removed or substituted.

While many of Singapore's hawker centers have one or two vegetarian stalls, they are often not vegan, as they sell dishes that include animal byproducts like eggs.

Happy Cow. Marielle Descalsota/Insider

In my research, I found an app called HappyCow. The app has a map that helps people find vegan and vegetarian eateries all around the world, and it's the top paid app in the App Store's travel category in Singapore.

HappyCow was founded in 1999 as an online platform. It eventually developed into a mobile app, Eric Brent, the founder of HappyCow, told me.

"I became vegan back in the early '90s and while being vegetarian wasn't difficult back then, being vegan was very complicated. The options were often very limited, and it was a constant struggle to eat out," Brent said.

Now, the app operates in over 180 countries, Brent said. Users and businesses submit their vegan and vegetarian restaurants to the app for consideration. A team of in-house vegan editors then researches the submissions and decides which restaurants to feature on the app.

The product, Brent said, is an app that functions like a human-moderated directory of vegan and vegetarian restaurants.

It's not the only vegan app on the local App Store: There's also Abillion , a Singapore-based app that lists vegan restaurants and curates vegan recipes, and Plantastic , which describes itself as "Tinder for plant-based foods."

But HappyCow, with a 4.8-star rating over and 350 reviews, stood out from the rest. It costs 5.98 Singapore dollars, or $3.99 to purchase.

Vegan restaurants on Happy Cow. Marielle Descalsota/Insider

After I bought and started playing around with the app, I found that I could filter and sort eateries based on distance from my location, what kind of cuisine they served, and price. It also differentiates between vegan and vegetarian restaurants.

The app showed me 91 vegan restaurants and 608 vegetarian restaurants within Singapore.

It listed Hot Banana, a vegetarian hawker stall, as the least expensive option, and Elemen, a vegetarian fusion restaurant, as the most expensive. The app doesn't state how much diners should expect to spend at the eateries.

Brunch options on HappyCow. Marielle Descalsota/Insider

Eventually, I settled on a destination for my first meal of the day: a brunch spot in central Singapore that served cafe food.

The app had information on every restaurant, including its location, address, website, reviews from HappyCow users, and if reservations are required.

Loving Nature Fortunate Coffee Cafe. Marielle Descalsota/Insider

I headed to Loving Nature Fortunate Coffee Cafe and found that the cafe was small but had a cozy and inviting vibe.

Loving Nature Fortunate Coffee is a vegan cafe with outlets in countries across Southeast Asia, including Singapore, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The store operates on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, and has a five-star rating across nine reviews on HappyCow.

I met Delia Ng, a staff member at the cafe, who told me the Singapore outlet opened in September last year. Ng, who is a vegan, also said that her son inspired her to become vegan after being vegetarian for 20 years.

"We want to encourage people to love nature through food," she said. "We don't want to harm the animals."

On the walls were writings that alluded to the vegan lifestyle, including a framed drawing that read: "Respecting the dignity of all life forms."

Breakfast at Loving Nature Fortunate Coffee Cafe. Marielle Descalsota/Insider

The cafe's limited menu included baked goods, waffles, vegan rice dishes, and dumplings. I opted for the dumplings, which cost SG$6, or $4.25, and a strawberry milkshake, which cost SG$5.

Ng said that most of the staff at the cafe are volunteers. One volunteer, who is from Indonesia, makes the restaurant's sambal — a traditional sweet and spicy sauce made from chilies — which complemented the dumplings perfectly.





Vegetarian dumplings from Loving Nature Fortunate Coffee Cafe. Marielle Descalsota/Insider

The dumplings, which were made up of seven ingredients including shiitake and enoki mushrooms, were delicious.

The dumplings had an incredible meaty flavor thanks to the mushrooms.

The strawberry milkshake was one of the best I've had. I especially enjoyed the light flavor of oat milk, which made the shake stand out from all the others that I've had.

The vegan brunch exceeded my expectations. It was filling, flavorful, and a great start to my vegan journey for the day.

Ichigo Ichie Cafe. Marielle Descalsota/Insider

My next stop was Ichigo Ichie, a coworking cafe owned by sushi chain Sakae Sushi. Here I found a discrepancy between reality and what the app touted. The app listed the restaurant as vegan, but it offered both vegan and meat-based meals.

The cafe served Japanese cuisine and had only a small menu of vegan food. It has a 4.5-star rating across six reviews on HappyCow.

When I arrived at the cafe for lunch, there was barely anyone there. The cafe was connected directly to the sushi restaurant, and staff served diners at the cafe and those looking to eat sushi from the conveyor belt.

People also had to pay a fee to dine at the cafe, which I thought was odd. It cost around SG$8 for an hour, and SG$6 for every extra hour.

Vegetarian bento at Ichigo Ichie Cafe. Marielle Descalsota/Insider

I ordered the SG$14.50 vegetarian bento, which comprised of shimeji mushrooms, pumpkin croquettes, Japanese rice, and vegetarian salmon sashimi.

When it came out, the vegan bento looked appetizing, fresh, and colorful.

I really enjoyed the sweet and savory flavors of the pumpkin croquette, but my favorite was the mushrooms in teriyaki sauce. The mushrooms had a delicious umami taste.

Vegan sashimi. Marielle Descalsota/Insider

The vegetarian salmon sashimi was a letdown — it had a similar texture to raw salmon meat, but it had no flavor.

The vegan sashimi tasted nothing like salmon. It was closer to plain jelly.

According to an ingredient list of vegan sashimi salmon sold online in Singapore, its main ingredients are water, resistant starch, trehalose, sorbitol, and konjac flour — which explains the jelly taste and texture.

VeganBurg Restaurant. Marielle Descalsota/Insider

My last stop of the day was VeganBurg, a vegan restaurant that claims to be "the world's first 100% plant-based burger joint." It has chains in Singapore and San Francisco.

According to the chain's website, VeganBurg was founded in 2010. It's the top-rated restaurant in central Singapore on HappyCow, with a 4.5-star rating over 102 reviews.

The restaurant looked like a standard fast-casual eatery. It was located at the corner of a street in eastern Singapore and had a mid-range restaurant feel, with a small menu of food and drinks — all of which were completely vegan.

Chili crab burger by Veganburg. Marielle Descalsota/Insider

I opted for the chili krab burger with seaweed fries and lemonade for SG$17.80. The burger is inspired by a popular dish in Singapore that comprises stir-fried crab smothered in a spicy, tomato-based sauce.

The chain's website doesn't specify what the plant-based patty is made of, but it tasted like a crossover between frozen fish fillet and surimi crab stick.

The fries and lemonade both tasted just like the ones I usually have at fast food chains.

VeganBurg ended up being my least favorite of the day, flavor-wise. However, of the three restaurants, it had the biggest vegan menu.

Eating dumplings at Loving Nature Fortunate Coffee Cafe. Marielle Descalsota/Insider

From one day of testing out HappyCow, I can't say the app is perfect. That said, it would have been much, much harder to eat three vegan meals in Singapore in three different restaurants without the HappyCow directory.

I was disappointed by some of my meals, and it really took a lot of work to put together my meal plan for the day: I spent a full hour trying to plan my vegan meals and scouring the HappyCow map looking for restaurants that aren't too far away from each other.

That said, eating vegan is a big commitment — and one that would have been even harder for me to test out without the app. If you're a committed vegan or vegetarian, I'd say the $3.99 price tag is absolutely worth it.