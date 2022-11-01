ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuskegee, AL

birminghamtimes.com

Birmingham Native, Alabama State Student Receives Prestigious PR Scholarship

A native of Birmingham who is now an Alabama State University senior has been awarded one of the nation’s premier student communication’s recognitions. Briana Woodley is one of ten recipients of the University of Alabama’s Plank Center for Leadership in Public Relations 2022 DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) Summit Scholarships.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
altoday.com

Kay Ivey announces $1.3 million for state innovation and research

Governor Kay Ivey announced Wednesday awards of $1.3 million in order to stimulate new research and development at three Alabama universities and university systems hoping to help improve lives. The University of Alabama at Birmingham was awarded two grants totaling $666,910, the University of Alabama was awarded two grants totaling...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamaliving.coop

‘Nothing else like it in the state, really….in the nation’

Auburn culinary center a win-win for students, tourism. “At the intersection of campus and community.” This phrase is used often to describe Auburn University’s new Tony & Libba Rane Culinary Science Center (RCSC), and it’s not just a motto; it’s a physical reality. The state-of-the-art facility...
AUBURN, AL
lowndessignal.com

Entertainment centers potential closing looms over the 45

The 2021 United States Census Bureau reported 109 establishments employing Lowndes County residents. Now, county leaders and citizens wait to learn if they will lose two of those employers as attorneys and court officials grapple with the fate of three Alabama gaming operations. White Hall Entertainment and Southern Star Entertainment...
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
WSFA

2022 Families of the Year: The Scott family

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bobby and Marilyn Scott have been married for 32 years and they have two adult children, Victoria and Valencia. Recently, they gained a son-in-law, Bernard, when Victoria got married over the summer. This family is the perfect example of the Family Guidance Center’s Families of the Year awards. They exhibit family teamwork, individual growth and family involvement.
MONTGOMERY, AL
southalabama.edu

Political Science Student from Montgomery Leads First Year Council

KC Crusoe of Montgomery is the president of the First Year Council at the University of South Alabama. #FreshmanFocus is a series of stories on incoming students at the University of South Alabama. In the ninth grade, KC Crusoe chose a career in politics. “In history class, my teacher, Tiwania...
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Alabama’s Confederate mansions get state funding, distort our history

Monuments and statues are magnets for our attention, and Montgomery has its share. But there’s something else I want to show you here. Across the street from the Alabama State Capitol sits an old two-story wooden house with bright white clapboards and forest green shutters. A red, white and blue flag flies atop a pole out front, but it’s not the Stars and Stripes.
MONTGOMERY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Legacy Seafood Market and Barbeque of Millbrook celebrates First Anniversary Today

Legacy Seafood Market opened up their doors to the community on November 4th 2021. Since opening, it has grown into a thriving seafood market, bringing in many customers throughout the River Region area. The market not only sells fresh seafood, but also incorporated barbeque as well. It is located in the Ashton Plaza Shopping Center off of Hwy. 14 in Millbrook. Their hours are Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
MILLBROOK, AL
WSFA

Documentary created on life of John Ed Mathison

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An original documentary on former longtime pastor John Ed Mathison debuted Wednesday. The documentary shares Mathison’s life work in ministry at the helm of Frazer Free Methodist Church. It features church members, pastors, other ministry members, family and friends. “I think anyone who meets him,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

What’s Happening: November 3-6

Wetumpka is the place to be this weekend! There’s the Wildlife Arts Festival and the Holiday Open House. There’s also plenty to do in Montgomery, including a unique chance to race like a superhero. Watch the video to get the latest from Alabama News Network’s Savanna Sabb.
WETUMPKA, AL
alabamanews.net

The Traveling While Black Exhibit

The Montgomery Civil Rights Memorial Center is showcasing a new interactive exhibit. The Traveling While Black Exhibit takes a look at black Americans who endured life under Jim Crow. Most black Americans relied on the green book, for survival while traveling from place to place across the country. The green...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

From powderpuff to the hardcourt, Auburn gets competitive test out of Tuskegee

Yes, the Auburn players and the Tuskegee players got together for a powderpuff football game recently — athletes from the two campuses just 20 miles apart mixing it up for a friendly competition in the offseason before Thursday’s exhibition game in Neville Arena. “There’s been a little chitter-chatter,” Auburn head coach Johnnie Harris said with a smile.
AUBURN, AL
thebamabuzz.com

Largest no-kill dog rescue in America opens near Montgomery, saving 5000 dogs a year

Big Dog Ranch Rescue, the largest no-kill dog rescue organization in the United States, opened its new Southeast regional facility in Shorter, Alabama on October 29th. Formerly home to a greyhound training facility, the new 100-acre location in Macon County will eventually save 5,000 dogs annually. The regional rescue, rehabilitation and adoption center for neglected and abused dogs will take in canines from Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.
SHORTER, AL
WSFA

Tuskegee set for homecoming matchup with Miles

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers and the Lane College Dragons will faceoff Saturday afternoon. Saturday is homecoming for the Tuskegee Golden Tigers and the team will face the Miles College Golden Bears as they close out the season. Tuskegee is 7-2, while Miles is 1-8. Miles has...
TUSKEGEE, AL

