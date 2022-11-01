Read full article on original website
Here’s Alabama’s favorite fast-food restaurants – and its least favorite
Who doesn’t love a good study about fast food? Particularly, the most popular fast food in America. Recently, a study from CashNetUSA identified the most popular fast food chains for burgers, pizza, doughnuts, chicken, and Mexican food in every state. Then, they analyzed the chains’ ratings on Google Maps.
You Don’t Need A Marriage License To Get Married In Alabama?
It's time we have that conversation and address the elephant in the room. You know, the conversation about people in Alabama and marriage. Like it or not, people who don't live in Alabama have a perception about Alabamians and marriage. Have you heard the common statement people say about people...
thebamabuzz.com
37 New & Coming Soon Home Listings across Alabama—Nov. 4-6
Are you looking for a new home across Alabama? We’ve got 37 new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Helen Drennen at 205-222-5688 or email...
Is It Illegal To Record Someone In Alabama Without Their Consent?
Have you ever had a situation where you just knew you'd have all the proof you need if you had it on tape?. Realistically, no one uses tapes like back in the day but the expression is the same. By tape, I mean a recording. There are various reasons why...
thebamabuzz.com
Forever Wild passed 30 years ago this week. Here is what it accomplished
On November 3, 1992, the voters of Alabama passed the Forever Wild Constitutional Amendment, one of the most successful conservation laws in state history. Three decades ago, Alabama had the least amount of public land set aside for conservation and wildlife in the South. The state of Alabama had no plan or programs to expand parks, nature preserves and wildlife areas.
As Powerball jackpot tops $15.5 billion, does Alabama have lottery envy?
Loretta Williams lives in Alabama but drove to Georgia to buy a lottery ticket for a chance at winning the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot. She was one of many Alabama ticket-buyers flooding across state lines Thursday. The third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history has people around the country clamoring for a chance to win. But in some of the five states without a lottery, envious bystanders are crossing state lines or sending ticket money across them to friends and family, hoping to get in on the action.
alabamanews.net
Three Major Alabama Newspapers to Stop Producing Print Editions
Alabama Media Group is moving to all-digital delivery, ending publication of its three major state newspapers next year. The Birmingham News, Huntsville Times and Mobile Press-Register, as well as the Mississippi Press, will be published through Feb. 26, 2023. Alabama Media Group said it will shift focus to its digital...
This is the most common fast food chain in Alabama (and it isn’t McDonald’s)
This is the most common fast food chain in Alabama (and it isn’t McDonald’s) That’s the number of restaurants in Alabama. That’s the number of chain restaurants. That’s the number of locations for the most common restaurant in Alabama. That’s a whole of food.
This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best truck stop eats in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
wvtm13.com
Second arrest in shooting of former Alabama football player Brian Robinson Jr.
WASHINGTON — Detectives have arrested a second suspect in the shooting and attempted robbery of former Alabama football player Brian Robinson Jr. A 15-year-old male, who was 14 at the time, was arrested Friday. He and a 17-year-old male are charged with Assault with Intent to Rob while Armed for the August incident.
4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
apr.org
"No Stone Unturned: Preserving Slave Cemeteries in Alabama" An APR news documentary
Alabama voters head to the polls next week for the midterm elections. One ballot item would abolish slavery in the state. The vote takes place one hundred and fifty seven years after the thirteenth amendment ended the practice nationally. Historians say many of the estimated four hundred thousand enslaved people, who were freed in 1865, chose to live out their lives in Alabama. APR spoke to some of their descendants who say they’re still dealing with the impact of the slave trade. The Alabama Public Radio newsroom spent nine months investigating one aspect of that. Namely, the effort to preserve slave cemeteries in the state. APR's documentary is titled "No Stone Unturned."
Tarrant council to vote on rehiring fire chief once accused of pulling gun on Black Atlanta realtor after charges dismissed
The Tarrant City Council will vote Monday whether to reinstate the city’s fire chief who was fired in 2021 after he was charged with pulling a gun an Atlanta realtor. All charges against Jason Rickels in Georgia were dropped by the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office. A resolution...
Georgia grabs commitment from one of Alabama’s top players in the Class of 2024
Reigning national champion Georgia grabbed a commitment from one of Alabama’s top juniors on Friday. Chilton County linebacker Demarcus Riddick committed to Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs. The 6-foot-2, 212-pound Riddick finished the season with 109 tackles, including 19 for a loss, and 7 sacks. He also had 11...
a-z-animals.com
How Many Alligators Live in Alabama?
Alabama is home to turkeys, black bears, a wide variety of snakes, and yes, alligators. But, how many alligators live in Alabama? As one of only 10 states that play home to gators, Alabama is no stranger to these wild, carnivorous reptiles. In fact, alligators live in approximately half of the state’s fresh waters. However, don’t expect to find them living in the salty waters of the gulf. Unlike saltwater crocodiles, alligators can’t stomach salt water and spend only brief periods of time in brackish water. Lucky for them, Alabama has plenty of sources of fresh water for gators to choose from, including lakes, rivers, and wetlands.
wbrc.com
Alabama food stamp recipients getting more grocery money each month due to inflation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Inflation has taken a toll on grocery budgets and the USDA is now increasing monthly SNAP benefits to help EBT users’ budgets each month nationwide. Every year, the USDA revisits SNAP benefit allotments. Now, EBT card holders are getting 12.5 percent more money to spend...
Alabama’s Confederate mansions get state funding, distort our history
Monuments and statues are magnets for our attention, and Montgomery has its share. But there’s something else I want to show you here. Across the street from the Alabama State Capitol sits an old two-story wooden house with bright white clapboards and forest green shutters. A red, white and blue flag flies atop a pole out front, but it’s not the Stars and Stripes.
It’s time to ‘fall back’: What to know about the upcoming time change in Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s almost time to move your clocks back an hour. The time will change on Nov. 6, at 2 a.m. It’s happening in Alabama even though Gov. Kay Ivey signed a bill into law in 2021 to make Daylight Saving Time year-round. To explain that and more, WKRG News 5 has […]
wvtm13.com
10-year-old catches giant catfish at Lake Guntersville
Nick Parcus loves playing the guitar. He loves the feel of the strings and the sound of sweet chords. But the 10-year-old from Langston, Alabama, loves one thing more:. Memories of his adventure of a lifetime. It was last Friday when Nick and his grandfather Larry Stephens headed to the...
She spoke up. Now, an Alabama plastic surgeon’s license has been revoked.
FAYETTE, Ala. (WIAT) -- Erin Reeves spoke up. Now, Alabama has revoked the medical license of her former employer, Robert Bolling, who state medical licensure officials found to be "unable to practice medicine with reasonable skill and safety to his patients."
