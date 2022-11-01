ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

KOLD-TV

Thousands of students descend upon Kino Sports Complex for Southern Arizona Construction Career Days

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 2-3, students in southern Arizona will get a first-hand look at what it’s like to be in construction. The Southern Arizona Construction Career Days comes as there is a need for construction workers more than ever. According to the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity construction jobs in the U.S. took a massive dip in September 2020 and slowly have been rebounding since.
TUCSON, AZ
Terry Mansfield

Most Dangerous Cities in Arizona

Arizona has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Official seal of Arizona, USA.By U.S. Government - ATSDR (part of the CDC) series of state-specific fact sheets. Public Domain.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona schools once again facing ‘massive cuts’ because of spending limit

PHOENIX — Arizona schools are once again at risk of having to slash their budgets because of a decades-long spending cap. The Arizona Department of Education sent a letter to state lawmakers on Tuesday, notifying them that K-12 public schools across the state will have to cut their current spending by $1.38 billion this spring.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Residents in Arizona can determine the future of the state’s water

PHOENIX – Voters in Maricopa, Pima and Pinal counties on Nov. 8 will select new board members for the Central Arizona Water Conservation District, which oversees how Colorado River water is delivered through the Central Arizona Project. The district has increased in importance as the state grapples with megadrought...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona to offer new high school diploma completion program for adults

PHOENIX — Arizona adults ages 21 years and older are eligible to finish high school online for free through Graduation Alliance, according to a press release. Funded by the 55th Arizona State Legislature, the Arizona Workforce Diploma Program will give students a high school diploma upon graduation. “The Arizona...
ARIZONA STATE
Terry Mansfield

Arizona's Most Dangerous Highways

Some highways in Arizona are notoriously dangerous. I-10 between Blythe, California, and Quartzsite, Arizona.By Chevy111 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia. Be aware of the highways in Arizona that are the most dangerous. The number of accidents and fatalities determines these. This article will look at Arizona's most dangerous highways based on our research.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

How your vote can determine the future of Arizona water

Above: Hoover Dam’s Penstock towers take in water from Lake Mead and use it to generate electricity. With less water, the dam generates less electricity, so officials replaced some of the dam’s turbines to increase efficiency. (Photo by Jordan Evans/Cronkite News) Business News | yesterday | Cronkite News.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Snow falls across parts of Arizona causing delays and accidents

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for a storm that’s already bringing cooler temperatures across the state and now snow in the High Country. Snow began falling in parts of Arizona Thursday morning, including Show Low, Pinetop-Lakeside, and areas further north,...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Earthquake reported at Arizona - New Mexico border

PHOENIX - A 3.0 magnitude earthquake was reported at the border between Arizona and New Mexico Tuesday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The small quake happened just before 11 p.m. on Nov. 1 on the New Mexico side of the border, around 6 miles southwest of Franklin, Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
PLANetizen

Arizona Issues Plan for Statewide Electric Charging Network

The Arizona Department of Transportation is gearing up to boost the state’s growing electric vehicle charging network, with $76.5 million in federal funds coming the state’s way over the next three years. As of 2021, Arizona had 1,952 public charging ports, compared to California’s 34,185. According to...
ARIZONA STATE
theprescotttimes.com

Arizona’s Employees Have New Tax Withholding Options

Arizona’s Employees Have New Tax Withholding Options. Employee Tax Withholding Form A-4 Updated to Reflect Lower Rates. Arizona’s Individual Income Tax Withholding Form (Arizona Form A-4) has been updated to reflect Arizona’s lower individual income tax rates. Every Arizona employer is required to make this form available to its Arizona employees by January 31, 2023. The new A-4 form has seven new withholding election rate boxes while retaining both the zero withholding rate option and the line for additional Arizona withholding. If an employee fails to fill out the new A-4 form, the default rate will be 2.0%. Do not send these withholding forms to the Department, they should be kept by the employer and the employee with their tax records.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

University of Arizona facing more criticism for TikTok harassment

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona is facing criticism for its response to harassment on TikTok. It comes after a student journalist at the school published an opinion to the Daily Wildcat about TikToker Lukas Pakter. After the story was published, Pakter took to his social...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Second Sunnyside board member resigns in two months

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A second member of the Sunnyside Unified School District’s board has resigned, the district announced on Monday, Oct. 31. Matthew Taylor, the Sunnyside Governing Board’s clerk, has stepped down. Taylor’s departure comes nearly two months after former board member Lizette Nunez’s resignation....
TUCSON, AZ
kjzz.org

Voters to decide on rural groundwater in southeastern Arizona

As Arizona and other states throughout the Southwest have tried to manage water supplies throughout a historic drought, the Colorado River has gotten the bulk of the attention. But rural Arizonans are concerned about groundwater. In many rural areas, groundwater is the only source of water available. But it’s unregulated,...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Three juveniles hit near Sunnyside High in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three juveniles were hit by a vehicle near Sunnyside High in Tucson late Tuesday, Nov. 1. The Tucson Police Department said the accident happened at the intersection of Bilby Road and South Del Moral Boulevard, which is just west of the high school. All...
TUCSON, AZ
prescottenews.com

Extra lanes are coming to Interstate 17: With a new flex lane, you’ll have to keep your eyes open – Bill Williams

When Arizona was a territory you could get a ride from Prescott to Phoenix on the Concord Stagecoach, replete with robberies by the highwaymen, right down the same path you take now. Interstate 17 was a stage coach trail before it was an Arizona federal highway; and the Black Canyon Freeway, started in 1956, wasn’t finished in northern Arizona until 1978, when the final stretch near Montezuma Castle opened to traffic near Camp Verde.
PRESCOTT, AZ

