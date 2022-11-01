Read full article on original website
KOLD-TV
Student test scores falling nationwide, what schools in southern Arizona are doing
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new report from the Associated Press says students across the country are struggling to keep up in school. Thousands of 4th and 8th graders were tested for the first time since 2019 and now education officials are calling this report a wake-up call for not just educators and parents, but also lawmakers.
KOLD-TV
Thousands of students descend upon Kino Sports Complex for Southern Arizona Construction Career Days
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 2-3, students in southern Arizona will get a first-hand look at what it’s like to be in construction. The Southern Arizona Construction Career Days comes as there is a need for construction workers more than ever. According to the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity construction jobs in the U.S. took a massive dip in September 2020 and slowly have been rebounding since.
KTAR.com
Arizona schools once again facing ‘massive cuts’ because of spending limit
PHOENIX — Arizona schools are once again at risk of having to slash their budgets because of a decades-long spending cap. The Arizona Department of Education sent a letter to state lawmakers on Tuesday, notifying them that K-12 public schools across the state will have to cut their current spending by $1.38 billion this spring.
KTAR.com
Residents in Arizona can determine the future of the state’s water
PHOENIX – Voters in Maricopa, Pima and Pinal counties on Nov. 8 will select new board members for the Central Arizona Water Conservation District, which oversees how Colorado River water is delivered through the Central Arizona Project. The district has increased in importance as the state grapples with megadrought...
KTAR.com
Arizona to offer new high school diploma completion program for adults
PHOENIX — Arizona adults ages 21 years and older are eligible to finish high school online for free through Graduation Alliance, according to a press release. Funded by the 55th Arizona State Legislature, the Arizona Workforce Diploma Program will give students a high school diploma upon graduation. “The Arizona...
azbigmedia.com
How your vote can determine the future of Arizona water
Above: Hoover Dam’s Penstock towers take in water from Lake Mead and use it to generate electricity. With less water, the dam generates less electricity, so officials replaced some of the dam’s turbines to increase efficiency. (Photo by Jordan Evans/Cronkite News) Business News | yesterday | Cronkite News.
KOLD-TV
Snow falls across parts of Arizona causing delays and accidents
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for a storm that’s already bringing cooler temperatures across the state and now snow in the High Country. Snow began falling in parts of Arizona Thursday morning, including Show Low, Pinetop-Lakeside, and areas further north,...
fox10phoenix.com
Earthquake reported at Arizona - New Mexico border
PHOENIX - A 3.0 magnitude earthquake was reported at the border between Arizona and New Mexico Tuesday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The small quake happened just before 11 p.m. on Nov. 1 on the New Mexico side of the border, around 6 miles southwest of Franklin, Arizona.
PLANetizen
Arizona Issues Plan for Statewide Electric Charging Network
The Arizona Department of Transportation is gearing up to boost the state’s growing electric vehicle charging network, with $76.5 million in federal funds coming the state’s way over the next three years. As of 2021, Arizona had 1,952 public charging ports, compared to California’s 34,185. According to...
theprescotttimes.com
Arizona’s Employees Have New Tax Withholding Options
Arizona’s Employees Have New Tax Withholding Options. Employee Tax Withholding Form A-4 Updated to Reflect Lower Rates. Arizona’s Individual Income Tax Withholding Form (Arizona Form A-4) has been updated to reflect Arizona’s lower individual income tax rates. Every Arizona employer is required to make this form available to its Arizona employees by January 31, 2023. The new A-4 form has seven new withholding election rate boxes while retaining both the zero withholding rate option and the line for additional Arizona withholding. If an employee fails to fill out the new A-4 form, the default rate will be 2.0%. Do not send these withholding forms to the Department, they should be kept by the employer and the employee with their tax records.
KOLD-TV
University of Arizona facing more criticism for TikTok harassment
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona is facing criticism for its response to harassment on TikTok. It comes after a student journalist at the school published an opinion to the Daily Wildcat about TikToker Lukas Pakter. After the story was published, Pakter took to his social...
KOLD-TV
Second Sunnyside board member resigns in two months
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A second member of the Sunnyside Unified School District’s board has resigned, the district announced on Monday, Oct. 31. Matthew Taylor, the Sunnyside Governing Board’s clerk, has stepped down. Taylor’s departure comes nearly two months after former board member Lizette Nunez’s resignation....
Asked & answered: Can drivers lane-split to make a right turn at a red light?
Operation Safe Roads is committed to making sure Arizona drivers have clarity for their commute. Can drivers lane-split to make a right turn at a red light?
kjzz.org
Voters to decide on rural groundwater in southeastern Arizona
As Arizona and other states throughout the Southwest have tried to manage water supplies throughout a historic drought, the Colorado River has gotten the bulk of the attention. But rural Arizonans are concerned about groundwater. In many rural areas, groundwater is the only source of water available. But it’s unregulated,...
'Absolutely ridiculous': Arizona county mulling ballot hand-counts rejects effort
FLORENCE, Pinal County — The elected leaders of an Arizona county who had considered following the lead of a rural county by expanding their hand-counts of ballots from next week’s election rejected the effort Wednesday. The majority on the Pinal County board of supervisors said they saw no...
KOLD-TV
Three juveniles hit near Sunnyside High in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three juveniles were hit by a vehicle near Sunnyside High in Tucson late Tuesday, Nov. 1. The Tucson Police Department said the accident happened at the intersection of Bilby Road and South Del Moral Boulevard, which is just west of the high school. All...
Marana High School student arrested for weapons comments
A Marana High School student was arrested after making "concerning comments about weapons" during class, according to the Marana Police Department.
prescottenews.com
Extra lanes are coming to Interstate 17: With a new flex lane, you’ll have to keep your eyes open – Bill Williams
When Arizona was a territory you could get a ride from Prescott to Phoenix on the Concord Stagecoach, replete with robberies by the highwaymen, right down the same path you take now. Interstate 17 was a stage coach trail before it was an Arizona federal highway; and the Black Canyon Freeway, started in 1956, wasn’t finished in northern Arizona until 1978, when the final stretch near Montezuma Castle opened to traffic near Camp Verde.
