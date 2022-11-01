ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Clayton News Daily

First-place Atlanta Falcons, with a new look, turn attention to Chargers

The first-place Falcons will look a bit different when they host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at 1 p.m. as they seek their third win in the past four games. The Falcons used the trade deadline to address their secondary that has allowed an NFL-high 306.9 passing yards per game by sending a conditional 2023 seventh-round pick to the Kansas City Chiefs for cornerback Rashad Fenton.
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Falcons’ Cordarrelle Patterson Activated From Injured Reserve

View the original article to see embedded media. The Falcons are set to welcome a key offensive weapon back to their lineup as they look to stay atop the NFC South entering their Week 9 matchup against the Chargers. Atlanta announced Saturday it has activated running back Cordarrelle Patterson from...
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Cooper Kupp Will Play for Rams vs. Buccaneers, McVay Says

Rams fans and fantasy football managers alike can breathe a sigh of relief as star wide receiver Cooper Kupp is available to play this weekend against the Buccaneers, coach Sean McVay said Friday, per The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue. Kupp sustained an ankle injury with just over a minute left...
TAMPA, FL

