The first-place Falcons will look a bit different when they host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at 1 p.m. as they seek their third win in the past four games. The Falcons used the trade deadline to address their secondary that has allowed an NFL-high 306.9 passing yards per game by sending a conditional 2023 seventh-round pick to the Kansas City Chiefs for cornerback Rashad Fenton.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO