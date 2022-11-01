Michigan bill on anatomical donor registry information moves to Senate Floor, bill on foster care placement responsibilities signed by Gov. Whitmer

Read full article on original website
Related
stateofreform.com
Simple title change could negatively impact mental health professionals, according to experts in support of SB 1124
A seemingly small change of title for certain mental health professionals could have a myriad of consequences, according to experts that testified in support of Senate Bill 1124 at a recent Senate Health Policy and Human Services Committee meeting. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector...
stateofreform.com
Rural Oregon hospital leaders discuss the unique challenges their organizations face
Rural hospital leaders discussed the challenges their facilities face, including staffing and retention issues, and efforts to address them at the 2022 Oregon State of Reform Health Policy Conference. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. Robert Duehmig, Interim Director at the...
stateofreform.com
Demand for older adult services is outpacing actual adults served, according to new UCLA Center for Health Policy Research data
According to research conducted by the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research, there is more demand for the state Multipurpose Senior Services Program (MSSP) and Community-Based Adult Services (CBAS) than is currently being met. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. A...
stateofreform.com
Oregon Democrats, Republicans highlight behavioral health and workforce shortages as healthcare focus areas
Oregon lawmakers on both sides of the aisle highlighted healthcare areas they intend to focus on, including behavioral health and workforce shortages, during the 2022 Oregon State of Reform Health Policy Conference. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. Sen. Kate Lieber...
stateofreform.com
2023 Texas State of Reform Health Policy Conference
The 2023 Texas State of Reform Health Policy Conference is once again going to take place in-person in Austin on March 3rd, 2023!. State of Reform pulls together practitioners, thought leaders, and policymakers – each working to improve the health care system in their own way – into a unified conversation in a single place. It is sure to be one of the most diverse statewide gatherings of senior health care leaders, and one of the most important events in Texas health care. If you are interested in understanding what occurs at the nexus of health care and politics, then this is the conference for you!
stateofreform.com
Expert says health care affordability will continue to decrease in California’s 2023 marketplace
According to data recently released by the California Health Care Foundation (CHCF), California health plans insured 34.3 million enrollees in 2021. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. Of these enrollees, 14.1 million were covered by commercial plans, 14.7 million were covered...
stateofreform.com
HMA working to develop SDOH transformation plan to help improve Hawaiians’ health outcomes
Health Management Associates (HMA) is working to develop a statewide social determinants of health (SDOH) transformation plan to help improve Hawaiians’ health outcomes. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. The plan will help identify, evaluate, and reduce health disparities based...
stateofreform.com
Honolulu to make more than 100 affordable housing units available for low-income Hawaiians
The city of Honolulu will make more than 100 new affordable housing rental units available for low-income Hawaiians as it acquired the former home of Hawaii Tokai International College. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. Units will be located at the...
Comments / 0