Zeldin, Hudson Valley Republicans hold ‘Get out the Vote’ rally in Mahopac
He was joined by Republican candidates from Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties to encourage their supporters to participate in the last days of early voting this weekend.
President Biden to campaign with Gov. Hochul in Yonkers Sunday
The visit comes two days before what has turned into a competitive race between Hochul, who is seeking her first four-year term in office, and Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin.
Governor candidate Lee Zeldin joins Bronx residents at community church
Bronx residents gathered at a community church in Crotona Park to meet with Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin. Officials at the event say that many of the Bronx residents present are former Democrats who are crossing party lines for the first time due to crime. “We have to change, we...
West Hartford police: 'Armed and dangerous' wanted in connection to Joseph's University shooting
They say the firearm used in the incident has not been recovered.
Westchester DA: Gang member found guilty in 2021 Yonkers assault
Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah says a member of the 300 Bloodhound Brims street gang faces five to 25 years in state prison for the assault.
Greenburgh Black Lives Matter mural suffering damage
Harper showed News 12 damage caused by bird droppings, water and rain since the mural, located underneath the I-287 overpass on Manhattan Avenue in Greenburgh, was completed two months ago.
‘Worst day of my life.’ Mom recalls son’s death amid legislation to prevent fatal 'frontover' crashes
Peter was playing in the driveway at his grandparents’ house in Norwalk, something he did all the time, when his grandfather pulled in, but couldn't see his grandson from the driver's seat. Peter was hit and killed.
Man wanted for fleeing from officer in Medford
Police say an officer saw the man driving on Granny Road, speeding and crossing a double line into oncoming traffic.
Young people in Mount Vernon transform lives through Youth Shelter Program
A collaborative approach to the criminal justice system in Mount Vernon is proving to be successful in fighting the root causes of crime and preventing re-offenses, particularly among teens and young adults.
Suffolk police: Small plane crashes in West Babylon cemetery; 2 injured
Suffolk County police said the crash at Beth Moses Cemetery occurred just before 2 p.m.
Sag Harbor residents angry with school district's proposed athletic facility
Citizens of Sag Harbor say the toxins in the artificial turf that would be used for the field would be hazardous to the environment and residents' health.
FBI raids multiple New Jersey areas in nationwide catalytic converter theft bust
FBI agents raided several New Jersey locations during a crackdown on a nationwide catalytic converter theft ring. At least three locations were raided. FBI agents moved pallets and boxes from a Wrightstown scrapyard into a truck, while agents in Holmdel raided a home. According to the DOJ, that Homdel home...
Police: Poughkeepsie man, 77, sold drugs near Dutchess Community College
Police say Charles Faircloth, of Poughkeepsie, was arrested after a search warrant was executed in his apartment in the Pendell Commons complex.
Lesson about white privilege and racism gets shut down in Somers classroom
News 12 was told some students messaged their parents about the lesson and then parents contacted the Somers School District Superintendent Dr. Raymond H. Blanch.
Vote 2022: Candidate for Dutchess County Sheriff's Office could make history
Two close friends are battling for a four-year term in the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office -- one is a man with decades of experience and the other is a woman looking to make history. Acting Sheriff Kirk Imperati is going against Jillian Hanlon. Hanlon, a Democrat, has decades of experience,...
Newburgh store sells $1M Powerball second place winning ticket
A second place prize ticket worth $1 million was sold at Smokes 4 Less at 59 North Plank Road in Newburgh.
Queens man arrested for stealing $52K cash and payroll checks from a vehicle in Yorktown
Oscar Javier Barrera Pena, 46, was charged with grand larceny and is being held in the Westchester County Jail.
Bridgeport police: Suspect wanted for stealing $10,000 in jewelry from store
Bridgeport police are asking for the public’s help identifying a local man who stole $10,000 worth of jewelry from a store.
Santa's Village lights up American Christmas in Mount Vernon
The company is opening it’s door to the public today with an illuminated walk-through of Santa’s Village.
Dutchess County man arrested for sending indecent images to minors
A Dutchess County man has been arrested for disseminating indecent material to minors. The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office says Hayez D. Prelich, 25, of Pine Plains, was charged in early 2022 for indecent images to minors using social media, but failed to appear for his court appearances. He was located...
