Abilene, TX

Lone Star 1280

Chorus Abilene Brings Roaring 20s Back With Casino Night

The roaring 20s are returning to Abilene when Abilene's musical group known as Chorus Abilene will be holding a special fundraiser at a Speakeasy known as the Witherspoon in Downtown Abilene. This event is being touted as the likes of which has never been seen before in Abilene or the Big Country.
ABILENE, TX
Lone Star 1280

Abilene’s Downtown Train Tracks Have Big History in This Area

Some of us see and hear it every day. If you work or live along North 1st or South 1st streets, you most likely see and hear it at intervals all day long. Every morning I come into the radio station on South 1st, there's no mistaking that massively loud horn. There's just no way you can live in Abilene and not notice the trains barreling through town several times each day.
ABILENE, TX
MIX 92-5

Feels Good To Be Back: 5 Things I’ve Missed Most About Living In Abilene

It's been six months now since I returned to Abilene and I've got to tell you: things are different. For the first month, just finding my way around the city again was an adventure. My time back in Abilene has been fast and furious, to say the least. It's been great re-establishing relationships again, eating the food Abilene has to offer, and taking in the sights and sounds I remember so well.
ABILENE, TX
KLST/KSAN

National Weather Service San Angelo radar down until Friday

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The US National Weather Service KSJT radar for Abilene and San Angelo will be down until Friday afternoon. The NWS informed the community through a Facebook post regarding the radar being down with possible weather on the way that the issue is currently being worked on and should be resolved by […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

‘We were shocked’: Big sister of South Abilene trick-or-treater describes finding chocolate bar with needle handed out on Halloween

ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – An Abilene woman reported finding a needle in a child’s candy bar after trick-or-treating on Halloween Monday. In Wednesday’s police reports, the Abilene Police Department (APD) said a ‘foreign object’ was found in a candy bar while out trick-or-treating in South Abilene. It was an incident labeled as Tampering with a […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘This is something that happens daily here in Abilene’: Restaurant owner’s arrest shines light on local human trafficking

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Underfed, unpaid, and overworked – these conditions are only the beginning of what one undocumented Immigrant says he faced while working at the Fun Noodle Bar on Southwest Drive in Abilene. Owner Hai Zhuang was taken into custody Wednesday on a warrant for human trafficking. This come as court documents revealed a […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

New potential developments in Abilene, residents voice concerns about what this will do to their homes

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The planning and zoning commission are recommending a zoning change for new housing and other developments on land near West Lake Road, heading out to Lake Fort Phantom. Some residents in the area are voicing their concerns, worried they might lose what they call home. Willie Talamantez, resident of Pleasant Homes Mobile Community […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘Hate like this has no place in Abilene’: Residents react to antisemitic material scattered in local neighborhoods

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Baggies filled with rocks and antisemitic flyers were thrown into yards in some Abilene neighborhoods on Saturday night. The flyers containing extremely offensive stereotypes and accusations of the Jewish faith. “It’s pretty horrific. Hate like this has no place in Abilene,” says James Wiser, an Old Elmwood resident who moved to […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Southtown Showdown: How some Abilene families are rooting for both Wylie and Cooper High School

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Wylie and Cooper High School Football fans are gearing up for Southtown Showdown, an annual football game between the two schools. Tyler Edwards, Cooper High School Associate Principal, said West Texas football games are next level. “Fans are really into it screaming yelling the players — it’s just wild– a wild […]
WYLIE, TX
High School Football PRO

Hawley, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

HAWLEY, TX
colemantoday.com

Newest Coleman Resident First to Use New Hospital

Coleman, Texas (November 1, 2022) – Born on October 31, 2022, and weighing in at 7 lbs., 12 oz., Hudson Case Self was the first patient transferred to the new addition of Coleman County Medical Center (CCMC), taking residence in the hospital’s new nursery. “Of course his mother,...
COLEMAN, TX
Lone Star 1280

Need A Last Minute Costume in Abilene? Try These 5 Stores

The blood-curdling countdown is on: Halloween arises this Monday. Have you decided which costume you're wearing? One of the best parts of the holiday - for children and grown-ups alike - is dressing in costume. With plenty of fall festivals, trunk-or-treats and other community activities in which to participate, and with all the incoming holiday hustle-and-bustle, you may be in a crunch to come up with a creative ensemble.
ABILENE, TX
Lone Star 1280

Lone Star 1280

