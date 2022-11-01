ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

newschannel20.com

Aetna and Carle Health reach tentative agreement

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Carle Health and Aetna have reached a tentative agreement on an Aetna Medicare Advantage PPO contract. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, for Carle hospitals and provider offices in central Illinois and surrounding communities. This contract will allow medicare-eligible state retirees to continue to be seen by...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
beckerspayer.com

BCBS Illinois, Springfield Clinic dispute still unresolved 1 year later

Nearly a year after contract negotiations between Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois and Springfield Clinic fell through, the two sides are still negotiating without a resolution in sight, WCIA reported Nov. 3. The number of affected patients is disputed by the two sides. BCBS Illinois says 55,000 patients are...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
beckerspayer.com

1 in 3 people transition insurance after giving birth: Study

More than 1 in 3 beneficiaries transition insurance 12 months before or after giving birth, a study published in JAMA Network Open Nov. 3 found. The study, authored by researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst School of Public Health and Health Sciences, examined over 97,000 births in Massachusetts from 2015 to 2017.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Carle Health to take over UnityPoint Health Central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Carle Health has signed a strategic affiliation agreement with UnityPoint Health – Central Illinois and UnityPoint Health to replace UnityPoint Health as the parent organization of the Central Illinois hospital systems. UnityPoint Health – Central Illinois includes Methodist, Proctor, and Pekin hospitals, affiliated clinics,...
PEORIA, IL
advantagenews.com

Over 132,000 Illinois public employees make over six figures

An audit of Illinois public employee salaries and pensions found a staggering number of people were in the six-figure club. The nonprofit government watchdog organization OpenTheBooks.com found educators, city managers, bus drivers and even barbers were pulling in over $100,000 a year. A total of 132,188 public employees made six-figure salaries, costing taxpayers $17 billion.
ILLINOIS STATE
Magic 95.1

Illinois cattle farmers get creative to tackle high feed costs

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — The cost of hay and cattle feed is up 35% over the past year, and Illinois cattle farmers are coping by thinking outside the box when it comes to livestock feed. Cattle producers have always been good at coming up with creative ways to keep...
ILLINOIS STATE
beckerspayer.com

Amerigroup Texas partners with tech developer to increase number of mental health providers

Amerigroup Texas is partnering with Movito, a healthcare technology developer, to increase the number of mental health therapists in rural, remote and underserved areas. There is a pool of pre-licensed therapists in Texas who need to complete two years of supervised work to earn their full license. In remote areas, it can be difficult to find a provider to supervise this practice.
1470 WMBD

Pritzker: New jobs coming to central Illinois chocolate plant

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — There will be roughly 200 new jobs coming to central Illinois now that a high end chocolate maker is buliding a new factory in nearby Bloomington. Ferrero has announced plans to build a brand new Kinder Bueno plant in a planned $214 million expansion. Governor J.B....
BLOOMINGTON, IL
beckerspayer.com

Horizon BCBS given OK to reorganize as a mutual holding company

The New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance has approved Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey's application to reorganize its corporate structure as a nonprofit mutual holding company. The reorganization allows Horizon to create for-profit subsidiaries through the acquisition of providers or pharmacy benefit managers. Critics of the...
97X

Did You Know Minors Under 21 Can Legally Drink In Illinois?

You gotta love random laws and especially the weird loopholes and Illinois definitely has one. For a lot of us, turning 21 means a big boozy celebration as you're now legal to drink. I went to Margaritaville party for mine. For the first few years of the "officially legal" privilege, you're excited to be carded at the bars (then you get old and it becomes a compliment if it even happens at all).
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Illinois Drivers: You May be Eligible for a $4K Rebate Depending On What Kind of Car You Have

Sure, it costs to have a car. But the state of Illinois may end up paying you up to $4,000 to own one. The catch? It's got to be 100% electric. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday announced a "second funding cycle" for the state's Electric Vehicle Rebate Program, a plan that offers those who purchase an all-electric vehicle the chance to get a rebate worth up to $4,000.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Illinois again giving $4K rebates to residents who buy electric vehicles

CHICAGO - Illinois residents have another chance to receive a rebate for the purchase of an electric vehicle. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has announced round two of the Electric Vehicle Rebate Program. Residents can get a $4,000 rebate for purchasing an electric vehicle, or a $1500 rebate for the...
ILLINOIS STATE
beckerspayer.com

3 states taking on prior authorization reforms in 2022

In late October, Pennsylvania state lawmakers sent a bill aiming to streamline the prior authorization process to the governor's desk, making it one of several states that have taken steps to reform that process this year. Here is what Pennsylvania and two other states have done in 2022:. Michigan: In...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

