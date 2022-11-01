Read full article on original website
newschannel20.com
Aetna and Carle Health reach tentative agreement
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Carle Health and Aetna have reached a tentative agreement on an Aetna Medicare Advantage PPO contract. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, for Carle hospitals and provider offices in central Illinois and surrounding communities. This contract will allow medicare-eligible state retirees to continue to be seen by...
beckerspayer.com
BCBS Illinois, Springfield Clinic dispute still unresolved 1 year later
Nearly a year after contract negotiations between Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois and Springfield Clinic fell through, the two sides are still negotiating without a resolution in sight, WCIA reported Nov. 3. The number of affected patients is disputed by the two sides. BCBS Illinois says 55,000 patients are...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Illinois AG sues to stop Jewel-Osco parent Albertsons from paying $4 billion dividend
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has sued grocery giants Kroger and Albertsons, which announced in October they plan to merge, over a nearly $4 billion payment scheduled to go out to Albertsons shareholders in November. Kroger, which owns Mariano’s, said in October that it planned to acquire Albertsons, which owns...
beckerspayer.com
1 in 3 people transition insurance after giving birth: Study
More than 1 in 3 beneficiaries transition insurance 12 months before or after giving birth, a study published in JAMA Network Open Nov. 3 found. The study, authored by researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst School of Public Health and Health Sciences, examined over 97,000 births in Massachusetts from 2015 to 2017.
Central Illinois Proud
Carle Health to take over UnityPoint Health Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Carle Health has signed a strategic affiliation agreement with UnityPoint Health – Central Illinois and UnityPoint Health to replace UnityPoint Health as the parent organization of the Central Illinois hospital systems. UnityPoint Health – Central Illinois includes Methodist, Proctor, and Pekin hospitals, affiliated clinics,...
advantagenews.com
Over 132,000 Illinois public employees make over six figures
An audit of Illinois public employee salaries and pensions found a staggering number of people were in the six-figure club. The nonprofit government watchdog organization OpenTheBooks.com found educators, city managers, bus drivers and even barbers were pulling in over $100,000 a year. A total of 132,188 public employees made six-figure salaries, costing taxpayers $17 billion.
Can you trust what Illinois is telling you about Amendment 1?
Now they’re trying to sneak through another Constitutional Amendment. Which begs the question, why not just pass a law? A Constitutional Amendment is a BIG step.
Magic 95.1
Illinois cattle farmers get creative to tackle high feed costs
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — The cost of hay and cattle feed is up 35% over the past year, and Illinois cattle farmers are coping by thinking outside the box when it comes to livestock feed. Cattle producers have always been good at coming up with creative ways to keep...
beckerspayer.com
Amerigroup Texas partners with tech developer to increase number of mental health providers
Amerigroup Texas is partnering with Movito, a healthcare technology developer, to increase the number of mental health therapists in rural, remote and underserved areas. There is a pool of pre-licensed therapists in Texas who need to complete two years of supervised work to earn their full license. In remote areas, it can be difficult to find a provider to supervise this practice.
1470 WMBD
Pritzker: New jobs coming to central Illinois chocolate plant
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — There will be roughly 200 new jobs coming to central Illinois now that a high end chocolate maker is buliding a new factory in nearby Bloomington. Ferrero has announced plans to build a brand new Kinder Bueno plant in a planned $214 million expansion. Governor J.B....
beckerspayer.com
Horizon BCBS given OK to reorganize as a mutual holding company
The New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance has approved Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey's application to reorganize its corporate structure as a nonprofit mutual holding company. The reorganization allows Horizon to create for-profit subsidiaries through the acquisition of providers or pharmacy benefit managers. Critics of the...
Did You Know Minors Under 21 Can Legally Drink In Illinois?
You gotta love random laws and especially the weird loopholes and Illinois definitely has one. For a lot of us, turning 21 means a big boozy celebration as you're now legal to drink. I went to Margaritaville party for mine. For the first few years of the "officially legal" privilege, you're excited to be carded at the bars (then you get old and it becomes a compliment if it even happens at all).
WAND TV
$208 Million in federal funding going towards helping Illinoisans heat their homes this winter
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)– $208,170,481 in federal funding will soon be made available through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) to help Illinoisans pay the rising cost of home heating bills this winter. U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin...
northernpublicradio.org
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker moves to make abortion more accessible to people in prisons
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker pledged to remove a barrier to abortion for people in prison after a WBEZ investigation found incarcerated people had to pay for the procedure and the wages of the correctional officer required to accompany them to appointments outside the prison. “Moving forward, abortion procedures and their...
What is Amendment 1 on the Ballot in Illinois? Here's What to Know About the Proposal
As Illinois voters head to the polls for the general election, they'll be asked to vote on a potential amendment to the state's constitution known as the "Workers' Rights Amendment." But what exactly is it and what would it change?. The amendment will ask voters whether they wish to establish...
Illinois Drivers: You May be Eligible for a $4K Rebate Depending On What Kind of Car You Have
Sure, it costs to have a car. But the state of Illinois may end up paying you up to $4,000 to own one. The catch? It's got to be 100% electric. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday announced a "second funding cycle" for the state's Electric Vehicle Rebate Program, a plan that offers those who purchase an all-electric vehicle the chance to get a rebate worth up to $4,000.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois again giving $4K rebates to residents who buy electric vehicles
CHICAGO - Illinois residents have another chance to receive a rebate for the purchase of an electric vehicle. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has announced round two of the Electric Vehicle Rebate Program. Residents can get a $4,000 rebate for purchasing an electric vehicle, or a $1500 rebate for the...
Herald & Review
Election Day forecast: Illinois statehouse reporter Brenden Moore's predictions
SPRINGFIELD — Earlier this year, what once seemed like an inevitably good year for Republicans was thrown out of whack by the Supreme Court decision reversing Roe v. Wade, which ended the constitutional right to an abortion. Democrats started to believe that they could defy political gravity and avoid...
beckerspayer.com
3 states taking on prior authorization reforms in 2022
In late October, Pennsylvania state lawmakers sent a bill aiming to streamline the prior authorization process to the governor's desk, making it one of several states that have taken steps to reform that process this year. Here is what Pennsylvania and two other states have done in 2022:. Michigan: In...
Incumbents and those looking to get elected to Illinois' statehouse sound off on vaccine mandates for kids
(The Center Square) – In the wake of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending the COVID-19 vaccine be included on the schedule of youth vaccines next year, candidates for office are chiming in on who should make the decision. Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who had mandated the...
