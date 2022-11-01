Read full article on original website
Related
The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month
You're planning to retire in the not-so-distant future, which means you'll be living on a fixed income. Therefore, you're looking for a new hometown where you can enjoy life while stretching your...
Your State Is Offering $500 to $1,500 For Heating Bill Help
Winter is coming. Every single American state has a fund to help people keep their heat on in the cold season. These programs target the most vulnerable groups of low and middle-income households.
Here are the states with the best and worst health care systems
The COVID-19 pandemic turned healthcare in the United States into a constant topic of national conversation and has forced millions of people to make access to good, or better, healthcare a top priority. A recent analysis from Better Benefits Guide looked at all 50 states and ranked them from best...
beckerspayer.com
UnitedHealthcare has 28% of Medicare Advantage market nationwide
UnitedHealthcare has the largest share of the Medicare Advantage market, according to a study from the American Medical Association. The 2022 "Competition in Health Insurance" report, published Nov. 1, analyzed the market shares for insurers on the state and city level. UnitedHealthcare had 28 percent of the Medicare Advantage market...
beckerspayer.com
Is Medicare Advantage defrauding the government? 7 experts weigh in
Though Medicare Advantage was designed to help lower federal healthcare expenditures, recent reporting from The New York Times has thrust allegations of payers defrauding the government through the program back into the limelight. To date, nearly every major insurance company has been accused of or settled allegations of Medicare Advantage...
calmatters.network
Big Medicare changes on the horizon
Those enrolled in Medicare could see some big changes in coming months. Out-of-pocket costs for a month’s supply of insulin will be capped at $35, and vaccines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be free beginning Jan. 1, 2023. And for the first time ever, the health care program will be able to negotiate directly with drug manufacturers to lower the price of some of the costliest, brand-name drugs.
Pharmacies Reporting Shortages Of Widely Prescribed Antibiotic
Wholesalers have been limiting how much amoxicillin pharmacies can buy.
Consumer Reports.org
The Pros and Cons of Medicare Advantage
If you’re one of the 64 million Americans enrolled in Medicare, you know that a deluge has begun. In your mailbox and on TV you’re being inundated with ads for Medicare Advantage plans, star-powered by the likes of William Shatner, all promising great care with low- or zero-cost premiums.
A Boyfriend Can Be a Dependent for Tax Purposes — Must Meet These 4 Factors
There are plenty of reasons why you might financially support your boyfriend that don’t involve a so-called “deadbeat” in the mix. Whether they’re a stay-at-home parent, switching careers, or something else entirely, that’s your business. Article continues below advertisement. If you do support your boyfriend,...
qhubonews.com
FACT SHEET: By The Numbers: Millions of Americans Would Lose Health Care Coverage, Benefits, and Protections Under Congressional Republicans’ Plans
President Biden’s top priority is to lower costs for the American people. He was proud to sign the Inflation Reduction Act into law, taking on Big Pharma to allow Medicare to negotiate prescription drug costs for the first time, capping seniors’ drug costs at the pharmacy and the cost of insulin, and lowering health insurance premiums for people who get coverage through the Affordable Care Act. President Biden and Congressional Democrats are committed to protecting and strengthening Social Security and Medicare.
beckerspayer.com
'The house always wins': Insurers' record profits clash with hospitals' hardship
With most healthcare organizations having now released their third quarter earnings, the gap between provider and payer profits continues to widen. The nation's largest insurers, UnitedHealth Group and Elevance Health, reported profits that were 28 percent and 7 percent higher than the same period last year, respectively. UnitedHealth raked in $5.3 billion, while Elevance took in $1.6 billion.
You Are Not Eligible For Social Security Benefits
Many Americans include Social Security (SS) benefits in their retirement plans. They see it as a replacement income when they leave the labor force. But not all Social Security contributors are eligible for the benefit.
As Health Insurance Open Enrollment Begins, Here's How To Spot Scams
Scams are common during open enrollment. Here, experts explain how to be on the lookout for signs of health insurance scams versus legitimate coverage plans.
Many Seniors Get Payment Of Up To $1,657
A Social Security payment is going out by Thanksgiving. The payment of up to $1,657 will go to 64 million beneficiaries. It is for people who began collecting Social Security before May 1997. They get their monthly payment on the third day of each month. (source)
beckerspayer.com
Senate report pushes more Medicare Advantage rules because of 'misleading and aggressive' marketing
Senate Finance Committee Democrats are pushing for tighter regulation of Medicare Advantage marketing from CMS and Congress. In a report published Nov. 3, the Finance Committee members urge several actions from Congress and CMS, including closing loopholes that allow brokers to cold call older adults, monitoring Medicare Advantage disenrollment patterns and supporting unbiased sources of information for Medicare enrollees.
beckerspayer.com
10 states with least competitive commercial insurance markets
Alabama has the most concentrated commercial health insurance market in the U.S., making it the state with the least competitive market, according to a Nov. 1 analysis from the American Medical Association. For the 2022 study of U.S. health insurance markets, researchers with AMA analyzed market concentration in 383 metropolitan...
beckerspayer.com
Touting growth, sweating star ratings: What payer CEOs said about Medicare Advantage this fall
Medicare Advantage open enrollment is underway, and payers are expecting to see even more older adults choose the plans over traditional Medicare. As payers expand markets and plan for growth, some are concerned about the impact of CMS' plan quality ratings, which determine the quality bonus payments payers are eligible from the federal government. The end of pandemic-era methodologies meant many plans saw their ratings take a hit.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
New Medicare Drug Benefits to Begin in January
New prescription drug benefits for Medicare beneficiaries — including a cap on insulin costs — passed by Congress and signed into law by President Biden as part of the Inflation Reduction Act will begin in phases starting in January 2023, according to an announcement from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
beckerspayer.com
Amerigroup Texas partners with tech developer to increase number of mental health providers
Amerigroup Texas is partnering with Movito, a healthcare technology developer, to increase the number of mental health therapists in rural, remote and underserved areas. There is a pool of pre-licensed therapists in Texas who need to complete two years of supervised work to earn their full license. In remote areas, it can be difficult to find a provider to supervise this practice.
beckerspayer.com
Q&A: Elevance Health's first health equity officer on partnering with Harvard to address Medicaid inequities
Darrell Gray II, MD, is the inaugural chief health equity officer at Elevance Health, where he's now spent just over one year leading a company-wide strategy to advance health equity for 45 million members. A graduate of Morehouse College and Howard University College of Medicine, he's on a mission to...
