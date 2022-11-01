ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

beckerspayer.com

UnitedHealthcare has 28% of Medicare Advantage market nationwide

UnitedHealthcare has the largest share of the Medicare Advantage market, according to a study from the American Medical Association. The 2022 "Competition in Health Insurance" report, published Nov. 1, analyzed the market shares for insurers on the state and city level. UnitedHealthcare had 28 percent of the Medicare Advantage market...
MICHIGAN STATE
beckerspayer.com

Is Medicare Advantage defrauding the government? 7 experts weigh in

Though Medicare Advantage was designed to help lower federal healthcare expenditures, recent reporting from The New York Times has thrust allegations of payers defrauding the government through the program back into the limelight. To date, nearly every major insurance company has been accused of or settled allegations of Medicare Advantage...
calmatters.network

Big Medicare changes on the horizon

Those enrolled in Medicare could see some big changes in coming months. Out-of-pocket costs for a month’s supply of insulin will be capped at $35, and vaccines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be free beginning Jan. 1, 2023. And for the first time ever, the health care program will be able to negotiate directly with drug manufacturers to lower the price of some of the costliest, brand-name drugs.
Consumer Reports.org

The Pros and Cons of Medicare Advantage

If you’re one of the 64 million Americans enrolled in Medicare, you know that a deluge has begun. In your mailbox and on TV you’re being inundated with ads for Medicare Advantage plans, star-powered by the likes of William Shatner, all promising great care with low- or zero-cost premiums.
CONNECTICUT STATE
qhubonews.com

FACT SHEET: By The Numbers: Millions of Americans Would Lose Health Care Coverage, Benefits, and Protections Under Congressional Republicans’ Plans

President Biden’s top priority is to lower costs for the American people. He was proud to sign the Inflation Reduction Act into law, taking on Big Pharma to allow Medicare to negotiate prescription drug costs for the first time, capping seniors’ drug costs at the pharmacy and the cost of insulin, and lowering health insurance premiums for people who get coverage through the Affordable Care Act. President Biden and Congressional Democrats are committed to protecting and strengthening Social Security and Medicare.
FLORIDA STATE
beckerspayer.com

'The house always wins': Insurers' record profits clash with hospitals' hardship

With most healthcare organizations having now released their third quarter earnings, the gap between provider and payer profits continues to widen. The nation's largest insurers, UnitedHealth Group and Elevance Health, reported profits that were 28 percent and 7 percent higher than the same period last year, respectively. UnitedHealth raked in $5.3 billion, while Elevance took in $1.6 billion.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Cadrene Heslop

Many Seniors Get Payment Of Up To $1,657

A Social Security payment is going out by Thanksgiving. The payment of up to $1,657 will go to 64 million beneficiaries. It is for people who began collecting Social Security before May 1997. They get their monthly payment on the third day of each month. (source)
beckerspayer.com

Senate report pushes more Medicare Advantage rules because of 'misleading and aggressive' marketing

Senate Finance Committee Democrats are pushing for tighter regulation of Medicare Advantage marketing from CMS and Congress. In a report published Nov. 3, the Finance Committee members urge several actions from Congress and CMS, including closing loopholes that allow brokers to cold call older adults, monitoring Medicare Advantage disenrollment patterns and supporting unbiased sources of information for Medicare enrollees.
MISSOURI STATE
beckerspayer.com

10 states with least competitive commercial insurance markets

Alabama has the most concentrated commercial health insurance market in the U.S., making it the state with the least competitive market, according to a Nov. 1 analysis from the American Medical Association. For the 2022 study of U.S. health insurance markets, researchers with AMA analyzed market concentration in 383 metropolitan...
ALABAMA STATE
beckerspayer.com

Touting growth, sweating star ratings: What payer CEOs said about Medicare Advantage this fall

Medicare Advantage open enrollment is underway, and payers are expecting to see even more older adults choose the plans over traditional Medicare. As payers expand markets and plan for growth, some are concerned about the impact of CMS' plan quality ratings, which determine the quality bonus payments payers are eligible from the federal government. The end of pandemic-era methodologies meant many plans saw their ratings take a hit.
FLORIDA STATE
diabetesselfmanagement.com

New Medicare Drug Benefits to Begin in January

New prescription drug benefits for Medicare beneficiaries — including a cap on insulin costs — passed by Congress and signed into law by President Biden as part of the Inflation Reduction Act will begin in phases starting in January 2023, according to an announcement from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
beckerspayer.com

Amerigroup Texas partners with tech developer to increase number of mental health providers

Amerigroup Texas is partnering with Movito, a healthcare technology developer, to increase the number of mental health therapists in rural, remote and underserved areas. There is a pool of pre-licensed therapists in Texas who need to complete two years of supervised work to earn their full license. In remote areas, it can be difficult to find a provider to supervise this practice.

