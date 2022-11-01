Those enrolled in Medicare could see some big changes in coming months. Out-of-pocket costs for a month’s supply of insulin will be capped at $35, and vaccines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be free beginning Jan. 1, 2023. And for the first time ever, the health care program will be able to negotiate directly with drug manufacturers to lower the price of some of the costliest, brand-name drugs.

1 DAY AGO