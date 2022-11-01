Read full article on original website
Is Medicare Advantage defrauding the government? 7 experts weigh in
Though Medicare Advantage was designed to help lower federal healthcare expenditures, recent reporting from The New York Times has thrust allegations of payers defrauding the government through the program back into the limelight. To date, nearly every major insurance company has been accused of or settled allegations of Medicare Advantage...
Q&A: Elevance Health's first health equity officer on partnering with Harvard to address Medicaid inequities
Darrell Gray II, MD, is the inaugural chief health equity officer at Elevance Health, where he's now spent just over one year leading a company-wide strategy to advance health equity for 45 million members. A graduate of Morehouse College and Howard University College of Medicine, he's on a mission to...
Touting growth, sweating star ratings: What payer CEOs said about Medicare Advantage this fall
Medicare Advantage open enrollment is underway, and payers are expecting to see even more older adults choose the plans over traditional Medicare. As payers expand markets and plan for growth, some are concerned about the impact of CMS' plan quality ratings, which determine the quality bonus payments payers are eligible from the federal government. The end of pandemic-era methodologies meant many plans saw their ratings take a hit.
Amerigroup Texas partners with tech developer to increase number of mental health providers
Amerigroup Texas is partnering with Movito, a healthcare technology developer, to increase the number of mental health therapists in rural, remote and underserved areas. There is a pool of pre-licensed therapists in Texas who need to complete two years of supervised work to earn their full license. In remote areas, it can be difficult to find a provider to supervise this practice.
Centene uses subsidiaries to amplify political donations, report says
Centene has donated to political candidates in states where it is up for Medicaid contract selection or defending itself against overbilling accusations, sometimes through multiple subsidiaries, according to a Kaiser Health News report published Nov. 4. Centene has amplified donations by giving through multiple subsidiaries to the governors of Nevada,...
Alignment Healthcare's losses continue to shrink as market share grows
Alignment Healthcare's overall losses are continuing to improve as the Medicare Advantage provider adds members and offerings. The company's net loss for the third quarter of 2022 was $40.2 million, down from $45.8 million in 2021. Membership in Alignment Healthcare's Medicare Advantage plan is up 14 percent year over year,...
How Kaiser Permanente built some of the nation's highest-quality health plans
Kaiser Permanente's health plans often top lists for quality rankings. The Oakland, Calif.-based payer-provider plans took the top spot for Medicaid, Medicare and commercial plan ratings from the National Committee for Quality Assurance in 2022. What's behind Kaiser's consistent high marks? An integrated model, easy access to preventive care, and...
Senate report pushes more Medicare Advantage rules because of 'misleading and aggressive' marketing
Senate Finance Committee Democrats are pushing for tighter regulation of Medicare Advantage marketing from CMS and Congress. In a report published Nov. 3, the Finance Committee members urge several actions from Congress and CMS, including closing loopholes that allow brokers to cold call older adults, monitoring Medicare Advantage disenrollment patterns and supporting unbiased sources of information for Medicare enrollees.
UnitedHealthcare, Upstate University Hospital dispute could affect 20,000 patients
About 20,000 patients could be left out of network if UnitedHealthcare and Syracuse, N.Y.-based SUNY Upstate University Hospital are unable to reach a new contract before the current one expires Dec. 31, syracuse.com reported Nov. 3. UnitedHealthcare said the dispute affects its beneficiaries with the following plans:. Medicare Advantage. UnitedHealthcare...
Strategies for addressing 'Medicaid churn': Viewpoint
Millions of people are expected to lose Medicaid coverage when the federal public health emergency ends. This challenge presents an opportunity for states to address the issues of "Medicaid churn," researchers at New York City-based New York University and Boston-based Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health write in a Nov. 3 JAMA Health Forum paper.
Highmark, Allegheny Health to launch Cedar payer-provider billing platform
Health insurer Highmark Inc. and associated healthcare system Allegheny Health Network, based in Pittsburgh, will be the first to launch a payer-provider patient billing platform from healthcare billing company Cedar. With the Payer Intelligence Layer, Cedar can integrate data from health insurers and providers to help create a single source...
'The house always wins': Insurers' record profits clash with hospitals' hardship
With most healthcare organizations having now released their third quarter earnings, the gap between provider and payer profits continues to widen. The nation's largest insurers, UnitedHealth Group and Elevance Health, reported profits that were 28 percent and 7 percent higher than the same period last year, respectively. UnitedHealth raked in $5.3 billion, while Elevance took in $1.6 billion.
1 in 3 people transition insurance after giving birth: Study
More than 1 in 3 beneficiaries transition insurance 12 months before or after giving birth, a study published in JAMA Network Open Nov. 3 found. The study, authored by researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst School of Public Health and Health Sciences, examined over 97,000 births in Massachusetts from 2015 to 2017.
78% of hospitals say their relationships with payers are getting worse
Hospitals are growing increasingly frustrated with payers, a survey from the American Hospital Association found. The survey, published Nov. 2, included responses from 772 hospitals. Of those surveyed, 78 percent said their relationships with commercial insurers are getting worse. Around 1 in 5 reported their relationships have stayed the same, and less than 1 percent said they are getting better.
Hundreds of ACA, Medicare call center workers strike over pay, working conditions
More than 650 ACA and Medicare call center workers went on strike on the first day of the ACA open enrollment period, Nov. 1, over pay and working conditions. The strike occurred at some of federal contractor Maximus' largest call centers in Bogalusa, La.; Hattiesburg, Miss.; London, Miss.; and Chester, Va., according to a Nov. 1 news release shared with Becker's.
