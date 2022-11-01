Read full article on original website
Related
beckerspayer.com
UnitedHealthcare has 28% of Medicare Advantage market nationwide
UnitedHealthcare has the largest share of the Medicare Advantage market, according to a study from the American Medical Association. The 2022 "Competition in Health Insurance" report, published Nov. 1, analyzed the market shares for insurers on the state and city level. UnitedHealthcare had 28 percent of the Medicare Advantage market...
beckerspayer.com
'The house always wins': Insurers' record profits clash with hospitals' hardship
With most healthcare organizations having now released their third quarter earnings, the gap between provider and payer profits continues to widen. The nation's largest insurers, UnitedHealth Group and Elevance Health, reported profits that were 28 percent and 7 percent higher than the same period last year, respectively. UnitedHealth raked in $5.3 billion, while Elevance took in $1.6 billion.
4 Best Credit Cards for Retirees
The credit card industry is so competitive that you can find a card that serves just about any need. This ultimately benefits all consumers, but it can be particularly helpful for retirees....
10 Million More People Could Qualify for Mortgages Thanks to New Credit Score Rule
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. An estimated 10.7 million additional people could qualify for mortgages thanks to upcoming changes to lender credit scoring models. Black households in particular are expected to benefit. On Monday, the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) announced...
10 Things Most Americans Don’t Know About Credit Cards
Credit cards are so convenient that they are part of daily life for many Americans. Given that fact, it's perhaps surprising that there are so many common misconceptions about credit cards floating...
Business Insider
My homeowners insurance company dropped me after I filed 2 claims in 5 years, and it taught me 3 lessons I wish I'd learned sooner
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. I made two homeowners insurance claims...
beckerspayer.com
Is Medicare Advantage defrauding the government? 7 experts weigh in
Though Medicare Advantage was designed to help lower federal healthcare expenditures, recent reporting from The New York Times has thrust allegations of payers defrauding the government through the program back into the limelight. To date, nearly every major insurance company has been accused of or settled allegations of Medicare Advantage...
Business Insider
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: October 29, 2022 | Rates are the lowest they've been in 2 weeks
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Mortgage rates spiked earlier this week,...
4 Best Credit Cards for People With a Credit Score Below 700
If your credit score is in the 600s, you’ve still got some work to do before you can enter the post-700 big leagues — but you’re not in the basement, either. The next card you choose could be your ticket to the realm of excellent credit, where you’ll get the perkiest perks, the swankiest cards and the lowest interest rates. But for now, where you land between 600-700 will determine which cards offer your best chance at approval.
5 reasons your auto insurance premium may increase—plus our tips for how to save
Auto insurance premiums can add to the cost of driving a car. Here are reasons it might get more expensive.
beckerspayer.com
6 recent payer workforce moves
Some payers are abandoning office spaces, while others are opening them, as remote and hybrid work modes remain a popular option for employees. Here are six payer workforce updates Becker's has reported since Sept. 4. Humana's executives are less tied to the payer's Louisville, Ky., headquarters as the company shifts...
How to borrow from your life insurance
Life insurance is often thought of as something that you simply pay and forget about. And while a "set it and forget" mentality is normally the approach to take to more conventional insurance types like home, auto and even travel, life insurance is different. That's because, unlike those other types,...
beckerspayer.com
Senate report pushes more Medicare Advantage rules because of 'misleading and aggressive' marketing
Senate Finance Committee Democrats are pushing for tighter regulation of Medicare Advantage marketing from CMS and Congress. In a report published Nov. 3, the Finance Committee members urge several actions from Congress and CMS, including closing loopholes that allow brokers to cold call older adults, monitoring Medicare Advantage disenrollment patterns and supporting unbiased sources of information for Medicare enrollees.
beckerspayer.com
Cigna spending $200M to integrate Express Scripts with Centene
Cigna is spending $200 million to integrate Express Scripts as Centene's new pharmacy benefit manager for 20 million members starting in 2024. Company executives told investors Nov. 3 the set up costs will cut into 2023 earnings, but will have a "neutral to a small positive contribution" by 2024. "This...
beckerspayer.com
CVS expecting $2B revenue hit from star ratings decline, loss of Centene pharmacy contract
CVS Health executives told investors Nov. 2 the company is expecting a $2 billion decline in 2024 revenues because of its lower Medicare Advantage star ratings in 2023 and the loss of its pharmacy benefits contract with Centene. "That would leave a headwind of about $1 billion or $0.55 a...
beckerspayer.com
Alignment Healthcare's losses continue to shrink as market share grows
Alignment Healthcare's overall losses are continuing to improve as the Medicare Advantage provider adds members and offerings. The company's net loss for the third quarter of 2022 was $40.2 million, down from $45.8 million in 2021. Membership in Alignment Healthcare's Medicare Advantage plan is up 14 percent year over year,...
beckerspayer.com
How Kaiser Permanente built some of the nation's highest-quality health plans
Kaiser Permanente's health plans often top lists for quality rankings. The Oakland, Calif.-based payer-provider plans took the top spot for Medicaid, Medicare and commercial plan ratings from the National Committee for Quality Assurance in 2022. What's behind Kaiser's consistent high marks? An integrated model, easy access to preventive care, and...
beckerspayer.com
Blue Health Intelligence names former Prime Therapeutics exec Sam Mohanty chief technology officer
Blue Health Intelligence, the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association's data analysis affiliate, appointed Sam Mohanty as chief technology officer. Mr. Mohanty was previously vice president and chief data officer for Prime Therapeutics, according to a news release published Nov. 2. He also previously held IT leadership positions at United Airlines,...
beckerspayer.com
Amerigroup Texas partners with tech developer to increase number of mental health providers
Amerigroup Texas is partnering with Movito, a healthcare technology developer, to increase the number of mental health therapists in rural, remote and underserved areas. There is a pool of pre-licensed therapists in Texas who need to complete two years of supervised work to earn their full license. In remote areas, it can be difficult to find a provider to supervise this practice.
beckerspayer.com
'Do you not see this as an arms race?' Cigna CEO questioned on M&A activity
Cigna's CEO David Cordani addressed questions from investors Nov. 3 over concerns the company is falling behind other insurers by not pursuing major mergers or acquisitions. "Do you not see this as an arms race?" Kevin Fischbeck, Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst, said. "It almost feels to me like a lot of companies are out there building capabilities. Do you feel … that potentially not pursuing M&A will be a disadvantage over the next three to five years if you're not doing deals today?"
Comments / 0