ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
beckerspayer.com

UnitedHealthcare has 28% of Medicare Advantage market nationwide

UnitedHealthcare has the largest share of the Medicare Advantage market, according to a study from the American Medical Association. The 2022 "Competition in Health Insurance" report, published Nov. 1, analyzed the market shares for insurers on the state and city level. UnitedHealthcare had 28 percent of the Medicare Advantage market...
MICHIGAN STATE
beckerspayer.com

'The house always wins': Insurers' record profits clash with hospitals' hardship

With most healthcare organizations having now released their third quarter earnings, the gap between provider and payer profits continues to widen. The nation's largest insurers, UnitedHealth Group and Elevance Health, reported profits that were 28 percent and 7 percent higher than the same period last year, respectively. UnitedHealth raked in $5.3 billion, while Elevance took in $1.6 billion.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
GOBankingRates

4 Best Credit Cards for Retirees

The credit card industry is so competitive that you can find a card that serves just about any need. This ultimately benefits all consumers, but it can be particularly helpful for retirees....
Money

10 Million More People Could Qualify for Mortgages Thanks to New Credit Score Rule

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. An estimated 10.7 million additional people could qualify for mortgages thanks to upcoming changes to lender credit scoring models. Black households in particular are expected to benefit. On Monday, the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) announced...
beckerspayer.com

Is Medicare Advantage defrauding the government? 7 experts weigh in

Though Medicare Advantage was designed to help lower federal healthcare expenditures, recent reporting from The New York Times has thrust allegations of payers defrauding the government through the program back into the limelight. To date, nearly every major insurance company has been accused of or settled allegations of Medicare Advantage...
GOBankingRates

4 Best Credit Cards for People With a Credit Score Below 700

If your credit score is in the 600s, you’ve still got some work to do before you can enter the post-700 big leagues — but you’re not in the basement, either. The next card you choose could be your ticket to the realm of excellent credit, where you’ll get the perkiest perks, the swankiest cards and the lowest interest rates. But for now, where you land between 600-700 will determine which cards offer your best chance at approval.
beckerspayer.com

6 recent payer workforce moves

Some payers are abandoning office spaces, while others are opening them, as remote and hybrid work modes remain a popular option for employees. Here are six payer workforce updates Becker's has reported since Sept. 4. Humana's executives are less tied to the payer's Louisville, Ky., headquarters as the company shifts...
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS News

How to borrow from your life insurance

Life insurance is often thought of as something that you simply pay and forget about. And while a "set it and forget" mentality is normally the approach to take to more conventional insurance types like home, auto and even travel, life insurance is different. That's because, unlike those other types,...
beckerspayer.com

Senate report pushes more Medicare Advantage rules because of 'misleading and aggressive' marketing

Senate Finance Committee Democrats are pushing for tighter regulation of Medicare Advantage marketing from CMS and Congress. In a report published Nov. 3, the Finance Committee members urge several actions from Congress and CMS, including closing loopholes that allow brokers to cold call older adults, monitoring Medicare Advantage disenrollment patterns and supporting unbiased sources of information for Medicare enrollees.
MISSOURI STATE
beckerspayer.com

Cigna spending $200M to integrate Express Scripts with Centene

Cigna is spending $200 million to integrate Express Scripts as Centene's new pharmacy benefit manager for 20 million members starting in 2024. Company executives told investors Nov. 3 the set up costs will cut into 2023 earnings, but will have a "neutral to a small positive contribution" by 2024. "This...
beckerspayer.com

Alignment Healthcare's losses continue to shrink as market share grows

Alignment Healthcare's overall losses are continuing to improve as the Medicare Advantage provider adds members and offerings. The company's net loss for the third quarter of 2022 was $40.2 million, down from $45.8 million in 2021. Membership in Alignment Healthcare's Medicare Advantage plan is up 14 percent year over year,...
FLORIDA STATE
beckerspayer.com

How Kaiser Permanente built some of the nation's highest-quality health plans

Kaiser Permanente's health plans often top lists for quality rankings. The Oakland, Calif.-based payer-provider plans took the top spot for Medicaid, Medicare and commercial plan ratings from the National Committee for Quality Assurance in 2022. What's behind Kaiser's consistent high marks? An integrated model, easy access to preventive care, and...
MARYLAND STATE
beckerspayer.com

Amerigroup Texas partners with tech developer to increase number of mental health providers

Amerigroup Texas is partnering with Movito, a healthcare technology developer, to increase the number of mental health therapists in rural, remote and underserved areas. There is a pool of pre-licensed therapists in Texas who need to complete two years of supervised work to earn their full license. In remote areas, it can be difficult to find a provider to supervise this practice.
beckerspayer.com

'Do you not see this as an arms race?' Cigna CEO questioned on M&A activity

Cigna's CEO David Cordani addressed questions from investors Nov. 3 over concerns the company is falling behind other insurers by not pursuing major mergers or acquisitions. "Do you not see this as an arms race?" Kevin Fischbeck, Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst, said. "It almost feels to me like a lot of companies are out there building capabilities. Do you feel … that potentially not pursuing M&A will be a disadvantage over the next three to five years if you're not doing deals today?"

Comments / 0

Community Policy