Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC Bay Area
Longtime Pittsburg High School Football Coach to Retire
A legendary high school football coach is about to call it a career in Contra Costa County. It’s been quite the journey for Pittsburg High School football coach Victor Galli. For the past two decades, the Pittsburg native and former De La Salle High football standout has won nearly...
Concord, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The De La Salle High School football team will have a game with Clayton Valley Charter High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
brentwoodnewsla.com
Another Mountain Lion Spotted in Brentwood
Sighting comes a week after mountain lion spends hours roaming Brentwood streets. Another mountain lion was spotted in Brentwood this week. According to the Brentwood Community Council (BCC), a private security officer spotted a mountain lion in the early hours Thursday morning on the 400 block of North Carmelina Avenue.
losgatan.com
Local Scene: Popular baker rolls out plans for Los Gatos locations
Manresa Bread readies for opening of second Los Gatos location. Manresa Bread opened its new flagship location on Oct. 27 while expanding its original location. Founder and co-owner Avery Ruzicka is expected to debut a new concept in the original Los Gatos space at 276 N. Santa Cruz Ave., with additional details to come.
calmatters.network
The beaver is back: Pair of the semiaquatic rodents spotted in Palo Alto
More than 160 years ago, the sight and sound of beavers in local creeks was likely common, splashing their paddle-like tails with their brown bodies gliding through the water with noses just above the water line. Exterminated by hunting, the North American beaver, scientific name Castor canadensis, has not only...
calmatters.network
Healing in harmony: Groups let Stanford Medicine staff and students make music together
Gary Steinberg was a serious trumpet player in high school, where his orchestral band was the best in the state. He minored in music at Yale University, spent three months after graduation intensively studying music at an institute in Switzerland, and kept up playing through the middle of his medical residency at Stanford University.
Eater
Original Joe’s Goes Eastward: The San Francisco Favorite Lands in Walnut Creek
Longtime San Francisco classic, Original Joe’s is venturing out of the city for the first time in 85 years: the restaurant is planting a new location in Walnut Creek, owners John and Elena Duggan confirmed to the San Francisco Chronicle. It’ll be a while before the East Bay can...
Soggy weekend ahead as storms bring Bay Area rain, Sierra snow
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The wet start to November is set to continue this weekend as a front moves in that’s expected to bring rain to the Bay Area and snow to the higher elevations. KRON4 Meteorologist Kyla Grogan said we have “a soggy weekend ahead as not one, but two systems bring precipitation to […]
KTVU FOX 2
More Bay Area rain and Sierra snow on the way
OAKLAND, Calif. - While rain hit the Bay Area Tuesday, snow fell in the Sierra. Amid unseasonably cold temperatures, the National Weather Service said more rain and snow is headed to California this weekend. The Sierra snow forced the closure of Interstate 80 overnight. It was snowing as low as...
Mysterious group wants to ‘Take Back San Jose’
A new group has emerged in San Jose politics just in time for a consequential election with an ominous message to “take back” the city—but no one seems to know who is behind it. It started two months ago when signs with a QR code began lining...
'Soaking early season rains' forecast for the SF Bay Area
After another day of sunny, dry conditions on Friday, the San Francisco Bay Area is expected to see a period of wet weather.
brentwoodnewsla.com
Mountain Lion Captured in Brentwood After Hours Long Chase
* Police are Searching for Suspects in Robbery at Westside Pharmacy. * Mountain Lion Captured in Brentwood After Hours Long Chase.
I-80 eastbound blocked in Vacaville: CHP
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) – All lanes of Interstate 80 eastbound in Vacaville are closed, according to California Highway Patrol, due to a police chase, which has now ended. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams abruptly resigns
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — The police chief of Vallejo announced his abrupt resignation on Friday and wished the city and its police department “all the best.” Police Chief Shawny Williams was Vallejo’s top cop for nearly three years. Williams was hired as chief in November 2019 after a 26-year career with the San Jose Police […]
NBC Bay Area
Racist Hate Speech Found at Oakland Elementary Fuels Parents' Concerns
Parents held a rally Tuesday to demand action and accountability from an Oakland school after racist hate speech was discovered in the bathroom of Thornhill Elementary School. The outcry comes after parents discovered a message written in the girls' bathroom that read "Black lives don't matter - kill them all."
Watsonville and Gilroy expecting possible hail and strong winds
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The National Weather Service is issuing a special weather statement telling people in Watsonville and Gilroy to watch out for extreme weather. Winds of 40 mph and pea-sized hail are expected until 2:15 p.m. Wednesday. A special weather statement has been issued for Watsonville CA, Gilroy CA and Interlaken CA until 2:15 The post Watsonville and Gilroy expecting possible hail and strong winds appeared first on KION546.
Flames, chaos following I-80 tow truck chase past Oakland
"As you well know, rubber gets hot."
San Jose mayor’s groups linked to attack ads
When San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo quietly formed an advocacy organization last year, he insisted it would only weigh in on “common sense” policy issues. Eight months later, he launched a political action committee (PAC) and raised hundreds of thousands of dollars before stepping away. Now Liccardo’s two organizations are deeply intertwined and linked to some of this election cycle’s most vicious attack ads against local candidates. It’s unprecedented to have a sitting mayor intervene so heavily in an election in which he’s not on the ballot.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Residents Hope Luck Is on Their Side Ahead of Powerball Drawing
The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday night, and the jackpot has swelled to $1.2 billion. At the Valley Convenient Mart in Martinez, customers are hoping for a supersized repeat of a recent win. Last month, a customer at the convenience store purchased a Powerball ticket that netted $725,000. Since that...
calmatters.network
Taking the new Livermore Wine Trolley dinner tour
What was the Livermore Wine Trolley doing on a Thursday night on Main Street in Pleasanton, with nary a winery within three miles?. For years I had spied the green and red Livermore Wine Trolley at local wineries. But the new “Taste of the Tri-Valley Food Tour” on Oct. 20 spurred me to hop on.
Comments / 0