When San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo quietly formed an advocacy organization last year, he insisted it would only weigh in on “common sense” policy issues. Eight months later, he launched a political action committee (PAC) and raised hundreds of thousands of dollars before stepping away. Now Liccardo’s two organizations are deeply intertwined and linked to some of this election cycle’s most vicious attack ads against local candidates. It’s unprecedented to have a sitting mayor intervene so heavily in an election in which he’s not on the ballot.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO