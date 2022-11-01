ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandeville, LA

bogalusadailynews.com

Community Calendar for Nov. 2, 2022

If you have any information for the Community Calendar, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. The Washington Parish Library System will be accepting donations from now until Wednesday, Nov. 30, to help support the local animal shelter. Items that are needed include: blankets and towels; unopened pet food; nursing bottles; paper towels and toilet paper; toys and treats; leashes, collars and harnesses; animal beds and litter boxes; eco-friendly laundry detergent; pest prevention supplies; animal shampoos and brushes.
BOGALUSA, LA
theadvocate.com

Will Sutton: Make New Orleans the home of the National Center of African Ancestry, and bring thousands who want to visit

We might not know where New Orleans City Hall will be located in the future, but it seems the Morris F.X. Jeff Auditorium will survive as ... something. Mayor LaToya Cantrell wanted to make the auditorium a smaller footprint City Hall, but that idea hit a hard stop after a community uprising against the proposal led to the City Council setting parameters to make sure that won’t happen. Since then, the mayor’s been working with the Save Our Soul Coalition, which fought the City Hall plan, to determine how the auditorium can be repurposed.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Mackenzie Scott gifts $5.7M to Urban League of Louisiana

LOUISIANA, USA — Philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott gifted $5.7 million to the Urban League of Louisiana, making it the largest donation in the organization’s 84-year history. The donation is to help support the organization in its continued efforts to deliver impactful and sustainable racial equity. “So often...
LOUISIANA STATE
tulanehullabaloo.com

OPINION | You should care about the Recall Cantrell campaign

Tulane University students have likely seen signs reading “Recall Cantrell” or “NOLAtoya” around New Orleans neighborhoods since returning to the city this fall. The visible emergence of the recent campaign to recall the mayor, LaToya Cantrell, may leave students wondering what sparked the public outrage and what the potential reelection means for them as Uptown residents.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

ArkLaTex Politics: Perkins and Landry

When Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins holds his State of the City Address on Thursday evening, is it truly a state of the city event or a state of the campaign event; that's what political analyst Jeremy Alford asks. Alford also said he wasn't sure Perkins would want to address either;...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Funny & Weird Louisiana Laws That Were or Are on the Books

It seems like following the law would be a 'no-brainer.' After all, without laws, our society would very quickly deteriorate into utter chaos. Movies and shows have been produced based on that very concept. And for the most part, it's easy to see why certain laws are on the books. Don't steal... self-explanatory... don't murder... sure... even speeding and stop lights... of course... but there are some laws that were, or are still on the books that might make you take a second and ask.... what??
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

Early voting on the uptick

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Early voting in the Nov. 8 primary election wrapped up on Tuesday, Nov. 2. The numbers are in, and they are looking on the uptick for a non-presidential year and are the highest in at least a decade. For 2022, there are a total of...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

From the Files of The Farmer

St. Tammany Parish Charter Commissioners Monday unanimously agreed to mandate the District Attorney be the parish’s legal counsel under the new form of government. The provision would differ from state law. Currently state law provides the parish may hire legal counsel. That council can be the District Attorney or a private attorney.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
Highway 98.9

Louisiana Ballot Cheat Sheet for the 2022 Midterms

Campaigns are kicking into high gear as we are now less than a week away from election day 2022. Mid-term election on a national level, a possible new mayor for Shreveport, as well as council-members, school board members, constitutional amendments, as well as parish-wide propositions are all on the ballot for Tuesday.
SHREVEPORT, LA
theadvocate.com

Charter school improperly charging fees despite state law, taxpayer funding, audit says

Outside auditors are recommending the immediate closure of a charter school in Plaquemine for, among other things, charging parents thousands of dollars “in tuition and fees” to educate their children at remote locations across the state — even though the school received between $14,000 to $16,000 a year in public education funding for each of those kids.
PLAQUEMINE, LA

