5 Nature day trips to take this fall in south Louisiana.peaceful prospectsLouisiana State
Depressed in New OrleansNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
The road less traveled: Adult Child Estrangement, Advocacy and ReconciliationNOLA ChicLouisiana State
Louisiana Renaissance Festival, the best festival in history is back.Tina HowellHammond, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
KTBS
St. Timothy in Mandeville votes by overwhelming margin to leave the United Methodist Church
MANDEVILLE, La - St. Timothy on the Northshore, one of the largest United Methodist Church congregations in Louisiana, has voted to leave the denomination, which has been roiled for years by tensions between traditionalists and progressives that have been pulling apart the nation's second-largest Protestant denomination. Among other issues, the...
bogalusadailynews.com
Community Calendar for Nov. 2, 2022
If you have any information for the Community Calendar, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. The Washington Parish Library System will be accepting donations from now until Wednesday, Nov. 30, to help support the local animal shelter. Items that are needed include: blankets and towels; unopened pet food; nursing bottles; paper towels and toilet paper; toys and treats; leashes, collars and harnesses; animal beds and litter boxes; eco-friendly laundry detergent; pest prevention supplies; animal shampoos and brushes.
New Orleans, Jefferson Parish lose thousands of residents
Metro New Orleans’ population is changing, and after years of rebuilding since Hurricane Katrina in 2005, has shrunk a little bit.
theadvocate.com
Will Sutton: Make New Orleans the home of the National Center of African Ancestry, and bring thousands who want to visit
We might not know where New Orleans City Hall will be located in the future, but it seems the Morris F.X. Jeff Auditorium will survive as ... something. Mayor LaToya Cantrell wanted to make the auditorium a smaller footprint City Hall, but that idea hit a hard stop after a community uprising against the proposal led to the City Council setting parameters to make sure that won’t happen. Since then, the mayor’s been working with the Save Our Soul Coalition, which fought the City Hall plan, to determine how the auditorium can be repurposed.
Mackenzie Scott gifts $5.7M to Urban League of Louisiana
LOUISIANA, USA — Philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott gifted $5.7 million to the Urban League of Louisiana, making it the largest donation in the organization’s 84-year history. The donation is to help support the organization in its continued efforts to deliver impactful and sustainable racial equity. “So often...
tulanehullabaloo.com
OPINION | You should care about the Recall Cantrell campaign
Tulane University students have likely seen signs reading “Recall Cantrell” or “NOLAtoya” around New Orleans neighborhoods since returning to the city this fall. The visible emergence of the recent campaign to recall the mayor, LaToya Cantrell, may leave students wondering what sparked the public outrage and what the potential reelection means for them as Uptown residents.
Natchitoches Times
‘DYING INSIDE’: CHAOS AND CRUELTY IN LOUISIANA JUVENILE DETENTION
An article in the New York Times published Oct. 30, 2022, goes in-depth into the operations of Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish. Read it by clicking the link above. Natchitoches Parish youth are routinely sent to Ware since they are the closest juvenile detention center in the state.
theadvocate.com
Nursing home owner Bob Dean loses legal control as judge weighs Ida evacuation settlement
A Jefferson Parish judge is scheduled to consider a proposed class-action settlement Wednesday over nursing home owner Bob Dean Jr.’s botched evacuation of 843 south Louisiana patients for Hurricane Ida. Dean likely won’t appear to testify, though he's received a subpoena. That's because a probate judge in Georgia last...
KTBS
ArkLaTex Politics: Perkins and Landry
When Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins holds his State of the City Address on Thursday evening, is it truly a state of the city event or a state of the campaign event; that's what political analyst Jeremy Alford asks. Alford also said he wasn't sure Perkins would want to address either;...
Funny & Weird Louisiana Laws That Were or Are on the Books
It seems like following the law would be a 'no-brainer.' After all, without laws, our society would very quickly deteriorate into utter chaos. Movies and shows have been produced based on that very concept. And for the most part, it's easy to see why certain laws are on the books. Don't steal... self-explanatory... don't murder... sure... even speeding and stop lights... of course... but there are some laws that were, or are still on the books that might make you take a second and ask.... what??
kalb.com
Early voting on the uptick
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Early voting in the Nov. 8 primary election wrapped up on Tuesday, Nov. 2. The numbers are in, and they are looking on the uptick for a non-presidential year and are the highest in at least a decade. For 2022, there are a total of...
Devil’s Swamp: The Most Toxic Lake In Louisiana
It sits just 10 miles outside of Baton Rouge, and sits just off the Mississippi River. It is listed on Federal pollution lists, and has warnings to not make contact with the water. The name is Devil's Swamp Lake, and that is a very appropriate name. This bending body of...
Missing Texas teacher found in Louisiana, reunited with family
Texas law enforcement says Michelle Reynolds, an ISD teacher in Alvin, Texas, was found by Louisiana State Police Tuesday (Nov.1).
NOLA.com
From the Files of The Farmer
St. Tammany Parish Charter Commissioners Monday unanimously agreed to mandate the District Attorney be the parish’s legal counsel under the new form of government. The provision would differ from state law. Currently state law provides the parish may hire legal counsel. That council can be the District Attorney or a private attorney.
Louisiana Renaissance Festival, the best festival in history is back.
It's that time of year again. The Louisiana Renaissance Festival, the best festival in history returns this weekend in Hammond, starting on November 5th. The festival is open every weekend for six weeks, concluding with a spectacular fireworks finale on December 10th and 11th.
Louisiana Ballot Cheat Sheet for the 2022 Midterms
Campaigns are kicking into high gear as we are now less than a week away from election day 2022. Mid-term election on a national level, a possible new mayor for Shreveport, as well as council-members, school board members, constitutional amendments, as well as parish-wide propositions are all on the ballot for Tuesday.
NOLA.com
St. Tammany property transfers, Oct. 11-17, 2022: See a list of home and other sales
BOBBY JONES BLVD. 25476: $12,000, Bradley A. Byrd and Jessica Roland Byrd to Juan A. Orozco Barrios. CHEROKEE DRIVE 67: donation, no value stated, Ryan Paul Eberts to Eric Eberts. HILLCREST COUNTRY CLUB ESTATES, LOT 15, SQUARE 20: $45,000, Cosentino Realty Investors LLC to Carlos Y. Padilla Cruz and Denia...
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Louisiana, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food.
theadvocate.com
Charter school improperly charging fees despite state law, taxpayer funding, audit says
Outside auditors are recommending the immediate closure of a charter school in Plaquemine for, among other things, charging parents thousands of dollars “in tuition and fees” to educate their children at remote locations across the state — even though the school received between $14,000 to $16,000 a year in public education funding for each of those kids.
Daylight Saving Ends Nov. 6. Will Louisiana Time Change?
Will Louisiana end Daylight Saving Time like most of the country this year? To answer the question, yes. However, this may be the last year the state will do so. For now, Hawaii and Arizona are the only two states in the nation that have permanent Daylight Saving time. Meaning they don't change their clocks at all.
