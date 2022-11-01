My life continues to enter new and fascinating stages of parenting. Though they feel unique to me, I’m sure others out there have found themselves in similar positions. My wife and I have our three older boys all in high school now. On the plus side, it is handy all having them in the same school again. On the down side, the tuition bill is really a kick in the pants. Our oldest is a senior and so that brings all sorts of extra emotional experiences like watching them go through senior nights, witnessing them playing their last soccer game of the season and a last cross-country meet. There’s also the senior pictures and all the other fun of getting ready for graduation. Maybe the biggest task of them all is the college hunt. It was quite overwhelming back in April when we began to make some college visits. I’m not sure what was more daunting, picturing our oldest getting ready to go off to school, or looking at what a year of school was going to cost.

6 DAYS AGO