After years of headaches, the US Navy's first stealth destroyer is operating farther from home than it's ever been
USS Zumwalt's Japan visit "seems ordinary" but "was actually a culmination of years of hard work and planning," the ship's command master chief said.
US Navy launches $13bn aircraft carrier Trump complained ‘just doesn’t look right’
The largest aircraft carrier in the world has been sent out on its first deployment: The USS Gerald Ford left Norfolk, Virginia on Tuesday, heading out into the Atlantic. The ship’s deployment comes after delays that have lasted years and cost billions of dollars – $13bn in all. This specific aircraft carrier has a range of new technologies, such as “electromagnetic catapults that can launch planes and advanced weapons elevators that will move bombs and missiles up to the flight deck,” according to Insider. Washington Post reporters Robert Costa and Bob Woodward wrote in their new book Peril that...
The US Navy now knows why the water on an aircraft carrier looked and smelled strange. It had wastewater in it.
The Navy found E. coli in the water on USS Abraham Lincoln but said the bacteria was unrelated to the water's "odor and cloudy appearance."
Swarmed Navy Destroyer Had Its Bridge Illuminated By Mysterious Drones
USNReports The War Zone obtained reveal new details about swarming incidents off Southern California in 2019 and many more across the Pacific.
New Next Generation Air Dominance ‘Fighter’ Renderings From Lockheed
Lockheed MartinTwo new pieces of concept art appear to show a possible configuration for the manned component of the NGAD future air combat program.
Business Insider
Some of the US Air Force's biggest planes are being grounded over cracks in a part that holds their propellers
More than 100 of the Air Force's C-130 Hercules have stopped flying after the service discovered a crack in a part that holds the propeller and ordered the aircraft to be grounded last week, officials said. In total, 116 C-130Hs could be affected by the issue, Air Mobility Command spokeswoman...
nationalinterest.org
General Dynamics’ StrykerX Is Bringing Drones and Lasers to the Battlefield
The emerging StrykerX infantry carrier is set to offer unprecedented capabilities to U.S. warfighters. The emerging StrykerX infantry carrier is set to offer unprecedented capabilities to U.S. warfighters, including the ability to deliver armed soldiers into hostile enemy fire with added battlefield awareness, conduct silent reconnaissance without generating an acoustic or thermal signature, or fire air burst rounds from a 30mm cannon with long-range precision targeting.
MilitaryTimes
Army reveals new details on SEAL team commander’s training death
A Navy SEAL team commander’s death during a helicopter training event last December had several primary causes, officials confirmed for the first time Thursday. They included communication issues within the aircraft, an early release of the rope that then-Cmdr. Brian Bourgeois used to descend to the target area, and “a lack of adequate communication between the aircrew and the partner ground force,” special operations officials confirmed.
Spectacular Images From Edwards Air Force Base’s STEM Flyover
412th Test WingStudents from 'Aerospace Valley' schools were treated to the flyover in hopes of inspiring careers in science, tech, engineering, and math.
US Navy apparently gearing up to use drone swarms in the future
A new report from MIT Technology Review hints at the fact that the U.S. Navy is seriously considering building swarms of cheap drones for battle.
Flying Magazine
Northrop Tacit Blue: Ugly Duckling of Stealth Aircraft
The ugly duckling of stealth aircraft, the Tacit Blue presented intriguing proportions from any angle. [Courtesy: USAF]. November 1988 was an eventful month in the world of aviation. Within a two-week period, both the Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk and the Northrop B-2 Spirit were first unveiled to the public. This popularized the term “stealth” in the context of aviation, and it became known as a shadowy, top-secret technology that was able to render aircraft virtually invisible to radar.
Navy Times
Better weapons, complex training bolster US submarine force
ARLINGTON, Va. — The U.S. Navy has combined two undersea warfare courses that pit two platforms against each other, according to the commander of Naval Submarine Forces. This is the first time the service has made a major change to the submarine command course in 20 years, Vice Adm. William Houston said Nov. 1 at the Naval Submarine League’s annual conference.
defensenews.com
US Navy wants to avoid shortfall of nuke-armed subs in 2030s
ARLINGTON, Va. — U.S. Navy officials are worried the service in the 2030s may have just enough nuclear-armed submarines to meet operational requirements — but no extras in case one becomes unavailable. So the sea service is looking at steps to both extend the service lives of some...
US Air Force will unveil its advanced new B-21 Raider stealth bomber on Dec. 2.
On Dec. 2, the world will finally get a glimpse at the B-21 Raider, a new stealth bomber that has been described as "the most advanced military aircraft ever built."
rcrusadernews.com
First female Blue Angel pilot awarded wings
The Blue Angels have been soaring through the sky for many years, yet only recently has the first female Blue Angel demonstration pilot finally exceeded the sky’s limits. On July 18, Lt. Amanda Lee was announced as the first woman demonstration pilot for the Navy’s Blue Angels. Though...
defensenews.com
Navy readies new tools, training after Connecticut submarine collision
ARLINGTON, Va. — The U.S. Navy submarine force is nearly done implementing reforms following an October 2021 undersea collision of attack submarine Connecticut, according to the commander of submarine forces. Vice Adm. William Houston said 27 of 28 major actions recommended in the command investigation have been completed, with...
Air Force’s Prized BACN Networking Jets Now Operating Over The Mediterranean
USAF/Senior Airman Jacob B. WrightsmanAfter years of proving themselves supporting counter-insurgency ops in the Middle East, the E-11 fleet is growing as are its operating areas.
navalnews.com
German Navy Procures RAM Block 2B
The newly developed RAM Block 2B missile incorporates a new infrared seeker head and a missile-to-missile-link between the missile salvo shootings. Together with its evolved radar frequency receiver software, this enables the missile to effectively counter complex raid scenarios of incoming anti-ship missiles and new targets of the latest generation.
navalnews.com
U.S. DoD Continues to Advance Hypersonic Capabilities
This flight campaign was executed by Sandia National Laboratories (SNL) from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Wallops Flight Facility. This test will be used to inform the development of the Navy’s Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) and the Army’s Long Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW) offensive hypersonic strike capability. The CPS and AHPO programs are on track to support the first fielding of a hypersonic CPS capability to the Army in FY 2023. The Missile Defense Agency (MDA) took part in the campaign to gather data for its work developing systems that will defend against hypersonic weapons.
