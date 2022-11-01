ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Hill, SC

The Independent

US Navy launches $13bn aircraft carrier Trump complained ‘just doesn’t look right’

The largest aircraft carrier in the world has been sent out on its first deployment: The USS Gerald Ford left Norfolk, Virginia on Tuesday, heading out into the Atlantic. The ship’s deployment comes after delays that have lasted years and cost billions of dollars – $13bn in all. This specific aircraft carrier has a range of new technologies, such as “electromagnetic catapults that can launch planes and advanced weapons elevators that will move bombs and missiles up to the flight deck,” according to Insider. Washington Post reporters Robert Costa and Bob Woodward wrote in their new book Peril that...
VIRGINIA STATE
nationalinterest.org

General Dynamics’ StrykerX Is Bringing Drones and Lasers to the Battlefield

The emerging StrykerX infantry carrier is set to offer unprecedented capabilities to U.S. warfighters. The emerging StrykerX infantry carrier is set to offer unprecedented capabilities to U.S. warfighters, including the ability to deliver armed soldiers into hostile enemy fire with added battlefield awareness, conduct silent reconnaissance without generating an acoustic or thermal signature, or fire air burst rounds from a 30mm cannon with long-range precision targeting.
MilitaryTimes

Army reveals new details on SEAL team commander’s training death

A Navy SEAL team commander’s death during a helicopter training event last December had several primary causes, officials confirmed for the first time Thursday. They included communication issues within the aircraft, an early release of the rope that then-Cmdr. Brian Bourgeois used to descend to the target area, and “a lack of adequate communication between the aircrew and the partner ground force,” special operations officials confirmed.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Flying Magazine

Northrop Tacit Blue: Ugly Duckling of Stealth Aircraft

The ugly duckling of stealth aircraft, the Tacit Blue presented intriguing proportions from any angle. [Courtesy: USAF]. November 1988 was an eventful month in the world of aviation. Within a two-week period, both the Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk and the Northrop B-2 Spirit were first unveiled to the public. This popularized the term “stealth” in the context of aviation, and it became known as a shadowy, top-secret technology that was able to render aircraft virtually invisible to radar.
OHIO STATE
Navy Times

Better weapons, complex training bolster US submarine force

ARLINGTON, Va. — The U.S. Navy has combined two undersea warfare courses that pit two platforms against each other, according to the commander of Naval Submarine Forces. This is the first time the service has made a major change to the submarine command course in 20 years, Vice Adm. William Houston said Nov. 1 at the Naval Submarine League’s annual conference.
COLORADO STATE
defensenews.com

US Navy wants to avoid shortfall of nuke-armed subs in 2030s

ARLINGTON, Va. — U.S. Navy officials are worried the service in the 2030s may have just enough nuclear-armed submarines to meet operational requirements — but no extras in case one becomes unavailable. So the sea service is looking at steps to both extend the service lives of some...
OHIO STATE
rcrusadernews.com

First female Blue Angel pilot awarded wings

The Blue Angels have been soaring through the sky for many years, yet only recently has the first female Blue Angel demonstration pilot finally exceeded the sky’s limits. On July 18, Lt. Amanda Lee was announced as the first woman demonstration pilot for the Navy’s Blue Angels. Though...
OREGON STATE
defensenews.com

Navy readies new tools, training after Connecticut submarine collision

ARLINGTON, Va. — The U.S. Navy submarine force is nearly done implementing reforms following an October 2021 undersea collision of attack submarine Connecticut, according to the commander of submarine forces. Vice Adm. William Houston said 27 of 28 major actions recommended in the command investigation have been completed, with...
GEORGIA STATE
navalnews.com

German Navy Procures RAM Block 2B

The newly developed RAM Block 2B missile incorporates a new infrared seeker head and a missile-to-missile-link between the missile salvo shootings. Together with its evolved radar frequency receiver software, this enables the missile to effectively counter complex raid scenarios of incoming anti-ship missiles and new targets of the latest generation.
navalnews.com

U.S. DoD Continues to Advance Hypersonic Capabilities

This flight campaign was executed by Sandia National Laboratories (SNL) from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Wallops Flight Facility. This test will be used to inform the development of the Navy’s Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) and the Army’s Long Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW) offensive hypersonic strike capability. The CPS and AHPO programs are on track to support the first fielding of a hypersonic CPS capability to the Army in FY 2023. The Missile Defense Agency (MDA) took part in the campaign to gather data for its work developing systems that will defend against hypersonic weapons.

