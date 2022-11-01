Following the Great UST Collapse, a Defi Project Plans to Launch a ‘Soft-Pegged Stablecoin’ Built on Terra

Read full article on original website
Santander UK Limits Cryptocurrency Exchange Transactions, Bank Says Investing in Crypto ‘Can Be High Risk’
On Nov. 3, Santander UK, the subsidiary of the Spanish financial giant Banco Santander, S.A., published a notice that says “investing in cryptocurrency assets can be high risk.” Furthermore, the British bank also imposed a limit on cryptocurrency exchanges using the firm’s mobile and online banking services.
Bitcoin Core’s Version 24.0 Full-RBF Proposal Sparks Controversy, Synonym CEO Calls ‘Pet Agenda’ an ‘Attack’
During the last few weeks, a number of individuals have been discussing the upcoming release of Bitcoin Core version 24.0 and how the codebase will include full-replace-by-fee (RBF) logic. The discussion has become controversial as a few Lightning Network and zero confirmation advocates have expressed a distaste for the full-RBF idea. The CEO of Synonym, John Carvalho, has been a vocal critic of the proposal on Twitter and on Nov. 3, Carvalho remarked that a subset of Core developers “are currently trying to attack Bitcoin by forcing a pet agenda to make all transactions RBF by default.”
Bank of England Hikes Repo Rate by 75bps — UK’s 30-Year Fixed Mortgage Rate Jumps to 7%
On Nov. 3, 2022, the Bank of England followed the U.S. Federal Reserve by codifying the eighth consecutive benchmark bank rate hike by 75 basis points (bps). The increase brings the United Kingdom’s main lending rate to 3%, after a majority of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members voted in favor of the 75bps increase.
Chinese Government Releases VR Research Plan Including Metaverse and Odor Simulation
The Chinese government has presented a plan of action regarding the inclusion of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) in the lives of the Chinese people. The plan contemplates research of several technologies, including the development of an open metaverse platform for its citizens and research on odor simulation technology.
