ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Following the Great UST Collapse, a Defi Project Plans to Launch a ‘Soft-Pegged Stablecoin’ Built on Terra

By Jennifer Ortakales Dawkins
wealthinsidermag.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
wealthinsidermag.com

Bitcoin Core’s Version 24.0 Full-RBF Proposal Sparks Controversy, Synonym CEO Calls ‘Pet Agenda’ an ‘Attack’

During the last few weeks, a number of individuals have been discussing the upcoming release of Bitcoin Core version 24.0 and how the codebase will include full-replace-by-fee (RBF) logic. The discussion has become controversial as a few Lightning Network and zero confirmation advocates have expressed a distaste for the full-RBF idea. The CEO of Synonym, John Carvalho, has been a vocal critic of the proposal on Twitter and on Nov. 3, Carvalho remarked that a subset of Core developers “are currently trying to attack Bitcoin by forcing a pet agenda to make all transactions RBF by default.”
FLORIDA STATE
wealthinsidermag.com

Chinese Government Releases VR Research Plan Including Metaverse and Odor Simulation

The Chinese government has presented a plan of action regarding the inclusion of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) in the lives of the Chinese people. The plan contemplates research of several technologies, including the development of an open metaverse platform for its citizens and research on odor simulation technology.

Comments / 0

Community Policy