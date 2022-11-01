Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Appears To Threaten Advertisers Wary Of His Twitter Takeover
A "thermonuclear name & shame" is coming for companies that stop advertising with Twitter, apparently.
wealthinsidermag.com
: Etsy stock leaps as fee increases push revenue higher despite dip in sales
Etsy Inc. shares jumped roughly 10% in after-hours trading Wednesday, after the e-commerce company reported that its revenue increased despite a decline in sales on its platform following a fee increase earlier this year. ETSY,. -4.25%. reported a third-quarter loss of $961 million, or $7.62 a share, due to a...
wealthinsidermag.com
Earnings Results: Starbucks stock rallies as results top expectations, helped by a boost in U.S. sales
Starbucks Corp. on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter results that beat expectations, helped by a boost in U.S. sales, sending shares higher in after-hours trading. The coffee chain reported net income of $878 million, or 76 cents a share, compared with $1.76 billion, or $1.49 a share, in the same quarter last year. Revenue rose 3% to $8.4 billion, compared with $8.15 billion in the prior-year quarter.
wealthinsidermag.com
Deep Dive: 20 dividend stocks that may be safest if the Federal Reserve causes a recession
Investors cheered when a report last week showed the economy expanded in the third quarter after back-to-back contractions. But it’s too early to get excited, because the Federal Reserve isn’t finished raising interest rates at the fastest pace in decades. Below is a list of dividend stocks that...
wealthinsidermag.com
Earnings Results: Twilio’s stock tumbles as quarterly loss, outlook spook investors
Shares of Twilio Inc. tumbled as much as 17% in extended trading Thursday after the customer-engagement technology company reported mixed fiscal third-quarter results that met Wall Street analysts’ forecasts, but a hefty quarterly loss and sales forecast seemed to spook investors. “Like many companies, we are facing some short-term...
wealthinsidermag.com
Santander UK Limits Cryptocurrency Exchange Transactions, Bank Says Investing in Crypto ‘Can Be High Risk’
On Nov. 3, Santander UK, the subsidiary of the Spanish financial giant Banco Santander, S.A., published a notice that says “investing in cryptocurrency assets can be high risk.” Furthermore, the British bank also imposed a limit on cryptocurrency exchanges using the firm’s mobile and online banking services.
wealthinsidermag.com
World equities fall, U.S. Treasury yields rise after hawkish Fed
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Global equities fell while U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday as investors weighed hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on the prospects of further interest rate hikes targeted at reining in inflation. Market sentiment has been bearish after the Fed on Wednesday raised rates by...
wealthinsidermag.com
Earnings Results: On anniversary of home-flipping flop, Zillow is done selling houses
Zillow Group Inc. is done selling houses a year after ditching its iBuying business, and executives reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue while wrapping up the effort in the third quarter, though their forecast undershot Wall Street’s expectations. Zillow. ZG,. -4.94%. Z,. -4.78%. reported a third-quarter loss of $53 million,...
wealthinsidermag.com
Which Generation Has the Most Super Savers?
Some folks know how to save a buck or two. But when you take it to the next level, you reach “super saver” status. Super savers are those who participate in a 401(k) or similar retirement plan and earmark more than 10% of their salary to such an account, according to the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies.
