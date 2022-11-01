ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Gainesville Sun

Streak snapped: Eastside football beats Gainesville for first time in 13 seasons

Eastside High got three touchdowns from running back Micah Hudson, and its defense was perfect, leading the Rams to a long-awaited, 38-0 victory over Gainesville High Friday night at Citizens Field. The Rams (7-2) await news of their upcoming playoff pairing, while Gainesville (0-10) sees an historically difficult season come to an end. Stepping down: Gainesville's Dock Pollard announces resignation, will finish season Who's in and who's out in Gainesville?: FHSAA releases final set of regular-season rankings ...
