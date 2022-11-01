Author Gary Kamiya and illustrator Paul Madonna: The Spirits of San Francisco | Nov. 9. Don’t miss out on this rare, in-store opportunity at Mrs. Dalloway’s to hear two celebrated literary artists who will read and discuss their just-released paperback edition of Spirits of San Francisco. The bestselling book paints an illustrated, freshly re-envisioned portrait of San Francisco, with Kamiya’s signature insights on the city’s lovely vistas and quirky neighborhoods invigorated by Madonna’s pen-and-ink drawings of familiar and hidden locations throughout the area. Kamiya writes a popular history column for the San Francisco Chronicle and is co-founder of Salon.com and former executive editor of San Francisco magazine. Madonna’s series, “All Over Coffee,” ran in the San Francisco Chronicle for twelve years. His artwork is found not only in books, but in galleries, museums, and private collections.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO