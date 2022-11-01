Read full article on original website
piedmontexedra.com
City Council to hold special meeting Nov. 15 to review Draft Housing Element
City of Piedmont staff will seek City Council authorization to submit the city’s Draft Housing Element to the California Department of Housing & Community Development (HCD) for review at a special meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The Planning and Building Department will host an informational open house on Wednesday,...
piedmontexedra.com
Letter to the Editor | Andersen for City Council; Reiss for Peralta Community College District
As mayor of the great city of Piedmont, I know first hand what makes an outstanding public servant. It takes patience, intellect, devotion to the common good and a keen eye for details. Most importantly, a great public servant has vision for a better future. I am writing to strongly...
piedmontexedra.com
Empty Nesters gather to support the Giving Campaign
On Thursday, Oct. 27, the Olcott family welcomed close to 45 Giving Campaign supporters whose children have left the nest. Chad Olcott, who joined the Piedmont Education Foundation board this fall, was excited to host the event. “It’s our family’s first year as official empty nesters,” he says. “We’re eager to continue our support for our schools and community. This is our way of showing ongoing support for the Giving Campaign.”
piedmontexedra.com
Signed up for AC Alert? You’ll get a notification on Nov. 5 for the city’s evacuation drill
Piedmont residents will receive an AC Alert emergency notification around 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 asking them to participate in the city’s first ever community wildfire evacuation drill, the city said in a press release on Oct. 31. This exercise is aimed at helping residents improve their own readiness to evacuate in a wildfire, and also give emergency responders important training in real-world situations.
piedmontexedra.com
Register now for Piedmont’s Turkey Trot
The city’s annual Thanksgiving Day 5K run/walk/stroll will take place again on Thursday, Nov. 24 at 8:30 a.m at the Piedmont Exedra located at Highland and Magnolia Avenues. This is a family-friendly, USA Track and Field certified course that winds through the city. For more information and to register,...
piedmontexedra.com
The Blotter | Robbery; stolen car recovered in Piedmont
A stolen Ford Ranger was recovered in Piedmont on Oct. 27. The 1997 green pickup was reported stolen out of Berkeley. The vehicle had been pinged by the city’s Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) system at 11:06 a.m. at Moraga and Ronada avenues. Officers stopped the vehicle. The driver, Michael Woods, born 1984, was described in the police report as a transient.
piedmontexedra.com
Local Lit | November’s top tips for book lovers
Author Gary Kamiya and illustrator Paul Madonna: The Spirits of San Francisco | Nov. 9. Don’t miss out on this rare, in-store opportunity at Mrs. Dalloway’s to hear two celebrated literary artists who will read and discuss their just-released paperback edition of Spirits of San Francisco. The bestselling book paints an illustrated, freshly re-envisioned portrait of San Francisco, with Kamiya’s signature insights on the city’s lovely vistas and quirky neighborhoods invigorated by Madonna’s pen-and-ink drawings of familiar and hidden locations throughout the area. Kamiya writes a popular history column for the San Francisco Chronicle and is co-founder of Salon.com and former executive editor of San Francisco magazine. Madonna’s series, “All Over Coffee,” ran in the San Francisco Chronicle for twelve years. His artwork is found not only in books, but in galleries, museums, and private collections.
piedmontexedra.com
Piedmont boys water polo takes WACC championship
Piedmont High School’s boys water polo team wrapped up its second consecutive West Alameda County Conference championship with a 13-4 victory over Alameda at San Leandro High on October 29. The Highlanders enter the North Coast Section Division 2 playoffs with a first round bye. They are expected to...
piedmontexedra.com
Piedmont tennis finishes off regular season with wins
The Piedmont High School girls tennis team finished off a perfect West Alameda County Conference regular season schedule with wins over Berkeley and Bishop O’Dowd. The Highlanders now prepare for the WACC tournament, which will be held November 4-5 at Chabot College. On October 25, Piedmont defeated Berkeley at...
